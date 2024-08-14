Cat Deeley has the perfect denim holiday outfit – and it isn't what you'd think to pack in your suitcase

Cat Deeley has been a style icon since she first appeared on our TV screens in the nineties. We can't get enough of her outfits on This Morning, and it turns out her holiday wardrobe is just as chic.

When it comes to packing for a holiday, most of us are sifting through our summer capsule wardrobe for cooling dresses and our best linen trousers.

Not Cat Deeley though, for a solo getaway in Oxfordshire the presenter stepped out in a timeless chambray shirt, light blue jeans and gorgeous tan sandals.

In her Instagram video, Cat looks effortlessly chic as she tours the 17th-century Aynhoe Park country estate.

Though packing for a holiday, especially a staycation, can be tricky, Cat has given us plenty of inspiration with her take on double denim. And our what to pack in your hand luggage guide has plenty more where that came from.

Get Cat's timeless staycation style

M&S Denim Collared Relaxed Shirt £22 at M&S This M&S collared shirt is nearly identical to Cat's, so it isn't surprising that they are already selling out fast. Made from 100 per cent cotton, it is cool enough for the warm weather but will still be part of your capsule wardrobe come autumn. Now on sale, this bargain won't be on the shelves for long. Hush Alex Straight Leg Jeans £85 at Hush Blue jeans are an essential part of any capsule wardrobe, but it can be hard to find your perfect fit. However, our new go-to-denim are these straight-leg jeans from Hush. Made with an ultra-comfy cotton blend, you find yourself reaching for these again and again. Loeffler Randall Ryder sandals £150 at Net-A-Porter Tan sandals are a timeless accessory that should always be in your capsule wardrobe. If you are looking for your signature pair, these Loeffler Randall Ryder sandals are a great option. Made with real leather and a supportive block heel, these shoes are as comfy as they are practical.

While most of us might be avoiding denim at the moment, Cat has proven that a chambray shirt is an essential part of any summer wardrobe . The blend of cotton and denim is perfect for warmer weather, as well as the cooler late summer evenings.

Given how changeable the British weather is, the elegant button-down shirt is the ideal pick for a staycation.



Though you might be tempted to pair the shirt with a cool skirt, the presenter wowed fans by opting for a classic pair of light blue jeans. The high-waisted denim looked gorgeous on the daytime TV host, the shirt tucked in giving the most flattering silhouette.



As the sun was shining in Oxfordshire, the presenter added a pair of oversized sunglasses, a tan bag and matching sandals to complete her relaxed chic look.



Needless to say, Cat’s outfit hasn’t just given us major inspiration for our next staycation but we are hoping to copy this look well into autumn (we’re thinking with a pair of the best white trainers or Birkenstocks).

If you are tempted to recreate this look, our Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, has some tips for making the most of out your double denim. She says, “Somewhere in between a crisp white shirt and a casual denim shirt, a chambray shirt is a capsule wardrobe essential that you'll find yourself wearing with everything.

“When styled with jeans like Cat has done, it's a more subtle way to do double denim. Swap your sandals for Birkenstock clogs and you've got the perfect between-seasons outfit as we head towards autumn.”