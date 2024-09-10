We’re captivated by Cat Deeley’s slinky halterneck top – it instantly elevates a classic fashion formula

It is easy to fall into a pattern of wearing the same outfits on repeat, especially if you’ve spent the last few years curating the perfect capsule wardrobe . Cat Deeley has shown how easy it is to rework your wardrobe staples though, with her elevated take on jeans and a ‘nice’ top.

The TV presenter has been impressing us with her casual chic style since she first appeared on our screens back in the late 90's. And latest look on This Morning is no exception, wearing a sophisticated halterneck top from Zara, that is one of favourite pieces to date. With its elegant drape and satin sheen, the silk blouse instantly elevates her casual look overall, making her look effortlessly chic. By pairing these unexpected pieces together, Cat seriously raises the style stakes - turning what should be a classic fashion formula on its head.

A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) A photo posted by on

Shop Cat's style

Exact Match Zara Satin Halter Top £22.99 at Zara The exact same as worn by Cat Deeley, this gorgeous satin halter top from Zara looks way more expensive than the price tag. A versatile separate, this piece can work for day - just like Cat - or night, dressed up with a silk skirt or more formal trousers. The styling possibilities of this beautiful piece are endless. Reiss Lyle Relaxed Jeans £138 at Reiss Not the exact same pair as Cat's, but strikingly similar and from the same brand, these Lyle relaxed jeans have the quality and comfort you want from everyday denim. Made with 0% cotton, the viscose blend makes them really lightweight, and with a style that cuts to the figure to create a beautifully flattering silhouette. Rachel Jackson Mini T-Bar Bracelet £75 at Rachel Jackson Rachel Jackson is the same brand of jewellery Cat chose to complement her outfit – and it's quickly becoming a celeb favourite, with the likes of Davina McCall and Nicola Coughlan also spotted wearing pieces. This gorgeous mini T-Bar bracelet is the epitome of understated elegance, which works for every occasion.

woman&home digital fashion editor Caroline Parr says: "Cat really likes to experiment style-wise on This Morning, throwing things like shorts and denim into the mix, instead of the trusty midi dresses. This slinky halterneck is perfect to nail the 'jeans and a nice top' brief, and it's proof that the combination works just as well for daytime as it does for evening!"

Cat's outfit is great inspiration if you're struggling to find new ways to wear your autumn capsule wardrobe . Rather than opting for the latest trends, the This Morning host focuses on using well-crafted, timeless, ultra-flattering separates in a surprising way. Her outfit proves you just can't beat jeans and a 'nice' top when done properly. The silky fabric skims over her figure, for an ultra-flattering, sleek silhouette that looks gorgeous - especially when paired with well-fitting jeans.

Cat is clearly no stranger to the best jeans for your body type , her baggy, comfortable-looking pair are from Reiss – the casual style helping to make the whole outfit look effortlessly put together.