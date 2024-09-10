We’re captivated by Cat Deeley’s slinky halterneck top – it instantly elevates a classic fashion formula
Cat Deeley just wore the most beautiful silk halterneck and jeans – it's casual chic on a whole new level
It is easy to fall into a pattern of wearing the same outfits on repeat, especially if you’ve spent the last few years curating the perfect capsule wardrobe. Cat Deeley has shown how easy it is to rework your wardrobe staples though, with her elevated take on jeans and a ‘nice’ top.
The TV presenter has been impressing us with her casual chic style since she first appeared on our screens back in the late 90's. And latest look on This Morning is no exception, wearing a sophisticated halterneck top from Zara, that is one of favourite pieces to date. With its elegant drape and satin sheen, the silk blouse instantly elevates her casual look overall, making her look effortlessly chic. By pairing these unexpected pieces together, Cat seriously raises the style stakes - turning what should be a classic fashion formula on its head.
A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)
A photo posted by on
Shop Cat's style
Exact Match
The exact same as worn by Cat Deeley, this gorgeous satin halter top from Zara looks way more expensive than the price tag. A versatile separate, this piece can work for day - just like Cat - or night, dressed up with a silk skirt or more formal trousers. The styling possibilities of this beautiful piece are endless.
Not the exact same pair as Cat's, but strikingly similar and from the same brand, these Lyle relaxed jeans have the quality and comfort you want from everyday denim. Made with 0% cotton, the viscose blend makes them really lightweight, and with a style that cuts to the figure to create a beautifully flattering silhouette.
Rachel Jackson is the same brand of jewellery Cat chose to complement her outfit – and it's quickly becoming a celeb favourite, with the likes of Davina McCall and Nicola Coughlan also spotted wearing pieces. This gorgeous mini T-Bar bracelet is the epitome of understated elegance, which works for every occasion.
woman&home digital fashion editor Caroline Parr says: "Cat really likes to experiment style-wise on This Morning, throwing things like shorts and denim into the mix, instead of the trusty midi dresses. This slinky halterneck is perfect to nail the 'jeans and a nice top' brief, and it's proof that the combination works just as well for daytime as it does for evening!"
Cat's outfit is great inspiration if you're struggling to find new ways to wear your autumn capsule wardrobe. Rather than opting for the latest trends, the This Morning host focuses on using well-crafted, timeless, ultra-flattering separates in a surprising way. Her outfit proves you just can't beat jeans and a 'nice' top when done properly. The silky fabric skims over her figure, for an ultra-flattering, sleek silhouette that looks gorgeous - especially when paired with well-fitting jeans.
Cat is clearly no stranger to the best jeans for your body type, her baggy, comfortable-looking pair are from Reiss – the casual style helping to make the whole outfit look effortlessly put together.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
- Kerrie HughesEditor
-
-
Carole Middleton’s cropped checked jacket and black trousers were a striking pairing that’s reignited our love for monochrome styling
Carole Middleton's effortlessly chic autumnal outfit from 2022 has reminded us how polished monochrome looks can be this season
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Liv Tyler's unexpected red handbag is the ultimate accessory that will help you integrate this trending colour into your autumn looks
Liv Tyler educates us on how easily vibrant red can transform monochromatic looks
By Molly Smith Published
-
Liv Tyler's unexpected red handbag is the ultimate accessory that will help you integrate this trending colour into your autumn looks
Liv Tyler educates us on how easily vibrant red can transform monochromatic looks
By Molly Smith Published
-
Queen Mary’s tartan skirt and turtleneck jumper are the ultimate cosy-chic staples for autumn
With rich and warm burgundy tones, Queen Mary's tartan skirt is the perfect piece for the cooler months
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
John Lewis Sofia Smooth Underwired T-Shirt Bra Review: "Supportive and invisible under my clothes"
A bra that's great for women with big boobs who are looking for support, comfort and a smooth line under tight tops
By Julie Player Published
-
Jo Whiley’s chocolate brown suit has got us clicking ‘check out’ on versatile velvet pieces ready to style all autumn
Jo Whiley's chocolate brown velvet suit has got us excited to add more pieces in this luxurious fabric to our autumnal style rotation
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Tess Daly reveals how to elevate denim with the perfect blazer and flares combination that we'll be repeating this autumn
We'll be adding this look to our autumn style rotation
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston bundles up cosy layers and a statement hat for autumn - we love her comfortable white trainers
Jennifer Aniston's cosy layered outfit is one we're definitely going to be recreating on cold autumn days
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Lopez proves khaki green is the ultimate autumn shade in a knit jumper and matching maxi skirt - and her knee high boots complement the look beautifully
Jennifer Lopez looked effortlessly cool in a sophisticated khaki and brown outfit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This £35 M&S shearling tote is the perfect autumn handbag - it looks just like the trending DeMellier style and is a fraction of the price
The ultimate 'cosy-chic' accessory, this M&S tote is set to be your staple bag this autumn
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published