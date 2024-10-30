Cat Deeley’s sensational garnet-toned suit proved why satin is the ideal alternative to sequins and sparkle for party season

Cat Deeley’s sensational garnet-toned suit for her birthday proved why satin is the ideal alternative to sequins this party season.

Party season is edging nearer and as we anticipate the excitement of festive get-togethers we’re already starting to think about Christmas party outfit ideas and outfits to wear to other special winter occasions. Of course, many people will be drawn to the oh-so-popular sequin-embellished and sparkly outfits and accessories this time of year. However, not everyone is a big fan of this and if you’d prefer something a little more understated, Cat Deeley’s just showed that satin is a lovely way to go instead. The This Morning star celebrated her birthday on 23rd October and was surprised by her colleagues live on air with a cake and a wonderful birthday poem written by the brilliant Pam Ayres.

Although she’s always someone who inspires us with her fashion choices, Cat’s outfit for her big day was truly something special. Styled by Rachael Hughes, the TV presenter wore a Galvan London suit in a rich red shade and a silk shirt from & Other Stories underneath.

Sadly, this particular shirt is almost entirely sold-out but it made the perfect under-layer for her fabulous co-ord. Cat wore the Julianne Blazer in Burgundy with the matching Julianne trousers which are crafted from satin and have such a beautiful drape to them. The blazer has long elongated lapels and falls to just below the waist, whilst the trousers are high-rise, with a slight flare that gives them so much movement.

Whilst Cat Deeley’s suit would’ve been show-stopping in any colour, it was taken to another level by the garnet-red tone that's she's worn a lot before. Burgundy and other deep reds are so on-trend and many people will have been tempted to add something in this colour to their winter capsule wardrobe already. A red like this is striking and yet works so well with neutral tones, meaning you can style it more subtly too.

(Image credit: Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for the NTAs)

The satin material of Cat’s birthday outfit also caught our eye and satin is a brilliant alternative to sequins and full-on sparkle for party season or other big occasions. Whilst it has a sheen to it that makes it feel special, it’s not overwhelming and can be made even more subtle if you wear a staple satin piece with other materials as a contrast.

Satin is a very sophisticated and elegant take on sparkles and can also be easily worn all-year round. Outside of the festive season or a family party, satin trousers like Cat’s can be worn with flat ankle boots and an oversized roll neck for a cosy, casual look. As the weather warms up in spring, your best wool jumpers and boots can be swapped for T-shirts and trainers.

(Image credit: Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The same styling approach can be taken with satin skirts or dresses, whilst really sparkly or sequin-adorned pieces might only get a lot of wear during the festive season. Cat Deeley’s garnet-toned suit is also especially versatile as she could wear each piece separately too.

She paired her suit and silk shirt with what looked to be high-heeled, pointed toe boots and this design is not only very classic but also can help give a leg-elongating effect. This couldn’t have been a more stunning birthday look from Cat and we’ll be taking inspiration from her satin suit and wearing more of this material going forwards.