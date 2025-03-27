Daunted by double denim? Cat Deeley makes this tricky trend easier to master with comfy Zara shirt and skirt

Cat Deeley has made the double denim trend seem a lot easier to master with her comfortable Zara shirt and skirt.

Some denim trends are easier to wear than others and there are some that we need to be feeling especially confident to style them. One of these is double denim and we’re surely not the only ones that can find this a tricky trend to get right without it being too much - or our outfit feeling too structured or rigid. When we think of double denim we immediately imagine jeans and a shirt but Cat Deeley has shown that this doesn’t have to be the case at all.

The This Morning star shared her week of outfits on Instagram on 25th March and her Tuesday look featured an affordable Zara shirt and skirt combination. Although these aren’t made from traditional cotton denim, they do look very like it thanks to the vintage-wash finish and blue tones.

Shop Cat's Outfit

Exact Match Zara Patch Pocket Shirt £27.99 at Zara If you want something more casual than a crisp white shirt then this blue one is perfect as an alternative. The slightly billowy sleeves and patch pockets on the front give it dimension and the metallic buttons are a lovely contrast. H&M Lyocell Denim Shirt £22.99 at H&M Double denim looks have more depth if you mix up the shades, making this light-wash lyocell denim shirt a handy piece to have in your collection. It would also look brilliant worn with plain white or camel trousers and has a long, loose fit. Phase Eight Shirt £95 at Phase Eight The deep indigo shade of this denim pussybow blouse is very on trend for this year and yet still feels very timeless, thanks to its vintage-inspired aesthetic. You can wear this with everything from slip skirts to tailored trousers - as well as with contrasting blue jeans or a skirt. Exact Match Zara Long Belted Skirt £29.99 at Zara This Zara skirt has a blue denim appearance but with a flowing, comfy silhouette that's so different from the denim skirts we often see. It fastens at the side with a concealed zip and it comes with a delicate matching belt. Wear with a T-shirt or blouse or a top like Cat's. M&S Denim Asymmetric Skirt £45 at M&S Denim skirts don't have to be structured and streamlined and this asymmetric design from M&S oozes femininity. It's something a little different and we love the panels, contemporary style and volume of this maxi-length skirt. Boden Yoke Detail Midi Skirt £112 at Boden You can currently get 15% off the price of new womenswear styles online with the code 6RZQ and this denim skirt is well worth investing in. It has a deep yoke and a flowing skirt with plenty of volume. Tuck in a T-shirt and add your favourite trainers and you're ready to go.

Cat’s shirt has patch pockets on the front and cuffed, billowy sleeves, as well as a classic collar. Although all the details feel quite smart, the softness and drape of the fabric makes it feel very relaxed and chic. She accentuated this by wearing her shirt open over a white Mango top and making it into more of an over-shirt.

This is the beauty of a more oversized lyocell denim or denim-esque shirt as they can be styled as a top in their own right because they’re not too structured, but also work layered over lightweight pieces too. Cat, who was styled by the brilliant Rachael Hughes, wore her Zara shirt with a Zara midi length skirt. This had a denim look and was similar in tone to a denim skirt we've seen her wear before.

The skirt was high-waisted and comes with a delicate waist belt in a matching fabric, though it’s possible that the This Morning presenter had removed this as it wasn’t easy to spot in her snap. The A-line shape and longer length gives this an elegant edge which sets it apart from the denim skirts we often see.

These tend to have more structure and are more streamlined in shape. When you want to put together a double denim look these fitted styles can often be off-putting. In contrast, Cat Deeley’s whole outfit was flowy and comfortable to wear. It also took this tricky trend and made it sophisticated and feminine with the silhouettes.

(Image credit: Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

On the ITV show she added tan heeled boots and we might go for something like this if we were wearing a double denim ensemble as a date night outfit. For daily wear or a more low-key occasion, we’d reach for trainers or flat loafers instead.

When it comes to wearing multiple denim pieces at once the important thing to remember is go for tones you feel comfortable with. Mixing darker and lighter washes together is a great way to add depth and dimension to a double denim look, but if you prefer sticking to one hue or the other then go for that. There are also pros to colour-matching your denim tops and bottoms and with a skirt and shirt combination they can look like a midi dress.