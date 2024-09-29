Cat Deeley's berry red outfit is the ultimate autumn look - we love her sleek monochrome styling and sophisticated gold jewellery

Cat Deeley has given us the ultimate autumn outfit inspiration after stunning in a monochrome all burgundy look. We love the sophisticated shirt and midi skirt combo, with her gold jewellery adding a subtle shimmer to the sleek and elevated style.

Incorporating colour into your autumn capsule wardrobe doesn't have to mean going overly bright and bold, with the season being the perfect chance to play around with a stunning colour palette of deep cherry reds, burgundys and rich olive greens.

And while it can feel easier and less daunting to pair colour with simple, basic pieces like flattering denim jeans or more out-there but still wearable pieces like leopard print jeans, Cat Deeley has proved that leaning into colour with monochrome looks can be simpler and easier to style than first thought.

The presenter looked stunning on This Morning in her monochrome berry red look, pairing a burgundy silk midi skirt with a matching collared shirt. The two tones matched perfectly, creating a seamless and sleek style that we can't wait to recreate.

The deep, red tone screamed autumn while also being incredibly subtle, sleek and sophisticated. This was also down to Cat's styling, with a selection of dainty jewellery adding some subtle pops of gold into the style to break up the block colour and bring some added texture and gleaming shine to the outfit.

Shop Cat Deeley's Look

HUSH Indra Satin Skirt £75 at John Lewis Easily styled with a variety of basic pieces, from tank-style tops and floaty blouses in the summer to your favourite knitwear or crisp shirts in the autumn, this HUSH skirt is an elevated staple you'll come back to time and time again. We love the deep berry-red tone, with the colour's brown undertones making this more or a neutral than a striking, colourful piece. Jhsnjnr Women's Button Down Shirt £22.99 at Amazon Made from a silky, satin material, this shirt is the perfect all-rounder. Styled for more formal or office-appropriate events with the buttons done up and the collar kept crisp, it works equally as well thrown on over a casual t-shirt to elevate more casual looks. We love the deep berry red tone of the satin and reviewers have praised it for looking more expensive than it really is. Anthropologie Knot Bangle Bracelet £32 at Anthropologie Dainty yet striking, this beautiful bangle from Anthropologie is the perfect accessory to add a gold-toned shine to any outfit. We love the subtle knot detailing that's so timeless and classic while also being contemporary and on-trend too. Stack it with your other go-to bracelets, or let it stand on it's own for a sleek and sophisticated look.

While Cat could have leaned into the burgundy tones with her makeup look, she let the outfit do all the talking by opting for a berry-pink lip and minimal eyeshadow look. This worked great to create a more elevated daytime look, whereas the addition of a rich deep red lipstick and smokey, brown-toned eyeshadow would be a brilliant option to transition her style into a eveningwear look.

While we can't see what shoes Cat opted for to finish off her look with, a pair of ballet flats or some stylish white trainers would be a great option for daytime wear, while heeled boots would elevate the look into the perfect date-night outfit.