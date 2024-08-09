Cat Deeley's black bandeau bikini and elegant printed sarong is a winning combination for swimwear styling
Captured in the South of France Deeley's swimwear look has us well-and-truly inspired
Cat Deeley's South of France look is the epitome of effortless chic, making it an ideal choice for holidays, beach days or for simply sunbathing in your garden.
After finding the right swimwear for your body shape, it's often hard to know how to style your favourite swimwear pieces. So if you're stuck on this styling problem, then look no further than Cat Deeley's effortlessly chic combination of a block-printed sarong, paired with a black bandeau bikini top, a fedora hat, and a statement necklace.
Posting a photo series on Instagram, she showcases this sophisticated summer outfit, and we're eager to add this look to our warm weather style rotations. Plus this look should offer some serious inspiration if you're still finalising your swimwear picks for your summer capsule wardrobe.
Shop Cat Deeley's Look
This tile-print sarong is well and truly eye-catching, and gives off that vintage feel that Sienna is well known for, plus it's now in the sale. Pair with your favourite swimwear pieces for a winning look.
This bikini top has a detachable halter strap so you can style this piece however you want to, and it is now in the sale for 50% off.
On Instagram, she shared the picture of herself in the sunny location and captioned the post, "Fun in the sun. Making memories South of France style.". The other photos showed her family enjoying the trip away.
What really stands out about this look is the block-printed sarong, which is actually from the much-loved Sienna Miller M&S collection. The wrap skirt adds a touch of bohemian edge to this look, and its intricate block printed pattern makes it ideal for adding a flair to your swimwear looks.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr, comments on this look, "We saw the barrel leg jeans from Sienna Miller's successful M&S collection do really well, and it's nice to see the printed sarong in action. It works really well with a simple bikini tip, but the beauty of taking a piece like this on holiday with you is that it will double up as a shawl for chilly evenings or the flight home. It's ideal if you're wondering what to pack in hand luggage, and you can even wear it as a scarf as we head into autumn."
Whether you wrap this piece around the waist with a tie at the front or wear it tied to the side, this accessory is a delightfully stylish layer. Plus, it's practical too, and this sarong is made of pure cotton, meaning that it's light weight and breathable which makes it ideal for warmer climates.
Paired with the sarong, Cat's black bandeau bikini top is simple and elegant, and it's minimalistic design gives off a polished feel. And on a side note, this design is also a winner if you're wanting to avoid tan lines too. She finished the outfit with a classic fedora hat, a long pendant necklace, and some oversized sunglasses—a winning combination.
This outfit really proves that the trick to mastering swimwear styling is all in the finishing touches, and by choosing a bold patterned sarong or a vibrant throw over, you can take your poolside looks to the next level.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
