Carole Middleton’s over the top fuzzy winter hat has given us agency to get one

We're taking a look back at one of Carole Middleton's most amazing winter wardrobe items - her incredible fuzzy hat that she debuted a few years ago while out with Kate.

In the wintertime, you might be inclined to wear a hat when the weather gets brisk - after all, if your head is warm, the rest of your body is scientifically proven to be warmer, too. Unfortunately, with wearing a hat comes the inevitable and dreaded hat hair - you know, the mess of tangled and frizzy hair that appears when you take the hat off. Luckily, though, there are some stylish winter hats out there that are great for adding style and warmth to your outfit - and we just saw a photo of Carole Middleton wearing a fuzzy one that we're totally coveting for this winter.

Almost 20 years ago, in December of 2006, Carole Middleton debuted a furry circular hat while attending the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy, which she paired with the winter coat of dreams.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Hats Like Carole Middleton's Fuzzy Winter Hat

Cos Black Quilted Bucket Hat View at Cos RRP: £40 | The bucket hat has made a return to our streets in a big way. Usually a hat most associated with the summer months, thanks to the brim offering sun protection, for winter look to designs in woolen or texture fabrics, or even quilting for added warmth. & Other Stories Faux Fur Winter Hat View at H&M RRP: £45 | Nothing says winter ready like this faux fur design. A little bit on the extra side, it may not be delivering Quiet Luxury style, but we love its extravagance. Thanks to the tactile fabric and super warm properties, it's ideal for what to wear in the snow too. Mango Faux Fur Bucket Hat View at Mango RRP: £22.99 | Available in two colourways, black or latte, this hat is pretty much perfect for the Upper East Side Grandmother style trend. Combining that classic faux fur vintage aesthetic with a directional bucket hat is perfect for the season ahead.

There's no doubt this round, fuzzy hat kept Carole Middleton extra warm on a chilly winter's day - and not only is her brown furry winter hat super practical for warm weather, but it's also incredibly chic and makes the perfect addition to any cold weather outfit.

With her hat, she wore a stunning brown winter jacket that featured some red hardware, which perfectly complemented the red coat that Kate Middleton was wearing while standing at her mother's side.

Although one might not exactly classify Carole's hat as a bucket hat, it has the same general structure as the trendy hat style, covering her whole head. Woman&home fashion editor Rivkie Baum says that bucket hats are one of the best winter hat trends to invest in this year, as it's not only practical, but also very stylish.

"The bucket hat made a huge impact on the runway for this season and while this hat shape does often deliver beach connotations, switching for a more wintery fabrication makes this design instantly more approachable for cooler months. The brim also adds a little bit of shading for those cold but bright mornings," Rivkie said.

Although a bucket hat might be a little more of a statement hat than say a beanie or a baker boy cap, we anticipate that these statement hats will be making quite a sartorial splash this winter - after all, Queen Camilla debuted her own version of a fuzzy winter hat while out with King Charles the other day.