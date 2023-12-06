Carole Middleton’s over the top fuzzy winter hat has given us agency to get one
In Carole Middleton's winter wardrobe we trust.
We're taking a look back at one of Carole Middleton's most amazing winter wardrobe items - her incredible fuzzy hat that she debuted a few years ago while out with Kate.
In the wintertime, you might be inclined to wear a hat when the weather gets brisk - after all, if your head is warm, the rest of your body is scientifically proven to be warmer, too. Unfortunately, with wearing a hat comes the inevitable and dreaded hat hair - you know, the mess of tangled and frizzy hair that appears when you take the hat off. Luckily, though, there are some stylish winter hats out there that are great for adding style and warmth to your outfit - and we just saw a photo of Carole Middleton wearing a fuzzy one that we're totally coveting for this winter.
Almost 20 years ago, in December of 2006, Carole Middleton debuted a furry circular hat while attending the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy, which she paired with the winter coat of dreams.
Shop Hats Like Carole Middleton's Fuzzy Winter Hat
RRP: £40 | The bucket hat has made a return to our streets in a big way. Usually a hat most associated with the summer months, thanks to the brim offering sun protection, for winter look to designs in woolen or texture fabrics, or even quilting for added warmth.
RRP: £45 | Nothing says winter ready like this faux fur design. A little bit on the extra side, it may not be delivering Quiet Luxury style, but we love its extravagance. Thanks to the tactile fabric and super warm properties, it's ideal for what to wear in the snow too.
RRP: £22.99 | Available in two colourways, black or latte, this hat is pretty much perfect for the Upper East Side Grandmother style trend. Combining that classic faux fur vintage aesthetic with a directional bucket hat is perfect for the season ahead.
There's no doubt this round, fuzzy hat kept Carole Middleton extra warm on a chilly winter's day - and not only is her brown furry winter hat super practical for warm weather, but it's also incredibly chic and makes the perfect addition to any cold weather outfit.
With her hat, she wore a stunning brown winter jacket that featured some red hardware, which perfectly complemented the red coat that Kate Middleton was wearing while standing at her mother's side.
Although one might not exactly classify Carole's hat as a bucket hat, it has the same general structure as the trendy hat style, covering her whole head. Woman&home fashion editor Rivkie Baum says that bucket hats are one of the best winter hat trends to invest in this year, as it's not only practical, but also very stylish.
"The bucket hat made a huge impact on the runway for this season and while this hat shape does often deliver beach connotations, switching for a more wintery fabrication makes this design instantly more approachable for cooler months. The brim also adds a little bit of shading for those cold but bright mornings," Rivkie said.
Although a bucket hat might be a little more of a statement hat than say a beanie or a baker boy cap, we anticipate that these statement hats will be making quite a sartorial splash this winter - after all, Queen Camilla debuted her own version of a fuzzy winter hat while out with King Charles the other day.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
