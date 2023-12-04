No - you don’t understand how much we love Queen Camilla’s furry, wide-brimmed hat

On a recent engagement in Sandringham, Queen Camilla wore a totally stunning furry, wide-brimmed hat, and we're suddenly in the market to get one for ourselves this winter.

With winter weather in full swing, we're looking to our go-to fashion inspirations for ideas on how to keep a smart-casual wardrobe while also keeping warm this season. One person we consistently look to is Queen Camilla - a woman who has a ubiquitous and ever-growing winter wardrobe that is constantly inspiring us to upgrade our own style. She is a royal, after all.

On 3 December, while the Queen Consort was attending the Advent Sunday service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate, she and King Charles debuted some rather handsome winter outfits - but particularly, we can't draw our attention away from Camilla's fuzzy, wide-brimmed hat that she sported for the spiritual service.

Braving the chilly winter weather, Camilla wore a beautiful camel-coloured coat from Anna Valentine Atelier Marylebone - a piece she has worn on multiple occasions in the past. With the coat, she wore a stylish plaid scarf on top, keeping her neck warm and adding a layer of texture to her outfit. She also sported brown leather handbag from Moynat that matched superbly with her coat.

The real pièce de résistance, however, was her furry, wide-brimmed hat that she sported - an unusual, yet totally chic item that the Queen has worn a handful of times in the past during the winter months. The hat, which is from Lock & Co. hatters, has been discontinued by the brand so the exact product unfortunately isn't available - however, we found some lookalikes that will help you achieve that glorious winter vibe that the Queen is so effortlessly sporting.

DOUBLE-FACED FAUX SHEARLING HAT Visit Site RRP: £22.99 | Double-faced hat made of leather effect and faux shearling fabric - a more subtle version of Camilla's fur hat. Faux Fur Trimmed Winter Hat for Women Visit Site RRP: £16 | Sport a faux fur number this winter in honour of Queen Camilla. Ladies Bow Country Tweed Herringbone Hat With Faux Fur Brim Visit Site RRP: £34.99 | Green Herringbone tweed, complimented with a soft suede effect large bow in brown and finished with super soft faux fur on the underneath or the brim give the perfect country look.

