No - you don’t understand how much we love Queen Camilla’s furry, wide-brimmed hat
The Queen Consort was spotted attending the Advent Sunday service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham
On a recent engagement in Sandringham, Queen Camilla wore a totally stunning furry, wide-brimmed hat, and we're suddenly in the market to get one for ourselves this winter.
With winter weather in full swing, we're looking to our go-to fashion inspirations for ideas on how to keep a smart-casual wardrobe while also keeping warm this season. One person we consistently look to is Queen Camilla - a woman who has a ubiquitous and ever-growing winter wardrobe that is constantly inspiring us to upgrade our own style. She is a royal, after all.
On 3 December, while the Queen Consort was attending the Advent Sunday service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate, she and King Charles debuted some rather handsome winter outfits - but particularly, we can't draw our attention away from Camilla's fuzzy, wide-brimmed hat that she sported for the spiritual service.
Braving the chilly winter weather, Camilla wore a beautiful camel-coloured coat from Anna Valentine Atelier Marylebone - a piece she has worn on multiple occasions in the past. With the coat, she wore a stylish plaid scarf on top, keeping her neck warm and adding a layer of texture to her outfit. She also sported brown leather handbag from Moynat that matched superbly with her coat.
The real pièce de résistance, however, was her furry, wide-brimmed hat that she sported - an unusual, yet totally chic item that the Queen has worn a handful of times in the past during the winter months. The hat, which is from Lock & Co. hatters, has been discontinued by the brand so the exact product unfortunately isn't available - however, we found some lookalikes that will help you achieve that glorious winter vibe that the Queen is so effortlessly sporting.
RRP: £22.99 | Double-faced hat made of leather effect and faux shearling fabric - a more subtle version of Camilla's fur hat.
RRP: £16 | Sport a faux fur number this winter in honour of Queen Camilla.
Their outing on 3 December marked the first time King Charles and Queen Camilla made an appearance since the publication of Omid Scobie’s new controversial book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. This book has been met with criticism from media and fans, as a Dutch translation of the book alleged that King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales were the people who once made comments about the skin colour of Meghan Markle's son, Archie. According to Omid, he did not know how a Dutch translation of Endgame came to include the names of Kate and Charles.
Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival by Omid Scobie, £11 at Amazon
Omid Scobie's Endgame delves into the world of the Royal Family, analysing what they must do to survive and exploring their current state. He focuses on the King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and shares shocking revelations.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
