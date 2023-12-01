Queen Camilla’s knee-high boots are actually beyond chic and are proving to be our new winter wardrobe essential

In a new look, Queen Camilla wore a stunning pair of black knee high boots, which she teamed with a cobalt blue dress - and we found some great lookalike options for the boots.

When it comes to winter wardrobe inspiration, we're constantly looking to the women of the royal family to satiate our lack winter essentials. For example, we've been obsessing over Kate Middleton's on-sale winter boots, and even the long suede skirt that she recently wore while out on royal engagement. One person who continually surprises us with trendy sartorial tidbits here and there, though, is Queen Camilla, who recently wore a pair of knee-high, suede black boots that we are totally enamored by.

While hosting the Booker Prize Foundation reception at Clarence House on 23 November, the Queen consort wore a stunning, smart-casual ensemble of a cobaly blue sweater dress, as well as some black boots that we sincerely can't stop thinking about.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We found that these boots are, in fact, a staple piece in the Queen's wardrobe - as she just wore them a few months ago as well to the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse, pairing them on that occasion with a stunning emerald green dress.

These specific boots are the The Queen wore the 'Dressage' Knee High Black Suede Boots from Russell & Bromley, which have proved to be a winter shoe essential for her in the cold weather months. One of the best aspects of these boots is of course, their sartorial draw, but also the fact that they're incredibly versatile - they can be paired with a fancier dress for a holiday party, or even your favourite jeans and sweater for a more casual look.

Either way, you can't go wrong with these beautiful boots - which is why we need multiple options of where to buy similar ones.

Shop Queen Camilla's knee-high boots

Queen Camilla's 'Dressage' Knee High Boot Visit Site RRP: £445| Russell & Bromley. Drawing from the popular equestrian-inspired knee-high boot, Dressage offers an elegant iteration for the everyday. Blaire Stretch Knee-High Boot Visit Site RRP: £199 | Whistles. It’s finally boots season, and the Blaire style is one you’ll re-wear over and over again. The stretch suede, block heel and slip-on style ensure the utmost comfort. Sadie Suede Knee High Boots, Black Visit Site RRP: £149 | John Lewis. The Sadie knee-high boots offer a formal finish to your outfit with a versatile and minimalist design. Featuring an elastic back panel, the boots can adjust to fit a variety of calf measurements, offering all-day comfort.

And, in case you were wondering where her stunning blue coat dress is from, it's a Fiona Clare coat dress - a designer that Queen Camilla wears quite often, even re-wearing Fiona Clare dresses often for royal engagements in an attempt to dress more sustainably.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plus, in true Queen Camilla fashion, she was decked out in extravagant bracelets and necklaces by Van Cleef & Arpels, as well as statement gold drop earrings, proving just how much accessory prowess she continues to have.