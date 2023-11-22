Kate and Prince William would ‘refuse’ to spend Christmas with King Charles if he made this ‘upsetting’ decision, royal expert says
According to a royal expert, Kate and Prince William would 'refuse' to join King Charles at Sandringham for Christmas if he did this
Kate and Prince William would “refuse” to spend Christmas with King Charles if he made this “upsetting” decision, a royal expert has alleged.
For royal fans Christmas Day means an opportunity to see the Royal Family walk to church in their investment jewellery and special outfits, though this is often the only part of the Christmas break that the royals are seen publicly. They typically enjoy the festive period privately at Sandringham and the Prince and Princess of Wales have spent Christmas with the royals for the last six years.
However, it’s been suggested by the BBC’s former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, that Prince William and Kate might “refuse” to do so again this year if King Charles extends an invite to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Getting candid with OK!, Jennie expressed her belief that if Prince Harry and Meghan are invited, this would be hugely “upsetting” for the future King and Queen Consort. She also suggested that it’s unlikely His Majesty could find a way to invite the Sussexes without it resulting in “disruption”.
"I can’t see how Charles could invite Harry and Meghan without causing major disruption and upsetting William and Kate, who would presumably refuse to attend,” she alleged, before going on to share her view on how this could inspire King Charles’ response.
Despite reports that Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie and Lilibet will have a “British Christmas”, Jennie stated, "I don’t think they will be invited for Christmas."
The royal expert seems to think that King Charles might want to strive for harmony with his elder son Prince William and Kate, rather than risking any “disruption”.
Whether this turns out to be true remains to be seen, as a friend of King Charles recently claimed to The Sunday Times that “he’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is.”
In recent years Prince Harry’s relationship with King Charles and Prince William has been under intense scrutiny, with “rift” speculation ongoing following the release of Spare. Jennie reflected that right now she feels "feelings are much too raw between the brothers” and that Prince William will “probably have to deal with the rift” at some point.
“William will probably have to deal with the rift with Harry one day but right now he is making his mark as Prince of Wales and enjoying great popularity and a wonderfully happy home life," she said.
She described rumours that Sussexes could spend New Year with the Royal Family instead as “possible”, though she thinks it’s more likely 2024 could see them return to the UK.
She declared, "A new year, a new leaf and I am certain that, in spite of all that has been so painfully said and done, the King loves his younger son very much and would like nothing better than to mend bridges with him and get to know his two grandchildren. Small steps and in the right direction, but personally I think it’s still a bit early to expect Harry and Meghan to be flying over. Maybe in the coming year though."
Whether Prince Harry and Meghan will receive a Christmas or New Year invite or not remains to be seen and might never be confirmed. Either way, many fans would likely be thrilled to see the entire Sussex family reunite with the Royal Family at some point in the not-too-distant future.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
