Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet will have 'British Christmas' for 'homesick' Prince Harry, royal expert says
The ex-royal family will engage in some traditional British Christmas customs, according to sources
This Christmas, experts say that Archie, Lilibet, and Meghan will be throwing Prince Harry a traditional British holiday, complete with festivities that will remind Harry of life in England.
With the holidays fast approaching, the royal family is gearing up for one of the busiest times of year - however, Prince Harry and his nuclear family, of course, will not be joining in the festivities in the UK, and will instead spend their Christmas in California.
This was to be expected, as the Princes have reached a stalemate in their relationship as brothers after Harry left the family - and according to royal author Omid Scobie, there's "no going back" for Harry and William.
Harry and Meghan spending Christmas apart from the rest of the royal family will come as no shock, as they have spent the last three Christmases in Montecito with their kids. However, according to Katie Nicholl per GBNews, Harry will be doing everything in his power to make Christmas at their Montecito house a very British one.
"I am sure there are moments when Harry must feel homesick. California is a world away from Britain and a world away from a British Christmas," Katie said.
She suspects that the family will incorporate many traditional British Christmas customs, like dressing the tree together. "I suspect they will have many of the British traditions that Harry is used to, we have seen him dressing the tree with Archie. They will have as close to a British Christmas in California as they can" she noted.
Of course, it won't reach the same level of glamour and opulence that a traditional royal Christmas at Sandringham usually holds for the royal family. At Sandringham, the family plays games, of course has an immaculate Christmas feast, and does a gift exchange, both with sentimental and unserious presents.
However, even if Harry and Meghan wanted to attend Christmas at Sandringham, they likely couldn't, as GBNews reports that the couple has not received an invitation to celebrate the festivities with them.
Despite the royal rift, it has been claimed that Archie and Lilibet still are being held close to the family, with the kids even sending King Charles a video singing "Happy birthday" to him. Since Princess Lilibet was born in June 2021, it’s believed that King Charles has only met her once in person. This was when Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
