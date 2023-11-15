Prince Archie and Lilibet 'recorded video singing Happy Birthday' to King Charles
It's claimed Prince Archie and Lilibet recorded a birthday video for King Charles as he turned 75 over a year after he last saw them in person
Prince Archie and Lilibet are said to have recorded a special video singing ‘Happy Birthday' to their grandfather King Charles from across the pond.
On 14th November King Charles celebrated his 75th birthday and although much of the day was dedicated to work he also marked the occasion with his family. That evening the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice attended a birthday dinner at Clarence House. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t there, though it’s claimed that King Charles had a phone call from Prince Harry and also spoke with Meghan.
They also reportedly weren’t the only Sussex family members to wish him a happy birthday from their Santa Barbara home. According to The Telegraph, Prince Archie and Lilibet recorded a sweet video for their paternal grandfather.
Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson | £11.99 at Amazon
Released ahead of His Majesty's coronation, royal author Robert Jobson reflects upon King Charles as both a man and as Britain's monarch. He considers his motivations, driving passions and how his values will go on to influence his approach to his reign.
The publication claimed that the two young royals are understood to have been singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to King Charles in the video, adding that this would no doubt have “delighted” him.
Since Princess Lilibet was born in June 2021, it’s believed that King Charles has only met her once in person. This was when Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. They celebrated their daughter’s 1st birthday at Frogmore Cottage during their time there and photographer Misan Harriman took photos to celebrate the occasion.
That was the last time Prince Archie has been to the UK too and if he and his sister did record a musical message for King Charles, he likely very much appreciated this special gesture, perhaps all the more since he hasn’t seen them for such a long time.
A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman)
A photo posted by on
All of his grandchildren are incredibly important to him and he’s cited them as an inspiration for him doing all that he can to try and encourage action to combat climate change and environmental protection.
It’s also been suggested on the Channel 5 documentary, The Fab Five: The King’s Grandchildren, by Professor Chandrika Kaul that he’s eager to encourage them to not be afraid of their emotions and to be “fulfilled”.
As per the MailOnline, she declared, “What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible and create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions and who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want. And to have a happy, successful and fulfilled personal life.”
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as working royals in 2020, are raising Prince Archie and Lilibet outside of the royal spotlight in California. Unlike many of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren including their Wales cousins, they’ve never appeared at royal events like Trooping the Colour or at the annual royal Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.
However, the recent phone call between King Charles and Prince Harry for his birthday is alleged to have marked a “turning point” for the father and son after rumours of a “rift” that have persisted for years.
If this is the case, then who knows if the Sussexes could all reunite with the wider Royal Family at some point in the not-too-distant future. Either way, if Prince Archie and Lilibet recorded a message for King Charles for his birthday, this is a lovely gesture and will have no doubt meant a huge amount to him ahead of whenever their next in-person reunion might take place.
