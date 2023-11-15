There's 'no going back' for Harry as William has 'moved on to protect the Crown', royal author says

According to royal author Omid Scobie, Prince Harry and Prince WIlliam's relationship is officially beyond repair, as Prince William has "moved on."

Royal author Omid Scobie's book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, recently has been making headlines, as the book is set to reveal much inside information about the royal family - and according to a recent excerpt of the book that was published by People, it appears as though the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry is "beyond repair."

The book comes after Prince Harry released his tell-all memoir Spare last year, which was of course met with a variety of reviews. Overall, the book served as Harry's revelations of how he felt about growing up in the royal family, and the publication caused a massive strain in his relationship with the family.

In writing Endgame, Omid found that the relationship between Harry and William is still incredibly strained, even a year later.

"I saw Harry’s release of Spare as his last attempt at telling his family how he’s felt for years," Omid said. "Because clearly there’s never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings."

(Image credit: Getty)

Omid also said that, while writing the book, he sourced some more specific information about how William feels about Harry a year after the release of Spare. "I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view," Omid said. "These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown."

The question also has been loosely posed if the monarchy will continue to exist in the coming years, as some feel the tradition of it has become outdated, especially after Harry and Meghan's exit from the family as working royals. Regardless, Harry is now seen by the family as an "enemy" and a "threat to the Crown."

"These are probably sad realizations that will be had far too late in the journey," Omid said."In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the crown. His freedom to exert his own thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy."

(Image credit: Getty)

Ultimately, Omid says, all of these moves are at the mercy of the Crown, and they can either choose to adapt to the times or not. "There’s a real chance here to learn and adapt to modern society and also make up for mistakes of the past," he said. "It’s their move."