Prince Louis’ hilarious habit revealed by Prince William - and Princess Charlotte probably isn’t a huge fan

Prince Louis’s hilarious habit has been revealed by Prince William and Princess Charlotte probably isn’t a massive fan of it.

He might still be only five years old, but Prince Louis has a big personality and has regularly delighted fans with his cheeky antics at royal occasions. The Prince and Princess of Wales’s youngest child last appeared in public at Trooping the Colour with his siblings, and often we see Princess Charlotte in particular keeping an eye on him when the spotlight is on them. Prince Louis seems to idolise his sister, though she might not be a huge fan of one of his childhood habits. Prince William revealed it during a visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli and explained that he would be trying to prevent Prince Louis from doing it again.

As reported by Hello!, pupil Ruby Davis, who’d won the individual reciting competition with a spectacular Welsh-language performance at the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, gave the future King some friendship bracelets for his children. Prince William apparently explained that Prince Louis would be tempted to take Princess Charlotte’s bracelets for himself.

(Image credit: Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"That's so sweet. Did you put them together yourself? They're going to wear those, you'll see them out and about," the senior royal said, before allegedly adding, "I'll keep them away from Louis because he'll try and steal all his sister's bits."

This desire to use or wear all your siblings' things is something many people will be able to relate to and it seems that the father-of-three is eager to try and ensure Prince Louis’ childhood habit doesn’t extend to these new friendship bracelets. It’s adorable to think he’s so eager to copy Princess Charlotte - even if she might not be as keen to have her brother trying to use her stuff.

This isn’t the first time that Prince Louis has wanted to have the same things as his sister as he reportedly asked to have a crown like hers when they previously went behind the scenes of Strictly Come Dancing with mum Kate. Head Judge Shirley Ballas has since claimed to The Sun that Prince Louis was originally given some sweets before he made his cute request.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"When they visited we had these crowns on set, so I thought it would be a nice idea to give the little girl a crown and I got him a nice box of sweets," Shirley said. "Then he went, ‘I want one of those’ and pointed at the crown. So we had to go and find him a little crown. They’re beautifully polite children. They had an absolute ball."

It could be that Prince Louis just wants to be like Princess Charlotte and whilst he seemingly won’t be allowed to "try and steal" her friendship bracelets, she could potentially let him borrow some of hers. She appeared to be wearing at least one at the Wimbledon final in July, perhaps inspired by her attending Taylor Swift’s Eras concert the month before, where Princess Charlotte’s "electric" personality impressed the singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Her confidence has often been remarked upon and during his time in Wales Prince William is said to have told Ruby that his daughter "loves" dancing and performing.

"Charlotte loves her performing and dancing as well so I am going to show her your video when I get home," he supposedly told Ruby.

Princess Charlotte’s love of dancing likely inspired the Princess of Wales to take her and Louis to the Strictly studios before and she might well be looking forward to watching the launch show of the 2024 series on Saturday 14th September.