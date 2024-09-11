Prince Louis’ hilarious habit revealed by Prince William - and Princess Charlotte probably isn’t a huge fan
Prince William shared a relatable confession about Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during his visit to a school in Llanelli
Prince Louis’s hilarious habit has been revealed by Prince William and Princess Charlotte probably isn’t a massive fan of it.
He might still be only five years old, but Prince Louis has a big personality and has regularly delighted fans with his cheeky antics at royal occasions. The Prince and Princess of Wales’s youngest child last appeared in public at Trooping the Colour with his siblings, and often we see Princess Charlotte in particular keeping an eye on him when the spotlight is on them. Prince Louis seems to idolise his sister, though she might not be a huge fan of one of his childhood habits. Prince William revealed it during a visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli and explained that he would be trying to prevent Prince Louis from doing it again.
As reported by Hello!, pupil Ruby Davis, who’d won the individual reciting competition with a spectacular Welsh-language performance at the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, gave the future King some friendship bracelets for his children. Prince William apparently explained that Prince Louis would be tempted to take Princess Charlotte’s bracelets for himself.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was £20, Now £6.75 at Amazon
Shocking, amusing and insightful, this book delves into what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family and the traditions that have surrounded royal parenting across the ages. It reflects upon how nannies have long been a part of royal life and the impact this can have, as well as sharing anecdotes about royal children misbehaving.
"That's so sweet. Did you put them together yourself? They're going to wear those, you'll see them out and about," the senior royal said, before allegedly adding, "I'll keep them away from Louis because he'll try and steal all his sister's bits."
This desire to use or wear all your siblings' things is something many people will be able to relate to and it seems that the father-of-three is eager to try and ensure Prince Louis’ childhood habit doesn’t extend to these new friendship bracelets. It’s adorable to think he’s so eager to copy Princess Charlotte - even if she might not be as keen to have her brother trying to use her stuff.
This isn’t the first time that Prince Louis has wanted to have the same things as his sister as he reportedly asked to have a crown like hers when they previously went behind the scenes of Strictly Come Dancing with mum Kate. Head Judge Shirley Ballas has since claimed to The Sun that Prince Louis was originally given some sweets before he made his cute request.
"When they visited we had these crowns on set, so I thought it would be a nice idea to give the little girl a crown and I got him a nice box of sweets," Shirley said. "Then he went, ‘I want one of those’ and pointed at the crown. So we had to go and find him a little crown. They’re beautifully polite children. They had an absolute ball."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It could be that Prince Louis just wants to be like Princess Charlotte and whilst he seemingly won’t be allowed to "try and steal" her friendship bracelets, she could potentially let him borrow some of hers. She appeared to be wearing at least one at the Wimbledon final in July, perhaps inspired by her attending Taylor Swift’s Eras concert the month before, where Princess Charlotte’s "electric" personality impressed the singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.
Her confidence has often been remarked upon and during his time in Wales Prince William is said to have told Ruby that his daughter "loves" dancing and performing.
"Charlotte loves her performing and dancing as well so I am going to show her your video when I get home," he supposedly told Ruby.
Princess Charlotte’s love of dancing likely inspired the Princess of Wales to take her and Louis to the Strictly studios before and she might well be looking forward to watching the launch show of the 2024 series on Saturday 14th September.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Trinny Woodall proves that pastel pink shouldn't be reserved for warmer months - wearing the ultimate block colour trouser suit with striking accessories
This colour will soon be featuring in your autumn style rotation
By Molly Smith Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s check blazer, neutral roll neck knit and blue jeans are the anti-trend essentials you need in your autumn wardrobe
It's officially jeans and blazer weather
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Kate Middleton's 'conflicted emotions' over George, Charlotte and Louis' school return - after time that 'can't have been easy'
The Princess of Wales could reportedly have mixed feelings about Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' school holidays coming to an end
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Charlotte has forged ‘touching’ bond with Duchess Sophie as the two royals 'enjoy summer shopping trips'
Princess Charlotte and her great-aunt Duchess Sophie have apparently been enjoying some quality time together this summer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole and Michael Middleton’s beautiful home ‘nearly’ had roof ‘blown off’ by Prince William
The Prince of Wales reportedly once almost blew the roof off the Middletons' home and it was revealed in Michael's wedding speech
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The royal habit being ‘drilled’ into Prince George, Charlotte and Louis by Prince William and Kate until it’s ‘automatic’
There's a very considerate royal habit that Prince William and Kate are encouraging their three children to adopt from a young age
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton once given chance to ‘back out’ of royal life thanks to Prince William’s selfless choice
Prince William revealed in their engagement interview that he'd wanted Kate to be able to 'back out' if she wanted, before it got 'too much'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's disastrous gift from Prince William that he'll 'never' be allowed to forget
Prince William once bought a surprising present for Kate that 'didn't go down well' and he has 'no idea' why he thought she'd like it
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s special time with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis when she ‘allows’ them to enjoy very unroyal activity
Carole Middleton once revealed an activity she does with her grandchildren and how 'important' it is that they are 'allowed' one thing
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton ‘courageously’ made one thing ‘very clear’ about Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to Royal Family
The Princess of Wales balances her royal role with life as a mother-of-three and she apparently made a key decision long ago
By Emma Shacklock Published