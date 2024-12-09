Carole Middleton's chunky roll neck with jeans is the go-ahead we needed to embrace casual knits for the rest of the year

Carole Middleton's chunky striped roll neck jumper teamed with a simple pair of blue jeans has got us so ready to embrace our knitwear and denim for cosy days over the Christmas season.

Much like her daughter, the Princess of Wales, Carole Middleton has been the focus of royal fashion fans ever since she was thrust into the spotlight way back when Kate and William found love.

Of course, we're always thrilled to see Carole step out for a Royal event in an outfit that screams regal elegance - take her lace dress and stunning white coat at Princess Catherine's annual carol concert this year, for example. But we love when we get to see a glimpse of Carole's everyday style, too.

In a photograph of Carole shared on the Instagram for her Party Pieces brand back in October 2022, she can be seen snuggled up in a statement turtleneck knit from Barbour.

The winter jumper boasted a baby blue, navy and maroon striped design and a chunky neck design - and Carole teamed the cosy casual warmer with a pair of her best jeans in a rich blue denim.

While Carole's exact jumper by Barbour is no longer available to buy, we adore the prospect of embracing our knitwear stash from now all the way until the end of December as we prepare to channel Christmas hibernation with our style.

While we love going all out with festive party outfits, we're also so ready for the toasty dressing opportunities that the Christmas period lends itself to.

When the Christmas limbo is in full swing and being indoors with loved ones and plenty of food and drink is on the cards, comfort really is key. But that doesn't have to mean scrimping on style.

Carole's striped jumper and jeans combination proves that a bold knit and trusty denim can be enough to look timelessly stylish while staying in the realms of cool and comfy this winter. Plus, go glam with your hair and makeup like Carole has in the wintery snap shot, and you're sorted.