Carole Middleton oozes elegance in a black lace dress and stunning white coat as Prince Louis gives her a heartwarming tribute at the Royals' annual carol concert
Carole Middleton's white coat is the chicest way to keep warm this winter
Carole Middleton found the chicest way to keep warm at this year's Christmas parties with her stunning white coat - layered over a voluminous black lace dress, it was a striking and elegant choice that we've fallen in love with.
The Royal Family were out in full force last night for Kate Middleton's annual Together At Christmas Carol Concert, giving us all the Christmas party outfit inspiration we need to see us through the festive season in style.
Carole Middleton looked as elegant as ever in a white coat dress, with the midi style cinching her in at the waist for a super flattering look. We could only catch a glimpse of the black lace dress she wore underneath, but the voluminous silhouette worked to give the coat a gorgeous shape and her black clutch bag and matching heels highlighted the monochrome look beautifully for a striking and sleek finishing touch.
Get Carole Middleton's Look
With the same A-line cut and sharp collar as Carole Middleton's stunning white coat, this style is perfect for recreating her look. The knee length, voluminous silhouette and double breasted buttons make for a formal and elegant look that can just as easily be dressed down with jeans as it can be up with a party-worthy dress.
With an elegant funnel neckline, flowing flared sleeves and a flattering A-line silhouette that hugs the waist, this simple and sleek little black dress is a stunning piece that boasts tonnes of texture with the lace detail.
A contemporary take on the classic black clutch, this quilted bag from Mango adds tonnes of texture into any look and the patent finish gives a lovely shine. The roomy inner compartment leaves enough space for all your essentials and a trusty zip fastening ensures they're safe.
Every wardrobe needs a sultry pair of black heels and this platform pair from M&S are a great staple that will finish off any outfit with flair. The suede finish, high stiletto heel and platform sole give a statement look and the shoes are practical too, with Insolia technology ensuring your foot is correctly placed as you move while an antibacterial padding keeps the soles fresh.
The gold double-breasted buttons lining the front of this coat give such a festive touch, shining against the crisp white of the coat fabric. The military style oozes elegance, with the high collar, front seams and sharp tailoring creating a striking yet versatile look. And, if you're worried about spilling your festive cocktails on the snow-white fabric, this River Island coat also comes in black.
The pristine white coat dress is a super flattering winter coat style, with the luxe and heavy fabric, sharply tailored collar and chic off-centre button-up fastenings creating a striking and elegant look - especially with its knee-length hemline so perfectly sitting atop of the black lace gown Carole opted to wear.
While we could only catch a glimpse of the dress, the high neckline and voluminous skirt promise that its a stunning piece. The classic look of the lace gives a timeless appeal to the knee-length style, with it adding tonnes of elegant texture to the monochrome black and white outfit.
Leaning into the two-toned styling, Carole finished off her look with a pair of versatile and stylish black court shoes, with a simple black leather clutch bag tucked under one arm. Accessorising her outfit, she opted for a pair of shining sapphire earrings, which caught the light beautifully and felt oh-so festive alongside the more simple black and white look.
She kept her hair and makeup simple, stepping out in the subtle but glam makeup look that's become her signature style in recent years. With sun-kissed bronzer bringing warmth and dimension to her skin, a generous swiping of black kohl liner drew attention to the eyes while a berry-pink lip added a shining swipe of neutral-toned colour to her lips.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
But while Carole's stunning look demanded our attention, we didn't miss the sweet tribute her grandson Prince Louis paid her during the carol concert - did you spot it?
Following his brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte to Westminister Abbey's Kindness Tree, six-year-old Prince Louis placed a heartfelt handwritten note onto one of the branches, and what he wrote proves just how important his grandmother Carole is to him.
The note read, "Thank you for granny and grandpa because they have played games with me" - how sweet! It just goes to prove how much Carole and Michael Middleton have been there this year during the Wales family's toughest times, with the Kindness Tree being there to help them dedicate decorations and messages to those who have supported them throughout their lives.
The note joined hundreds of others on the tree, with the event's 1600 guests all being encouraged to share their own and tie them to the branches. We can't wait to see all the other thoughtful touches that surely took centre stage during the concert when it airs on Christmas eve.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Dr Amir Khan reveals 5 'really important' vitamins to help prevent hair loss
Over 50% of women over 70 will experience hair loss in their life. Dr Amir Khan took to Instagram to reveal the dietary changes we can make to help prevent it
By Grace Walsh Published
-
We can't stop thinking about Charlotte Hawkins' stunning burgundy maxi coat and matching velvet accessories
The This Morning presenter stole the show in the most elegant monochrome outfit for the Royal Christmas celebrations
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Duchess Sophie's shimmering State Banquet shoes epitomise everything we love about her style
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore glimmering gold shoes to a State Banquet and it showcased her love of blending fun and timeless pieces
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's new burgundy look has a luxurious twist with a dose of Chanel and sleek knee highs
The Princess of Wales loves a tonal outfit and her latest look championed the colour of the season in the most sensational way
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The most thought-provoking self-care journal I've ever owned is on sale for Cyber Monday - I'm buying one for all my friends
Get 25% off this bespoke guided wellbeing journal before the sale ends at midnight
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
Bring on the bows! Kate Middleton's traditional Christmas tree design has us ready to deck the halls
The Princess of Wales seems to love a gold and red Christmas tree theme that balances 'understated glam' and 'heirloom style'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall braves winter chill looking cool and cosy in coveted adidas trainers and duvet-style coat
Zara Tindall took part in the final leg of the Cycle4Caroline Endurance Charity Cycle Challenge and wrapped up warm in this ensemble
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s Ugg boot days might be behind her but these rare pictures reminded us how timeless they are
The Princess of Wales once stepped out in a pair of cosy beige Uggs and it shows that these classic boots will always come back in style
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We can't quite believe Kate Middleton's delicate gold earrings are only £18
If you've been looking for the perfect affordable everyday earrings then the Princess of Wales's Orelia hoops are a gorgeous choice
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Looking for a new pair of comfy white trainers? Duchess Sophie’s Puma trainers are the lowest price they’ve been for months
The Duchess of Edinburgh loves the Puma Carina L trainers and these versatile shoes are now under £30, making them much more affordable
By Emma Shacklock Published