Carole Middleton oozes elegance in a black lace dress and stunning white coat as Prince Louis gives her a heartwarming tribute at the Royals' annual carol concert

Carole Middleton found the chicest way to keep warm at this year's Christmas parties with her stunning white coat - layered over a voluminous black lace dress, it was a striking and elegant choice that we've fallen in love with.

The Royal Family were out in full force last night for Kate Middleton's annual Together At Christmas Carol Concert, giving us all the Christmas party outfit inspiration we need to see us through the festive season in style.

Carole Middleton looked as elegant as ever in a white coat dress, with the midi style cinching her in at the waist for a super flattering look. We could only catch a glimpse of the black lace dress she wore underneath, but the voluminous silhouette worked to give the coat a gorgeous shape and her black clutch bag and matching heels highlighted the monochrome look beautifully for a striking and sleek finishing touch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Carole Middleton's Look

The pristine white coat dress is a super flattering winter coat style, with the luxe and heavy fabric, sharply tailored collar and chic off-centre button-up fastenings creating a striking and elegant look - especially with its knee-length hemline so perfectly sitting atop of the black lace gown Carole opted to wear.

While we could only catch a glimpse of the dress, the high neckline and voluminous skirt promise that its a stunning piece. The classic look of the lace gives a timeless appeal to the knee-length style, with it adding tonnes of elegant texture to the monochrome black and white outfit.

Leaning into the two-toned styling, Carole finished off her look with a pair of versatile and stylish black court shoes, with a simple black leather clutch bag tucked under one arm. Accessorising her outfit, she opted for a pair of shining sapphire earrings, which caught the light beautifully and felt oh-so festive alongside the more simple black and white look.

She kept her hair and makeup simple, stepping out in the subtle but glam makeup look that's become her signature style in recent years. With sun-kissed bronzer bringing warmth and dimension to her skin, a generous swiping of black kohl liner drew attention to the eyes while a berry-pink lip added a shining swipe of neutral-toned colour to her lips.

But while Carole's stunning look demanded our attention, we didn't miss the sweet tribute her grandson Prince Louis paid her during the carol concert - did you spot it?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte to Westminister Abbey's Kindness Tree, six-year-old Prince Louis placed a heartfelt handwritten note onto one of the branches, and what he wrote proves just how important his grandmother Carole is to him.

The note read, "Thank you for granny and grandpa because they have played games with me" - how sweet! It just goes to prove how much Carole and Michael Middleton have been there this year during the Wales family's toughest times, with the Kindness Tree being there to help them dedicate decorations and messages to those who have supported them throughout their lives.

The note joined hundreds of others on the tree, with the event's 1600 guests all being encouraged to share their own and tie them to the branches. We can't wait to see all the other thoughtful touches that surely took centre stage during the concert when it airs on Christmas eve.