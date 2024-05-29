Carole Middleton's gorgeous pearl drop earrings have a £29 alternative we're snapping up ASAP
Carole styled hers with a timeless satin shirt and statement jeans
Carole Middleton's gorgeous pearl drop earrings are an accessory sure to add elegance to any look - so we're shopping a bargain lookalike.
When it comes to the best jewellery to invest in, it goes without saying that classic and simple gold and silver pieces will always reign superior over trend-lead statement items. And pearls are timeless, too.
So it's little surprise that a pair of gold pearl drop earrings are an essential in not only the jewellery collection of the Princess of Wales, but her mother, Carole Middleton's, too.
In one photograph of Carole, shared on the Instagram account of her former decorations business, Party Pieces, she can be seen sporting a delicate pair of gold and pearl earrings
A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces)
A photo posted by on
While we're not sure exactly where Carole's earrings are from, we'd imagine her jewellery stash features plenty of gold and real pearls. If you're after a similar look without splashing out, we've found an incredibly affordable lookalike pair by Ted Baker.
The Ted Baker Periaa Pearly Chain Huggie Earrings feature sleek and versatile hoops with baroque pearl drop details - and they're available to buy for £21 at Amazon now, having been price slashed from £30.
A true bargain from Amazon, these Ted Baker baroque pearl earrings have been discounted from £30 to an ultra affordable £21. A gorgeous gift or addition to your own jewellery box.
For £98, these classic Monica Vinader earrings boast 18 carat gold plating and radiant keshi pearls for added glamour.
In the glowing photograph of Carole, she can be seen posing in a pair of statement high-waisted jeans with shiny gold button detailing adding a stylish retro-esque effect.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The 69-year-old mother-of-three and grandma-of-seven also opted for a stunningly chic satin blouse with a pussy bow detail on the neck. A creamy satin blouse is an essential in any capsule wardrobe if a timeless look of elegance is your goal - and Carole perfectly demonstrates how to wear one.
A blouse with a bold bow detail on the neck is an ideal way to add a pop of power to a look, without incorporating anything too drastic in terms of accessories - so you can keep your jewellery delicate yet noticeable in the way that Carole did for the look.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Kate Middleton's under-the-radar morning outings to 'get her fix' of special thing she 'misses'
The Princess of Wales reportedly 'nourishes her inner life' with these early morning visits
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton protected by dad Michael with special gesture after Prince George was born
The Princess of Wales's father made a special decision that helped protect Kate after she welcomed Prince George in 2013
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's high-waisted jeans and baby pink shirt worked perfectly with her subtle summer highlights
Carole Middleton's blue jeans and pink shirt combination gorgeously complemented her tonal summer hair
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Carole Middleton’s over the top fuzzy winter hat has given us agency to get one
In Carole Middleton's winter wardrobe we trust.
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Carole Middleton totally made a case for jumpsuits with this black and white checkered style
Carole's Wimbledon attire never ceases to disappoint
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Carole Middleton's summery floor length floral dress is so sophisticated and flattering
But really, does Carole Middleton ever miss with her outfits?
By Madeline Merinuk Published