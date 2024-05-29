Carole Middleton's gorgeous pearl drop earrings have a £29 alternative we're snapping up ASAP

Carole Middleton's gorgeous pearl drop earrings are an accessory sure to add elegance to any look - so we're shopping a bargain lookalike.

When it comes to the best jewellery to invest in, it goes without saying that classic and simple gold and silver pieces will always reign superior over trend-lead statement items. And pearls are timeless, too.

So it's little surprise that a pair of gold pearl drop earrings are an essential in not only the jewellery collection of the Princess of Wales, but her mother, Carole Middleton's, too.

In one photograph of Carole, shared on the Instagram account of her former decorations business, Party Pieces, she can be seen sporting a delicate pair of gold and pearl earrings

While we're not sure exactly where Carole's earrings are from, we'd imagine her jewellery stash features plenty of gold and real pearls. If you're after a similar look without splashing out, we've found an incredibly affordable lookalike pair by Ted Baker.

The Ted Baker Periaa Pearly Chain Huggie Earrings feature sleek and versatile hoops with baroque pearl drop details - and they're available to buy for £21 at Amazon now, having been price slashed from £30.

Ted Baker Periaa Pearly Chain Huggie Earrings £21 (was £30) at Amazon A true bargain from Amazon, these Ted Baker baroque pearl earrings have been discounted from £30 to an ultra affordable £21. A gorgeous gift or addition to your own jewellery box. Monica Vinader Nura Keshi Pearl Open Circle Drop Earrings £98 at John Lewis For £98, these classic Monica Vinader earrings boast 18 carat gold plating and radiant keshi pearls for added glamour. Freshwater Pearl Hoops £47 at AndOtherStories If you prefer silver jewellery, these pretty pearl drop earrings by &OtherStories are perfect. The same hoop and pearl design, with a shimmering silver finish.

In the glowing photograph of Carole, she can be seen posing in a pair of statement high-waisted jeans with shiny gold button detailing adding a stylish retro-esque effect.

The 69-year-old mother-of-three and grandma-of-seven also opted for a stunningly chic satin blouse with a pussy bow detail on the neck. A creamy satin blouse is an essential in any capsule wardrobe if a timeless look of elegance is your goal - and Carole perfectly demonstrates how to wear one.

A blouse with a bold bow detail on the neck is an ideal way to add a pop of power to a look, without incorporating anything too drastic in terms of accessories - so you can keep your jewellery delicate yet noticeable in the way that Carole did for the look.