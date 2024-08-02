More is most definitely more for Blake Lively when it comes to accessorising her vintage Vivienne Westwood dress

If you're in need of some wedding guest style inspiration, Blake Lively is your gal. She's a busy bee at the moment, and is currently doing the rounds to promote her new movie It Ends With Us, which always means a whole load of incredible outfits. Bring on the premieres!

This floral print dress is our favourite so far. Blooming beautiful prints are very appropriate for her character Lily Bloom, but it's a print that always features highly on our list of the best wedding guest dresses too.

This one is a vintage design by one of the best British clothing brands, Vivienne Westwood. Our other favourite style icon, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a really similar version back in 2010, so that seals the deal for us.

But what made this look so true to Blake's style is how she accessorised it - with a pair of tulle Christian Louboutin heels, plus some very sparkly and elaborate earrings, a whole load of bangle bracelets and a handful of Lorraine Schwartz rings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might try to steer clear of white when it comes to weddings, but any kind of colourful floral motif makes it totally appropriate for a big day, so there's no need to worry.

woman&home Fashion Writer Molly Smith told us why this pairing works so well: "I love this look from Blake Lively, and nothing beats vintage Vivienne Westwood, especially when it’s so on trend for 2024. The ruffled asymmetrical skirt detailing is very much in, making this dress particularly special. Plus, the chunky bangles and colourful rings adds an edge to the floral dress, making this look unique and cool."

We'd love to see Blake in more archival pieces, and we've no doubt she'll continue to take accessories to another level in the next few weeks.

How to dress like Blake Lively

Accessorise to the max