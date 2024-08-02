More is most definitely more for Blake Lively when it comes to accessorising her vintage Vivienne Westwood dress
She's doing the rounds to promote her new movie It Ends With Us, and has just launched a haircare range, but Blake Lively always has time for a floral dress
If you're in need of some wedding guest style inspiration, Blake Lively is your gal. She's a busy bee at the moment, and is currently doing the rounds to promote her new movie It Ends With Us, which always means a whole load of incredible outfits. Bring on the premieres!
This floral print dress is our favourite so far. Blooming beautiful prints are very appropriate for her character Lily Bloom, but it's a print that always features highly on our list of the best wedding guest dresses too.
This one is a vintage design by one of the best British clothing brands, Vivienne Westwood. Our other favourite style icon, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a really similar version back in 2010, so that seals the deal for us.
But what made this look so true to Blake's style is how she accessorised it - with a pair of tulle Christian Louboutin heels, plus some very sparkly and elaborate earrings, a whole load of bangle bracelets and a handful of Lorraine Schwartz rings.
You might try to steer clear of white when it comes to weddings, but any kind of colourful floral motif makes it totally appropriate for a big day, so there's no need to worry.
woman&home Fashion Writer Molly Smith told us why this pairing works so well: "I love this look from Blake Lively, and nothing beats vintage Vivienne Westwood, especially when it’s so on trend for 2024. The ruffled asymmetrical skirt detailing is very much in, making this dress particularly special. Plus, the chunky bangles and colourful rings adds an edge to the floral dress, making this look unique and cool."
We'd love to see Blake in more archival pieces, and we've no doubt she'll continue to take accessories to another level in the next few weeks.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
How to dress like Blake Lively
The fitted bodice and flared shape of this dress is super flattering, and the intricate embroidery is so pretty. Sizes are selling out fast so don't delay. Just add comfortable wedding guest shoes and you're good to so.
The pleated skirt on this option will move beautifully when you walk, and the little sleeves give you a bit more arm coverage if you prefer. Pleats are also a great choice if you're looking for stylish dress to hide a tummy.
Accessorise to the max
Bangles are back, baby! Chunky bangles might feel very noughties, but you'll be spotting them everywhere in 2024. This 3 pack from Zara is amazing value, and we love the vibrant red.
Kate Spade makes some of the most affordable designer bags, but the brand also has some beautiful jewellery. This ring is currently in the sale, and will pick up on the floral print of your dress.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
I didn't know UGG sandals existed, but they're so comfy and so chic – hands down, my fashion find of the summer
They're impossible to fault!
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
What to wear wild swimming for a comfortable and safe swim this summer
Heading to the lakes? Here's what to wear wild swimming to stay comfortable and swim safely this summer, with tips from the experts
By Susan Griffin Published
-
I didn't know UGG sandals existed, but they're so comfy and so chic – hands down, my fashion find of the summer
They're impossible to fault!
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jessica Alba's vibrant statement skirt, lilac blouse and wide-brim hat is a winning combination that's perfect for warm weather styling
The actress looked flawless in picturesque Provence walking among lavender fields
By Molly Smith Published
-
Nicole Kidman styles sensational skirt two-piece with £85 slingback stilettos - and we're taking notes from this sophisticated summer look
She took an unconventional styling route by mixing high and low priced garments - and we're so here for it
By Molly Smith Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's remarkable botanical dress offers the perfect wedding guest inspiration - and we've found some fabulous lookalikes
Paltrow's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival is inspiring us to embrace bold floral prints this summer
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jenny Powell just did yoga on the beach wearing a classic black bikini top teamed with the comfiest alternative to denim shorts
Her black and white floral print shorts are a holiday essential
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen Skelton's beach blend of bikini, necklace and statement shades is a masterclass in accessorising swimwear
Helen Skelton's striped bikini and topknot is exactly the kind of relaxed yet chic combination we love recreating when we're on holiday
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
You can now buy the pre-loved designer bags you've been dreaming of at John Lewis
Prices start at £460 for handbags by high end labels like Prada, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Louise Redknapp's split white trousers and striped t-shirt evoke a timeless elegance that's perfect for warm weather styling
If you're wondering how to style white trousers, look no further!
By Molly Smith Published