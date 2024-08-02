More is most definitely more for Blake Lively when it comes to accessorising her vintage Vivienne Westwood dress

She's doing the rounds to promote her new movie It Ends With Us, and has just launched a haircare range, but Blake Lively always has time for a floral dress

If you're in need of some wedding guest style inspiration, Blake Lively is your gal. She's a busy bee at the moment, and is currently doing the rounds to promote her new movie It Ends With Us, which always means a whole load of incredible outfits. Bring on the premieres!

This floral print dress is our favourite so far. Blooming beautiful prints are very appropriate for her character Lily Bloom, but it's a print that always features highly on our list of the best wedding guest dresses too.

This one is a vintage design by one of the best British clothing brands, Vivienne Westwood. Our other favourite style icon, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a really similar version back in 2010, so that seals the deal for us.

But what made this look so true to Blake's style is how she accessorised it - with a pair of tulle Christian Louboutin heels, plus some very sparkly and elaborate earrings, a whole load of bangle bracelets and a handful of Lorraine Schwartz rings.

Blake Lively in New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might try to steer clear of white when it comes to weddings, but any kind of colourful floral motif makes it totally appropriate for a big day, so there's no need to worry.

woman&home Fashion Writer Molly Smith told us why this pairing works so well: "I love this look from Blake Lively, and nothing beats vintage Vivienne Westwood, especially when it’s so on trend for 2024. The ruffled asymmetrical skirt detailing is very much in, making this dress particularly special. Plus, the chunky bangles and colourful rings adds an edge to the floral dress, making this look unique and cool."

We'd love to see Blake in more archival pieces, and we've no doubt she'll continue to take accessories to another level in the next few weeks.

How to dress like Blake Lively

Petite Botanical Embroidery Organdie Strappy Woven Dress
Karen Millen Petite Botanical Embroidery Dress

The fitted bodice and flared shape of this dress is super flattering, and the intricate embroidery is so pretty. Sizes are selling out fast so don't delay. Just add comfortable wedding guest shoes and you're good to so.

Jolie Moi Pleated Dip Hem Chiffon Maxi Dress, Beige
Jolie Moi Pleated Dip Hem Chiffon Dress

The pleated skirt on this option will move beautifully when you walk, and the little sleeves give you a bit more arm coverage if you prefer. Pleats are also a great choice if you're looking for stylish dress to hide a tummy.

Vivienne Westwood Sunday Dress

Vivienne Westwood Sunday Dress

The original and best. This has all the hallmarks of a VW design, including a corseted bodice. Now all you need is a big event to wear it to!

Accessorise to the max

Pack of 3 resin bracelets

Zara Pack of 3 Resin Bracelets

Bangles are back, baby! Chunky bangles might feel very noughties, but you'll be spotting them everywhere in 2024. This 3 pack from Zara is amazing value, and we love the vibrant red.

Fleurette Wrap ring
Kate Spade Fleurette Wrap ring

Kate Spade makes some of the most affordable designer bags, but the brand also has some beautiful jewellery. This ring is currently in the sale, and will pick up on the floral print of your dress.

Sezane Miranda Earrings

Sezane Miranda Earrings

Sezane earrings are a favourite of Kate Middleton's, and this bejewelled style looks much more expensive than £70. Follow Blake's lead and don't be afraid to go OTT on the jewellery front. You don't have to choose between rings, bracelets and earrings!

