Anne Hathway’s casual-chic sweatshirt outfit has become our new standard for errand running
The best part? You probably already have these items in your closet
Anne Hathaway just debuted a new outfit in NYC that consisted of a chic grey crewneck sweatshirt, baggy jeans, and trendy trainers - and you can probably recreate the look with items you already own.
If you weren't already aware, Anne Hathaway has had something of a fashion renaissance over the last few years. She's worn loads of stunning and inspiring looks, from Met Gala outfits and other formalwear looks to even a leather puffer jacket with corset detailing - needless to say, she's been absolutely killing the fashion game more than ever. Recently, while the Oscar-winner was out and about in NYC, she debuted a casual-chic look hit on some of autumn and winter's most coveted fashion trends for 2023 - and luckily, it's really easy to recreate with items you likely already own.
While in New York City filming at the Drew Barrymore Show on 27 November, the star wore a really classy and casual outfit while exiting the studio, and the combo of pieces is super easy to recreate from your own wardrobe for a chilly winter's day.
She started off with a grey crewneck sweatshirt (which read "Drew" on at, apropos to her location!) and paired it with a simple pair of baggy jeans. To accessorize, she opted for some oversized sunglasses, a pair of worn, yet stylish white trainers, as well as a large grey carry-all bag (a Birkin, no less) to round the look out.
RRP: £71.20 | Channel French casual vibes with this "merci" sweatshirt from Whistles, a super comfortable and chic addition to any outfit.
RRP: £39.50 | Chic baggy blue jeans never go out of style, and these inexpensive ones from M&S are the perfect addition to any wardrobe.
Truthfully, of all the outfits the actress has worn over the years, this might just be our favourite - yes, perhaps even more so than her most recent take on the "no trousers" trend. Not only is this casual-chic outfit super stylish, but it's also extremely attainable, affordable, and versatile.
You could mix up an outfit like this with a lot of different colours and combinations of textures among the individual pieces, but the formula of a crewneck sweatshirt, a pair of baggy jeans, and a pair of your favourite chic trainers will simply always be a timeless fashion choice.
Want to take the outfit up a notch for winter? Pair this stylish combo with your favourite black puffer jacket (extra Anne Hathaway bonus points if there's a corset detailing) or an incredible long wool coat for extra chic vibes in the cold weather.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
