Anne Hathaway just revisited a massive Y2K trend, and it’s making me want to try this controversial look again

There have been plenty of 00’s fashion trends making an unexpected return to the spotlight over the last few months. With everything from baguette bags and low-rise jeans making a reappearance, but one trend I hadn’t expected to revisit anytime soon was the skirt-over-trouser look.

Wearing a mini or midi skirt over a pair of coordinating trousers was a huge look back in the early 2000s, but the fad came and went pretty quickly, however, it seems to have made a return, and even though I wore it the first time round it wasn't a look I expected to go for again, until I saw Anne Hathaway give it a go, and I'll admit, I'm reconsidering.

The stylish star attended the 'God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Award' event wearing an ensemble from the upcoming Michael Kors Spring collection, which featured a black cashmere t-shirt, straight leg trousers and a loose, flowy midi skirt over the top. The actress managed to make this layered look seem very chic, and her matching pieces were the perfect grown-up take on the trend. It gave the aesthetic a much edgier finish that I could genuinely see working from AM to PM.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It helped that Anne cinched in her middle with a knotted belt and completed her ensemble with simple heels and an oversized, quiet luxury bag, too. Everything about the outfit worked beautifully, and it's genuinely making me reconsider my strong aversion to this throwback trend.

While the 90s iteration was dominated by sugary hues and pale denim, this revamp of the style has almost a gothic finish that's actually rather edgy and cool, and Anne Hathaway's sophisticated Michael Kors' look is a brilliant example.

Anne's all-black outfit had a gothic yet directional feel to it that really worked. Her matchy-matchy tonal shoes and accessories all added to the overall look, too.

If you like her ensemble but prefer something a little lighter or patterned, you could use your accessories to inject a hint of print to break up the moodier hues. Leopard print or polka dots always pop against simple black separates, or try darker-hued florals or even gold touches to add some extra oomph.