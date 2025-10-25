Anne Hathaway just revisited a massive Y2K trend, and it’s making me want to try this controversial look again
The star was spotted layering up some unexpected pieces and her savvy styling gave this retro trend a grown-up spin
There have been plenty of 00’s fashion trends making an unexpected return to the spotlight over the last few months. With everything from baguette bags and low-rise jeans making a reappearance, but one trend I hadn’t expected to revisit anytime soon was the skirt-over-trouser look.
Wearing a mini or midi skirt over a pair of coordinating trousers was a huge look back in the early 2000s, but the fad came and went pretty quickly, however, it seems to have made a return, and even though I wore it the first time round it wasn't a look I expected to go for again, until I saw Anne Hathaway give it a go, and I'll admit, I'm reconsidering.
The stylish star attended the 'God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Award' event wearing an ensemble from the upcoming Michael Kors Spring collection, which featured a black cashmere t-shirt, straight leg trousers and a loose, flowy midi skirt over the top. The actress managed to make this layered look seem very chic, and her matching pieces were the perfect grown-up take on the trend. It gave the aesthetic a much edgier finish that I could genuinely see working from AM to PM.
It helped that Anne cinched in her middle with a knotted belt and completed her ensemble with simple heels and an oversized, quiet luxury bag, too. Everything about the outfit worked beautifully, and it's genuinely making me reconsider my strong aversion to this throwback trend.
While the 90s iteration was dominated by sugary hues and pale denim, this revamp of the style has almost a gothic finish that's actually rather edgy and cool, and Anne Hathaway's sophisticated Michael Kors' look is a brilliant example.
Get the Look
This 100% cashmere knitted t-shirt will feel soft and cosy on a chilly day. Team with jeans and leopard print ballet flats for a relaxed spin. Or team it with an all black ensemble for ultimate sophistication.
A crisp pleat down the front of each trouser leg will make your legs appear longer while adding a polished feel to your outfit. A great wardrobe basic, they can play a starring role in autumn outfit ideas.
Shop More Sheer Skirts
Anne's all-black outfit had a gothic yet directional feel to it that really worked. Her matchy-matchy tonal shoes and accessories all added to the overall look, too.
If you like her ensemble but prefer something a little lighter or patterned, you could use your accessories to inject a hint of print to break up the moodier hues. Leopard print or polka dots always pop against simple black separates, or try darker-hued florals or even gold touches to add some extra oomph.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
