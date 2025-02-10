Anita Rani's confidence-boosting bikini will make you want to restock your swimwear stash pre-summer

Anita Rani's high waisted black bikini bottoms are worth taking note of if you're already keen to give your swimwear stash a restock ahead of hot weather and beach days.

The chilly February weather may make it feel like winter is never ending but before we know it, spring will be creeping in with summer following close behind - and that means a wardrobe switch.

In our eyes, reliable picks from swimwear brands that you can wear with confidence are just as vital in our 2025 capsule wardrobes as our favourite jeans and go-to trainers - and Anita Rani just expertly demonstrated just how sleek a high waisted black bikini can look.

In a recent post shared on Anita's Instagram post, the TV and radio host can be seen preparing to take a dip in an outdoor hot tub in chilly Iceland. Stripping off out of her bath robe and cosy Fair Isle knit, she revealed a timeless black two piece swimsuit, featuring ultra high waisted bottoms.

If a one piece swimsuit is your usual choice when it comes to choosing looks for the beach or the pool, it's worth giving a bikini with a flattering and comfy high waisted design a go this summer. That's especially if you're in the mood to switch up your swimwear stash - but want to choose something you know you'll feel confident in.

Plus, they have the added bonus of injecting a sense of vintage glamour, with a feel of the old school swimwear that was big before smaller brief bikinis came into style.

Caroline Parr, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor agrees, and loves how versatile a simple pair of black bottoms can be.

"High waisted bikinis can be so flattering, and for anyone who normally sticks to a swimsuit (like me!), they offer that bit more coverage than a tiny triangle bikini," Caroline says.

"You can mix and match a pair of black high waisted bikini bottoms with any top you've already got, to easily give your holiday suitcase a retro feel that's perfectly on trend for summer 2025"