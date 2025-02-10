Anita Rani's confidence-boosting bikini will make you want to restock your swimwear stash pre-summer

Need summer swimwear inspiration for when warm weather and holidays roll around? Look to Anita for inspiration

Anita Rani's high waisted black bikini bottoms are worth taking note of if you're already keen to give your swimwear stash a restock ahead of hot weather and beach days.

The chilly February weather may make it feel like winter is never ending but before we know it, spring will be creeping in with summer following close behind - and that means a wardrobe switch.

In our eyes, reliable picks from swimwear brands that you can wear with confidence are just as vital in our 2025 capsule wardrobes as our favourite jeans and go-to trainers - and Anita Rani just expertly demonstrated just how sleek a high waisted black bikini can look.

Shop High Waisted Swimwear

Karen Millen High Waisted Bandage Bikini Bottoms
Karen Millen High Waisted Bandage Bikini Bottoms

After a swimwear sale bargain before summer has even begun? You might want to snap up these bandage bikini bottoms by Karen Millen in the Debenhams sale.

High Waisted Bikini Bottoms
M&S High Waisted Bikini Bottoms

This M&S answer to high waisted poolside chic is affordable and super sleek - and ideal for mixing and matching.

Reiss High Rise Bikini Bottoms in Black
Reiss High Rise Bikini Bottoms in Black

A classic black and ultra high quality option, these comfy and stylish high waisted bottoms by Reiss will be ones you reach for every time swimwear is needed.

River Island Khaki Shell Textured High Waisted Bottoms
River Island Khaki Shell Textured High Waisted Bottoms

Textured material in a muted green tone and elevated with gold detailing, this River Island set is a must for summer if you love high waisted bikini bottoms.

Beach Riot Ritzy Highway Bikini Bottoms
Beach Riot Ritzy Highway Bikini Bottoms

This gorgeous poppy red Beach Riot two piece is the dream if you love striking swimwear but want to stay in your comfort zone style-wise.

H&M High Waist Brazilian Bikini Bottoms
H&M High Waist Brazilian Bikini Bottoms

If a crisp white bikini is a must on your packing list, this affordable H&M pick offers both the timelessly chic energy of white swimwear with a flattering high waisted cut.

In a recent post shared on Anita's Instagram post, the TV and radio host can be seen preparing to take a dip in an outdoor hot tub in chilly Iceland. Stripping off out of her bath robe and cosy Fair Isle knit, she revealed a timeless black two piece swimsuit, featuring ultra high waisted bottoms.

If a one piece swimsuit is your usual choice when it comes to choosing looks for the beach or the pool, it's worth giving a bikini with a flattering and comfy high waisted design a go this summer. That's especially if you're in the mood to switch up your swimwear stash - but want to choose something you know you'll feel confident in.

Plus, they have the added bonus of injecting a sense of vintage glamour, with a feel of the old school swimwear that was big before smaller brief bikinis came into style.

Caroline Parr, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor agrees, and loves how versatile a simple pair of black bottoms can be.

"High waisted bikinis can be so flattering, and for anyone who normally sticks to a swimsuit (like me!), they offer that bit more coverage than a tiny triangle bikini," Caroline says.

"You can mix and match a pair of black high waisted bikini bottoms with any top you've already got, to easily give your holiday suitcase a retro feel that's perfectly on trend for summer 2025"

