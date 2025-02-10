Anita Rani's confidence-boosting bikini will make you want to restock your swimwear stash pre-summer
Need summer swimwear inspiration for when warm weather and holidays roll around? Look to Anita for inspiration
Anita Rani's high waisted black bikini bottoms are worth taking note of if you're already keen to give your swimwear stash a restock ahead of hot weather and beach days.
The chilly February weather may make it feel like winter is never ending but before we know it, spring will be creeping in with summer following close behind - and that means a wardrobe switch.
In our eyes, reliable picks from swimwear brands that you can wear with confidence are just as vital in our 2025 capsule wardrobes as our favourite jeans and go-to trainers - and Anita Rani just expertly demonstrated just how sleek a high waisted black bikini can look.
A post shared by Anita Rani (@itsanitarani)
A photo posted by on
Shop High Waisted Swimwear
After a swimwear sale bargain before summer has even begun? You might want to snap up these bandage bikini bottoms by Karen Millen in the Debenhams sale.
This M&S answer to high waisted poolside chic is affordable and super sleek - and ideal for mixing and matching.
A classic black and ultra high quality option, these comfy and stylish high waisted bottoms by Reiss will be ones you reach for every time swimwear is needed.
Textured material in a muted green tone and elevated with gold detailing, this River Island set is a must for summer if you love high waisted bikini bottoms.
This gorgeous poppy red Beach Riot two piece is the dream if you love striking swimwear but want to stay in your comfort zone style-wise.
In a recent post shared on Anita's Instagram post, the TV and radio host can be seen preparing to take a dip in an outdoor hot tub in chilly Iceland. Stripping off out of her bath robe and cosy Fair Isle knit, she revealed a timeless black two piece swimsuit, featuring ultra high waisted bottoms.
If a one piece swimsuit is your usual choice when it comes to choosing looks for the beach or the pool, it's worth giving a bikini with a flattering and comfy high waisted design a go this summer. That's especially if you're in the mood to switch up your swimwear stash - but want to choose something you know you'll feel confident in.
Plus, they have the added bonus of injecting a sense of vintage glamour, with a feel of the old school swimwear that was big before smaller brief bikinis came into style.
Caroline Parr, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor agrees, and loves how versatile a simple pair of black bottoms can be.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"High waisted bikinis can be so flattering, and for anyone who normally sticks to a swimsuit (like me!), they offer that bit more coverage than a tiny triangle bikini," Caroline says.
"You can mix and match a pair of black high waisted bikini bottoms with any top you've already got, to easily give your holiday suitcase a retro feel that's perfectly on trend for summer 2025"
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Anne Hathaway reveals the chicest way to wear this year's biggest denim trend - barrel leg jeans
If you're wondering how to style barrel leg jeans, this outfit offers the perfect solution
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're ditching our LBDs for winter whites after seeing Victoria Beckham's royal dinner dress
Victoria Beckham stole the show at a dinner at King Charles's countryside home wearing a sultry yet sophisticated white dress
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Anne Hathaway reveals the chicest way to wear this year's biggest denim trend - barrel leg jeans
If you're wondering how to style barrel leg jeans, this outfit offers the perfect solution
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're ditching our LBDs for winter whites after seeing Victoria Beckham's royal dinner dress
Victoria Beckham stole the show at a dinner at King Charles's countryside home wearing a sultry yet sophisticated white dress
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Who knew Spanx make amazingly comfortable bras? I’ve been wearing this one on repeat
The reversible Breast of Both Worlds Comfort Bra is my new go-to for weekend wear
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
A classic at any age – Jennifer Aniston's timeless way to style a black blazer, boots and white jeans
Bored of blue denim? Jennifer Aniston's white wide leg jeans are the perfect elevated casual staple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Looking for comfortable, stylish flat shoes? These chic £45 loafers instantly reminded us of Gucci Jordanns
We love finding a bargain with a designer look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Michelle Pfeiffer's impeccable casual style just convinced me to buy these sublime tan suede Chelsea boots
This look is the epitome of casual chic
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Nicole Kidman ditches the gown for an unexpected red carpet look - it's reminiscent of Julia Roberts' iconic oversized suit
She means business - and we're here for it
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Amanda Holden takes a leaf out of Kate Middleton's book as she steps out in pinstripes and timeless navy accessories
The business-chic look is impossibly sophisticated
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published