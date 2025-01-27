Parisian elegance? Anita Rani’s beret, white shirt and red lipstick combination screams it from the rooftops
Anita Rani once wore a look we can't define as anything other than Parisian chic and showed how to style a beret and red lipstick
Anita Rani’s neutral beret, white shirt and red lipstick back in January 2022 ticked so many boxes when it comes to Parisian elegance.
Winter is all about making the most of our accessories to jazz up our cosy outfits and it doesn’t come much more timeless than a beret. It’s one of those easy French fashion staples that gives your outfit an instantly Parisian chic edge, no matter where in the world you are. Add in red lipstick, a tailored coat and classic white shirt and you’re on to an instant winner - as Anita Rani shows. The Countryfile star attended the premiere gala of Nightmare Alley back in January 2022 and wore one of the most effortlessly elegant ensembles we’ve seen from her.
Anita’s beret was caramel-toned and immaculately arranged over her glossy bob to give a polished but relaxed feel. Although you can position your berets in a few different ways, she chose to angle it to the side which leant into the slouchy shape.
Recreate Anita Rani's Parisian Outfit
Crafted from 100% wool, this beautiful camel beret is a great accessory to add to your collection for winter and early spring days. It's similar in tone to Anita Rani's beret and has the centre tab detail and slouchy shape that we love.
Made from comfortable pure cotton, this shirt has a comfortable regular fit and a curved hemline that's split at the sides for ease of movement. Tuck into trousers or jeans for a streamlined look to leave draped over for a relaxed feel. This has a collared neckline and long sleeves with buttonless turnback cuffs.
Russian Red by MAC is one of our favourite red lipsticks and it has a creamy satin-matte finish. It has such impact and can be paired with a red lipliner or worn without. This lipstick is enriched with a creamy blend of coconut oil, organic shea butter and cocoa butter.
Shop More Berets
If you prefer accessories that are neutral but have a touch more boldness to them, then this navy blue beret is a brilliant alternative. Like the camel version of this hat, it's made from wool with a slouchy shape and the signature beret tab detail.
Affordable and available in a huge range of different colours, this beret is a cosy accessory to throw on when it's cold outside and you want to feel so chic. There's an adjustable tie inside so you can alter the fit to suit you and it's made from wool.
Like all of the best winter accessories, a beret doubles up as a practical piece as well as a stylish one, keeping your head warm on cold days and perhaps helping to save your hair from the worst of a light rain shower. The broadcaster chose a neutral light brown shade that’s so easy to wear and whilst we always try to consider the versatility of an item, this is particularly important when it comes to hats, scarves and gloves which are worn with so many different outfits.
Anita Rani could add her caramel-coloured beret into so many different outfits and it would look chic every time. It also coordinated with her trousers of choice for the Nightmare Alley premiere, which were an almost identical shade with a comfortable wide-leg silhouette. Tucked into them was a crisp white blouse with a statement pointed collar.
A white shirt is about as simple as it gets when it comes to wardrobe staples and this is the key to nailing French style - not forgetting about the basics and reaching for timeless designs. The oversized collar on Anita’s shirt was a fun twist that highlighted the beautiful tailoring of her trousers and the drape of her longline tan coat.
She wore this draped over her shoulders for a laissez faire feel and it fell to midi length and looked to be double breasted. The mix of brown and white tones in this outfit was stunning and keeping her look quite neutral meant that the two pops of colour Anita did incorporate were allowed to shine. We’ve often seen her wearing vibrant red lipstick over the years and did so again for this premiere event.
Red lipstick won’t be for everyone but even if you only wear it on special occasions it’s great to have one in your collection and it can be applied more subtly with dabbing motions to add a hint of colour or for full impact with a lipliner.
It’s also often associated with French style and if you want to wear it in the day you can balance it by keeping the rest of your makeup pared-back. We love the pillar box red of Anita’s lipstick and she added more colour with her emerald green pointed toe heels. You could only see a tiny amount of them underneath her trousers and they finished off this outfit perfectly.
