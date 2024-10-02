Angelina Jolie's angelic white dress and vibrant red lipstick are a match made in heaven

Angelina Jolie is no stranger to a white maxi dress on a red carpet. Despite sticking to tried and true silhouettes, she manages to make each gown feel distinctive and fresh through subtle styling details - and her latest look is no exception.

You'd be forgiven for assuming that a white dress has no place in your autumn capsule wardrobe, but we think it's a staple that can work year-round with the right layering and accessories. Angelina wore this beautiful vintage dress to attend the premiere of her latest movie, Maria, at New York Film Festival, and it couldn't look more ethereal and sophisticated.

Styled with burgundy velvet heels, a vibrant red lip, and the nails to match, she brought seasonal tones into the classic look without distracting from the pleated silhouette and fitted bodice. A masterclass in making a timeless piece work for the current season and occasion, we're using her subdued styling methods to get maximum wear out of our summery purchases throughout autumn and winter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't let a lack of formal events put you off styling a white dress. There are countless styles that will bring a bright freshness to your neutral cold weather wardrobe, and they're easier to dress down than you might think. An investment you will turn to again and again, it's a piece that doesn't need much to look its very best - as proven by Angelina's ensemble.

Shop Angelina's style

Sandro Pleated Round-Neck Satin Midi Dress £359 at Selfridges If you've been on the hunt for the perfect do-it-all white dress to invest in, you've found it. With a chic high neck cut and flattering pleated skirt, it can be worn alone for formal events or layered with a cosy cardi and boots for a dressed-down feel. Cos Pleated-Skirt T-Shirt Dress £95 at Cos If you love Angelina's gown but have no reason to wear a similar style in your everyday life, this Cos t-shirt dress is a stylish alternative that has a casual feel. With the look of a co-ord but the ease of an all-in-one, it will solve year-round wardrobe dilemmas. Mango Turmali Pleat Dress £59.99 at John Lewis What really stands out in Angelina's look is the pleat detailing, which this Mango alternative captures beautifully. The column shape gives it a less formal feel but it can easily be dressed up with heels and a clutch bag, or worn with sandals on sunny days.

Rather than dismissing the pieces in your wardrobe that have a summery feel, consider how your makeup and accessories can make them more appropriate for the colder months. There's nothing like a red or dark lipstick to instantly polish off an outfit, and the hue of Angelina's just screams autumn.

By opting for dark red heels, she adds a refined and cohesive feel to her whole ensemble that also prevents her look from appearing too summery. Adding darker accessories to lighter hued items in your capsule wardrobe is a surefire way to give them a seasonal spin - and it ensures you get even more wear out of everything you own, rather than tucking things away when the seasons change.