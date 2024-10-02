Angelina Jolie's angelic white dress and vibrant red lipstick are a match made in heaven
We love her subtle way of elevating this timelessly sophisticated gown
Angelina Jolie is no stranger to a white maxi dress on a red carpet. Despite sticking to tried and true silhouettes, she manages to make each gown feel distinctive and fresh through subtle styling details - and her latest look is no exception.
You'd be forgiven for assuming that a white dress has no place in your autumn capsule wardrobe, but we think it's a staple that can work year-round with the right layering and accessories. Angelina wore this beautiful vintage dress to attend the premiere of her latest movie, Maria, at New York Film Festival, and it couldn't look more ethereal and sophisticated.
Styled with burgundy velvet heels, a vibrant red lip, and the nails to match, she brought seasonal tones into the classic look without distracting from the pleated silhouette and fitted bodice. A masterclass in making a timeless piece work for the current season and occasion, we're using her subdued styling methods to get maximum wear out of our summery purchases throughout autumn and winter.
Don't let a lack of formal events put you off styling a white dress. There are countless styles that will bring a bright freshness to your neutral cold weather wardrobe, and they're easier to dress down than you might think. An investment you will turn to again and again, it's a piece that doesn't need much to look its very best - as proven by Angelina's ensemble.
Shop Angelina's style
If you've been on the hunt for the perfect do-it-all white dress to invest in, you've found it. With a chic high neck cut and flattering pleated skirt, it can be worn alone for formal events or layered with a cosy cardi and boots for a dressed-down feel.
If you love Angelina's gown but have no reason to wear a similar style in your everyday life, this Cos t-shirt dress is a stylish alternative that has a casual feel. With the look of a co-ord but the ease of an all-in-one, it will solve year-round wardrobe dilemmas.
Rather than dismissing the pieces in your wardrobe that have a summery feel, consider how your makeup and accessories can make them more appropriate for the colder months. There's nothing like a red or dark lipstick to instantly polish off an outfit, and the hue of Angelina's just screams autumn.
By opting for dark red heels, she adds a refined and cohesive feel to her whole ensemble that also prevents her look from appearing too summery. Adding darker accessories to lighter hued items in your capsule wardrobe is a surefire way to give them a seasonal spin - and it ensures you get even more wear out of everything you own, rather than tucking things away when the seasons change.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Princess Beatrice's cosy duvet coat from her pregnancy announcement has us rushing to invest in one for frosty days
Princess Beatrice is a fan of a practical coat and her snuggly duvet one is the perfect choice for the colder months
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Teva Trailwinder Low review: Finally, a comfortable pair of walking shoes I can wear every day
Teva walking shoes are some of my favourites, says hiker Susan Griffin, but the Teva Trailwinder Low takes the top spot for comfort and style - here's why.
By Susan Griffin Published
-
Air & Grace Sadie Platform Trainers Review: "a super smart trainer that will elevate any outfit"
At £189, are the Air & Grace Sadie platform trainers worth the price? Spoiler alert: yes
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Angellica Bell nails the athleisure look in cosy sweatshirt and vibrant neon trainers that will brighten even the greyest of gym days
Angellica went bright and bold in neon yellow trainers during her latest gym session
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Queen Mary's berries and cream toned outfit is a masterclass in keeping bright bold colour looking sophisticated
With simple styling and luxe fabrics, Queen Mary elevated her colourful outfit and we're taking style notes from the royal
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
If you love the leopard print adidas Sambas you won't believe these M&S lookalikes - they're certain to sell out soon
Selling for just under £50, these leopard print M&S trainers will be your new favourite shoe!
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're copying Kate Moss' Parisian style this autumn - combining sleek black trousers, suede studded cowboy boots and a stand-out leopard print tote bag
Spotted during Paris Fashion Week Kate Moss' look is one you'll want to wear on repeat in the cooler season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Cameron Diaz's ripped jeans and cosy scarf nailed comfy casual styling - and her suede boots are a staple for cold weather
Cameron Diaz's casual-chic look is the outfit inspiration we need to get through autumn in warmth and style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Meg Ryan just elevated grey joggers in the chicest possible way with a smart coat and chunky heeled boots
The queen of autumn just put her own spin on Parisian styling
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Pippa Middleton's glowing burnt orange skirt and flattering halter neck top made for the perfect autumn evening wear
Pippa Middleton's throwback look from 2013 is the perfect outfit inspiration for formal events this autumn
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published