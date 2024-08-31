Angelina Jolie's unusual trench coat is a twist on a classic - we want one for when the weather cools down
The short sleeves make it perfect for transitional seasons
As we edge towards September, many of us are keeping a close eye out for pieces to add to our autumn collection. Angelina Jolie, it seems, is already set for the new season though – her latest outfit offering a twist on a classic autumn coat.
Touching down in Venice for the city's iconic film festival, the actress looked effortlessly chic in black boots, cropped trousers and oversized sunglasses. But it's her Dior coat that really caught our attention, so much so it has temporarily put a pause on us dreaming of which Burberry trench coat to buy.
Outerwear can sometimes feel like you're having to compromise on style for comfort, but Angelina’s unusual trench proves wardrobe basics don’t have boring – the unusual sleeve length paired classic trench is making us want to add one to our own autumn capsule wardrobe.
Shop trench coats
This shorter trench is a great option for transitioning from summer to autumn. The lightweight, cut-off style is great for chilly summer evenings, and perfect for layering as we move in autumn and colder months ahead. A staple that will serve you all year round.
A more classic design, this black full trench is currently topping W&H editor Kerrie's wishlist. "I have had my eye on this black trench for a while now, and with autumn rapidly approaching I'm definitely going to invest. I love the classic beige trench, but there's something so sophisticated and classy about it in black that I can't resist."
Like Angelina's Dior trench, Massimo Dutti's version also adds twists to the design classic. Cropped just above the knee, it's shorter than original designs, and the notched lapel and single button fastening have subtle differences that help this trench really stand out. Oh, and you get a matching scarf with it too.
With its wide, elbow-length sleeves, Angelina’s Dior trench is an elevated take on a classic coat, which sets it apart from the more traditional styles. Cut just above Angelina’s waist, the sleeves and cinched in waist help to create a beautiful hourglass silhouette. Angelina’s coat also has classic trench details, including large lapels and tortoiseshell buttons, that gives the coat timeless style.
Though it can be tempting to dig out your best winter coat for women as soon as the temperatures drop, the trench is the perfect autumnal coat. Not only are they stylish, they offer plenty of protection from the cold and rain – just without the bulk of other coat styles.
