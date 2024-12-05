Angelina Jolie masters the art of layering knitwear in the chicest heathered grey cardigan and sleek wide leg trousers
This look offers a masterclass in how to wear your knitwear
As the temperatures drop, knitwear becomes the cornerstone of our cold weather wardrobes. However, creating effortlessly chic outfit with a knitted piece can often be a challenge. So we're taking inspiration from Angelina Jolie's 2023 layered look that perfects practical and elegant cold-weather styling.
The beauty of this outfit lies in its simplicity. Starting with a foundation she wears flattering wide leg trousers, a go-to staple that pairs beautifully with either the best wool jumper or cardigan. And opting for soft, neutral knitwear tones—like a heathered grey, makes this look cohesive and effortless, meaning you wear this combination anywhere.
She layered a cosy long grey jumper over a simple white t-shirt and some sleek wide leg black trousers. To finish the look, she chose black platform sandals and a small black purse, which instantly elevates this outfit into something you could wear to any occasion, from daytime outings to evening events. What we love about this look is that it's made of staples that almost every winter capsule wardrobe already has.
Shop Angelina Jolie's Layered Look
Featuring ornate golden buttons, this cardigan is an elevated take on a wardrobe classic. Its contemporary cropped fit is perfect for styling with lots of wardrobe go-tos, from your favourite barrel leg jeans to a sleek black dress.
These tailored trousers come in a smart comfy fabric, that's perfect for dressing up or down. They have an ultra-high rise wide leg with figure-flattering pleating details and practical pockets.
These platform heels are a staple that you'll reach for time and time again. Plus these are great for any season, from wearing bare-legged in summer to styling with some lace tights in the winter months.
Uniqlo is a brilliant place to shop for quality knitwear pieces and this cardigan will become your best friend through the winter months. Style with denim jeans or wide leg tailored trousers for an effortlessly chic feel.
With a comfy elasticated waist, these wide leg trousers are a brilliant investment. Pair these with your favourite crisp white blouse and layer over a chunky piece of knitwear for a winning winter look.
This outfit is proof that knitwear doesn’t have to be over complicated or in a vibrant tone to feel fabulous and sophisticated. Focus on quality pieces in flattering cuts, and feel free to experiment with layering up. Whether you’re out heading to do some festive shopping, or going to a special occasion a chic cardigan and wide leg trouser works every time. And pairing this combination with some platform heels or even heeled boots will instantly elevates your look.
