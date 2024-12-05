Angelina Jolie masters the art of layering knitwear in the chicest heathered grey cardigan and sleek wide leg trousers

This look offers a masterclass in how to wear your knitwear

Image of Angelina Jolie
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

As the temperatures drop, knitwear becomes the cornerstone of our cold weather wardrobes. However, creating effortlessly chic outfit with a knitted piece can often be a challenge. So we're taking inspiration from Angelina Jolie's 2023 layered look that perfects practical and elegant cold-weather styling.

The beauty of this outfit lies in its simplicity. Starting with a foundation she wears flattering wide leg trousers, a go-to staple that pairs beautifully with either the best wool jumper or cardigan. And opting for soft, neutral knitwear tones—like a heathered grey, makes this look cohesive and effortless, meaning you wear this combination anywhere.

She layered a cosy long grey jumper over a simple white t-shirt and some sleek wide leg black trousers. To finish the look, she chose black platform sandals and a small black purse, which instantly elevates this outfit into something you could wear to any occasion, from daytime outings to evening events. What we love about this look is that it's made of staples that almost every winter capsule wardrobe already has.

Image of Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Angelina Jolie's Layered Look

flat lay image of a grey jumper
Mango Eliote Crop Cardigan

Featuring ornate golden buttons, this cardigan is an elevated take on a wardrobe classic. Its contemporary cropped fit is perfect for styling with lots of wardrobe go-tos, from your favourite barrel leg jeans to a sleek black dress.

flat lay image of black wide leg trousers
A&F Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant

These tailored trousers come in a smart comfy fabric, that's perfect for dressing up or down. They have an ultra-high rise wide leg with figure-flattering pleating details and practical pockets.

flat lay image of black heel sandals
Aerosoles Camera Platform Sandal

These platform heels are a staple that you'll reach for time and time again. Plus these are great for any season, from wearing bare-legged in summer to styling with some lace tights in the winter months.

flat lay image of grey cardigan
Uniqlo Soufflé Yarn Knit Blouson Dark Grey

Uniqlo is a brilliant place to shop for quality knitwear pieces and this cardigan will become your best friend through the winter months. Style with denim jeans or wide leg tailored trousers for an effortlessly chic feel.

flat lay image of black trousers
M&S Crepe Elasticated Waist Wide Leg Trousers

With a comfy elasticated waist, these wide leg trousers are a brilliant investment. Pair these with your favourite crisp white blouse and layer over a chunky piece of knitwear for a winning winter look.

flat lay image of black heel
Matisse Harrison Wood-Heeled Sandals

These heeled sandals are both glamorous and offer a retro-edge. Team these with some wide leg denim jeans for effortlessly cool daytime or evening attire.

This outfit is proof that knitwear doesn’t have to be over complicated or in a vibrant tone to feel fabulous and sophisticated. Focus on quality pieces in flattering cuts, and feel free to experiment with layering up. Whether you’re out heading to do some festive shopping, or going to a special occasion a chic cardigan and wide leg trouser works every time. And pairing this combination with some platform heels or even heeled boots will instantly elevates your look.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸