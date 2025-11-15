An LBD never goes out of style, but Demi Moore's leather design gives a refreshing twist on this classic party piece

If you struggle with what to wear to a party, it’s definitely worth adding a little black dress to your wardrobe. Invest in a simple frock that not only makes you feel good but is also easy to style, and I guarantee you’ll find yourself reaching for it whenever you have a special event in the diary.

Demi Moore clearly got the memo, as the 63-year-old shared some snaps on Instagram from a charity event wearing a gorgeous black leather, sleeveless design by Khaite, that featured a high neck and gentle A-line shape. The glossy and supple material gave her understated piece a fresh spin with a hint of a biker-girl attitude that really worked, and Demi styled it perfectly with a pair of matching black court shoes. The whole outfit was a winner for after hours and serves as excellent style inspiration for the coming weeks and beyond.

If you love her ensemble but don’t have a Hollywood kind of budget, you can recreate the star’s leather look with similar buys below.

Shop the Look

A dress like Demi's is a wise investment for your winter capsule wardrobe, as the simple design won't date any time soon and can be styled with a multitude of accessories. The good news is that these days you really don't need to splash out on the real deal to work the leather trend, as faux fabrics can look and feel equally as special.

Whether you go for genuine materials or opt for pleather styles, it's best to choose matte finishes and very soft fabrics that will look chic and feel comfortable to wear without the squeaky texture that often comes with high-shine PVC and patent styles.