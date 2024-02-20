Amanda Holden's fishnet top with thigh-high boots and 'very 70s' suede skirt nails edgy elegance

Amanda Holden showed off a combination of a sheer fishnet top she's dubbed 'naughty', a pair of sultry thigh-high boots and a 'very 70s' suede skirt in her latest Instagram post - and the outfit is the dream combination of edgy and elegant.

The Heart Radio host proved even the most daring pair of your best winter boots can be styled with subtlety. She shared footage as she unveiled her pair of tight leather thigh-highs with a bold stiletto heel, having covered them with a statement A-line midi skirt in a gorgeous camel suede that's giving us big inspiration for long skirt outfits.

Choosing something she hailed as a little 'naughty' on the top half, Amanda showed off a sheer fishnet piece, styled with a simple black bra visible beneath it.

Chatting to her 2.1million Instagram followers, Amanda gave a run down of her ensemble, breaking down each element, just weeks after wowing her fans with her incredible Great Gatsby-core bedroom makeover.

"I am wearing this lovely, sort of a little bit naughty, top," she said, referring to her see-through fishnet style piece, featuring classic long sleeves and a high neckline.

"It's absolutely gorgeous because you can go from day to night."

Going on to highlight her stunning toffee-toned Suede Mix High-Waisted Midi Skirt by Me+Em, Amanda added, "I have paired it with this fabulous suede, very 70s, skirt," pointing out its "pleather trim".

Channel Amanda's Style

Chiyo Suede A-Line Mini Skirt Visit Site RRP: £175 | Add a statement suede piece to your spring outfits and channel Amanda's style with this gorgeous suede mini skirt in the most classic and timeless A-line cut. Dune Syrell Stretch Over The Knee Boots Visit Site RRP: £85 (Was £175) | These gorgeous thigh-high boots from Dune are a bargain in the sale - with £90 slashed from the original price tag. Flattering, super wearable and a stylish wardrobe staple. Whistles Hai Agneta Lace Top Visit Site RRP: £98 | Steal Amanda's sheer shirt style with this gorgeous lace piece by Whistles. Perfect for layering over simple black camis.

This isn't the first time this week Amanda has injected a feel of the 70s into her style, having recently shared a snippet of her Daisy Jones And The Six-esque outfit with fashion fans, sporting a bold double denim two piece.

Praising the L.K. Bennett flared jeans for their flattering fit and "sucking in" her waist, Amanda posed in her ruffled-neck blouse and matching denim waist coat.

Taking to the comment section, Amanda's followers were keen for the dose of nostalgia her outfit offered.

"Woah, I remember this being the big fashion thing back in the mid 70's. I wanted a denim waistcoat so bad," one wrote, while another added, "Love the denim and the flares look."

"Bl**dy hell, I had a waistcoat just like that when I was 16! I wore it with bell bottom trousers! It’s amazing how everything comes back round," a third penned.