Amanda Holden's sky blue co-ord is the elegant yet comfy outfit to add to your wardrobe this summer - it's ideal for travelling in

It’s summer and holidays are on our mind, which means that, as well as looking for the best swimwear for your body shape, we’re also searching for inspiration for our airport and travel outfits, too. We didn’t have to look far to find the perfect style, as Amanda Holden just stepped out in a look that we’ve immediately bookmarked.

Last week, she was spotted wearing Jaki’s asymmetric draped glacier seamless knit with the matching Genet elastic waist bias satin trousers, which together created a chic outfit that works as an elevated everyday look. Her knit created a striking one-shoulder silhouette and contrasted with the satin texture of her straight-leg trousers, the outfit also screams comfort thanks to its relaxed fit, making this look ideal for travelling.

To elevate her style, Amanda accessorised with a vintage Louis Vuitton Houston handbag in a light blue monogram leather to match her outfit, and finished the look with some sky blue court pumps. Who says you can’t have both comfort and style?

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Amanda's outfit offers great summer style inspiration, particularly for travel, as her casual, yet polished ensemble delivers a chic and elegant way to travel, without compromising on comfort. If you've been wondering what to wear on a plane this summer, there are a few things to consider when pulling your look together/

Plane journeys in particular can mean lots of sitting down, so relaxed trousers, and a slouchy knit for a cold plane journey is a great idea, and of course, the easy breezy trousers can be teamed with a linen shirt or cotton tee once you're at your sunny destination, while a sweater works for those cooler evenings.

Adding an oversized tote means you can carry the essentials, and keeping your look tonal helps to add polish, even to casual ensembles. Sky blue is one of the big fashion colour trends for 2026, making Amanda's look particularly timeless, but the sorbet shade will work beautifully in any summer capsule wardrobe, too.