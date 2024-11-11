Amanda Holden is a vision in satin, faux fur and leather as she nails red wine dressing - and her classic Mulberry was the dreamiest addition

Amanda Holden created the most gorgeous blend of textures for her most recent winter outfit, blending satin, statement fur and leather for the all-over red wine-toned look.

Proving that there's a very good reason why dark red, deep burgundy and rich cherry hues are a huge part of autumn/winter dressing that never goes out of style, Amanda looked incredible in the colour blocked look.

Stepping out in London as she arrived for work at Global Studios, the Heart Radio presenter cut a seriously chic figure in the layered November outfit, made up of statement pieces that we're now dreaming of adding to our winter capsule wardrobes.

Expertly blending materials and textures to create contrast within the burgundy monochrome moment, Amanda made a statement with her winter coat, choosing a stunning Hope Wide-Collar Faux-Fur Jacket by The Frankie Shop.

The fluffiness and volume of the powerful plum jacket made for the perfect accompaniment to Amanda's sleek satin midi skirt, which created a timelessly feminine silhouette and added just the right amount of flow and movement at the hem.

When it came to footwear, a pair of striking claret knee high boots were the perfect practical yet stylish addition, with the leather heels adding the shine of leather while tucking neatly under the hem of Amanda's midi skirt.

And her designer bag of choice is one we're seriously envious of. Opting for an utterly iconic British classic, Amanda carried a deep red toned design of the The Maple by Mulberry.

The practical piece features a spacious tote design with both top handles and a shoulder strap, along with the addition of an outer zip pocket - making it ideal for taking along for a work day with all the essentials packed inside.