Beige doesn't have to be boring - Amanda Holden's head-to-toe ecru look showed how

Amanda Holden is a huge inspiration when it comes to the monochrome trend, and her latest ecru outfit has us wanting to add neutral colours to our own wardrobes.

When it comes to a winter capsule wardrobe, adding a neutral colour in with the rest of your staples is a must. If you're thinking of trying the monochrome dressing trend, picking out only neutral colours might not be the first idea that comes to mind - but Amanda Holden proves head-to-toe ecru not only works, but is one of the most stylish ways to wear block colour.

Pictured leaving Global Studios where she works on the Heart Breakfast Show, Amanda managed to combine looking effortlessly casual, yet chic. Her attire was slouchy but stylish, with each of her neutral-coloured items screaming versatility.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty)

Shop Chic Neutrals

Steal the rest of Amanda's style

Fitted Longline Coat £155.00 at Marks & Spencer This Sosandar coat is a sleek choice for any ensemble. A longline shape gives extra coverage, while a single-breasted front and lapel collar nods to traditional tailoring - there's even pockets for that extra practical touch. Steve Madden Prophecy Pump £72.00 (was £120.00) at Steve Madden Prophecy is a minimalist approach to the classic court shoe, with a mid-height stiletto and pointed toe giving a sharp and defined look. The colour of the shoe means a pair will go with absolutely anything - the bonus you need when choosing your capsule wardrobe court shoes. Guess Square Black Sunglasses £45.00 (was £75.00) at Debenhams Gorgeous sunglasses with an oversized square frame shape, offering timeless elegance. The frame is durable and lightweight, ensuring lasting comfort throughout the day.

With a hand in her pocket and a smile for the cameras, Amanda looked as relaxed as she did stylish. Her hair hung in the loose waves she tends to favour when heading into work, and she's never without her elegant, oversized shades.

The presenter has recently stepped out in monochrome red and monochrome toffee, and both looks were worthy of emulating. However, with head-to-toe ecru and a mix of fabrics that perfectly compliment each other, this latest monochrome ensemble from Amanda nails the trend perfectly.