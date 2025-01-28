Beige doesn't have to be boring - Amanda Holden's head-to-toe ecru look showed how
Amanda Holden is a fan of monochrome looks, and her latest casual, pared back outfit of neutral colours perfectly showcases the trend
Amanda Holden is a huge inspiration when it comes to the monochrome trend, and her latest ecru outfit has us wanting to add neutral colours to our own wardrobes.
When it comes to a winter capsule wardrobe, adding a neutral colour in with the rest of your staples is a must. If you're thinking of trying the monochrome dressing trend, picking out only neutral colours might not be the first idea that comes to mind - but Amanda Holden proves head-to-toe ecru not only works, but is one of the most stylish ways to wear block colour.
Pictured leaving Global Studios where she works on the Heart Breakfast Show, Amanda managed to combine looking effortlessly casual, yet chic. Her attire was slouchy but stylish, with each of her neutral-coloured items screaming versatility.
Shop Chic Neutrals
If you're looking for a casual, yet stylish neutral tone sweatshirt, this one from Mint Velvet is an excellent choice. Featuring a high neckline, asymmetric seam detailing and long sleeves, you'll get an abundance of versatility here, with a garment you can easily dress up or down.
Made with wool and a splash of cashmere, this jumper is simple yet versatile, and the high funnel neck makes it oh-so-cosy. While the dropped shoulders and deep ribbed trims offer a relaxed fit, this will look amazing with your favourite jeans, or an ecru skirt for a chic co-ord.
A Varley stretch-jersey sweatshirt is the perfect addition to a year-round capsule wardrobe. The turtle-neck and dropped shoulders are comfortable and stylish, and the versatile colour and style pair with any colour for any occasion.
These high rise, wide leg trousers will definitely channel your inner Amanda. A soft satin fabric, front waistband and all-important functional pockets mean these tick all the boxes for being both stylish and practical.
Linen and lyocell blend fabric and a chic, wide-leg design, mean these trousers are easy on the eye while the price tag is easy on the wallet. Also featuring functional pockets, pair with the same colour to make a stylish co-ord, or add a dash of colour depending on your mood.
Steal the rest of Amanda's style
This Sosandar coat is a sleek choice for any ensemble. A longline shape gives extra coverage, while a single-breasted front and lapel collar nods to traditional tailoring - there's even pockets for that extra practical touch.
Prophecy is a minimalist approach to the classic court shoe, with a mid-height stiletto and pointed toe giving a sharp and defined look. The colour of the shoe means a pair will go with absolutely anything - the bonus you need when choosing your capsule wardrobe court shoes.
With a hand in her pocket and a smile for the cameras, Amanda looked as relaxed as she did stylish. Her hair hung in the loose waves she tends to favour when heading into work, and she's never without her elegant, oversized shades.
The presenter has recently stepped out in monochrome red and monochrome toffee, and both looks were worthy of emulating. However, with head-to-toe ecru and a mix of fabrics that perfectly compliment each other, this latest monochrome ensemble from Amanda nails the trend perfectly.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
