We're copying Amal Clooney's luxe knee high boots style this season - and you should too
These knee high boots are simply irresistible!
'Tis truly the season for boots, so we're taking inspiration from this luxurious look from Amal Clooney featuring a fabulous pair of suede knee-high boots. She styled the pair with a sleek black cropped blazer, a black pleated mini-skirt, and a leather handbag.
There is something about the turn into December that truly signals boot season; from smart ankle boots to your favourite leather lace-ups, a good pair will see you through the season in style. And this year it's all about the best knee high boots, chic, on-trend, and glamorous, knee high is the way forward.
Amal's look from 2019 shows the perfect way to style them, pairing them effortlessly with a tailored jacket and matching skirt for a polished finish. If you're opting for dark neutrals like black or navy, consider adding a pop of vibrancy—think a bold pink t-shirt or crimson red knitwear piece to elevate your look. You'll be adding this style to your winter capsule wardrobe in no time.
Shop Similar Knee High Boots
Now discounted in the Nordstrom sale these squared-off boots are made from a smooth black suede. They have a low heel which means you can wear them all day long without any discomfort.
25% off at check out
Made from a smooth quality leather these boots will last you a lifetime. Style with roll-up barrel leg jeans, or take inspiration from Amal and pair with a sleek mini-skirt.
These waterproof boot are a great investment for rainy, cold days. Plus the metal buckle strap adds a luxurious detail that's ultra-stylish.
With a vintage-feel kitten heel and silver buckle these knee-high boots are a glamorous addition to your winter wardrobe. Wear these to an evening event with a little black dress and silver jewellery you're good to go.
On a chunky heel these black leather boots are super stylish and would pair well with almost anything from your wardrobe. Plus they are now discounted in the Black Friday sale.
In a soft textile material these knee high boots would pair excellently with a velvet mini-skirt and blazer to make the ultimate Christmas party outfit.
If you're wondering how to style knee high boots skirts and dresses are undoubtedly the chicest way forward—they instantly elevate a tailored skirt and blazer or little black dress. Although you could always opt for a pair of the best wide leg jeans rolled up, we've seen plenty of a-listers wearing this style, including Jennifer Lopez. The trick is to roll up your denim, which creates a relaxed, laid-back feel.
Shop Amal's Tailored Look
Now discounted this is the perfect jacket to invest in if you're looking to luxe up your office wear. Or you're simply after a smart-casual daytime jacket that you can layer over your favourite knitwear piece.
25% off at check out
With the appearance of a mini-skirt and the practicality of shorts, the skort is a great way forward in the colder months. Layer over the top of thick tights and your favourite knee high boots.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Kate Middleton’s favourite lip-gloss is on sale - if it’s good enough for a Princess, we have to try it
The Princess of Wales was spotted using this particular Clarins lip product while she watched Wimbledon back in 2019
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Claudia Winkleman made me buy this sparkly Nadine Merabi blazer - I can't believe it's in the Black Friday sale
Now 20% off, Nadine Merabi's Kira blazer will be your secret weapon this party season
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Claudia Winkleman made me buy this sparkly Nadine Merabi blazer - I can't believe it's in the Black Friday sale
Now 20% off, Nadine Merabi's Kira blazer will be your secret weapon this party season
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Amanda Holden is a vision in a cosy white jumper dress and gorgeous matching boots
Stepping out in a knitted maxi dress and matching tailored coat, Amanda Holden made a strong case for all-white winter looks
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Sienna Miller’s viral Missoma earrings go with any outfit - get them with 30% off now
The striking silver earrings are a sure-fire way to elevate your everyday style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Reese Witherspoon's understated Christmas jumper is the oh-so chic festive piece we're wearing to get into the holiday spirit
We're so ready to update our Christmas jumper stash after seeing this
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's Hunter wellies are her Traitors outfit staple - and they're an incredible price in the Black Friday sale
Claudia styles the iconic wellies perfectly every time
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Velvet trousers are the answer to any party season dressing dilemma - these are the 9 best styles on the high street
Forget dresses - these velvet trousers will see you through the season in style
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Everyone's asking 'Does Next do Black Friday?' – but its unmissable clearance sale is already on
The Next clearance sale has some incredible savings on Next and branded fashion and homeware
By Kerrie Hughes Last updated
-
Cate Blanchett's argyle jumper is the heritage knit your winter wardrobe needs right now
We're rushing to shop similar styles before they sell out!
By Molly Smith Published