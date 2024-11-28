We're copying Amal Clooney's luxe knee high boots style this season - and you should too

'Tis truly the season for boots, so we're taking inspiration from this luxurious look from Amal Clooney featuring a fabulous pair of suede knee-high boots. She styled the pair with a sleek black cropped blazer, a black pleated mini-skirt, and a leather handbag.

There is something about the turn into December that truly signals boot season; from smart ankle boots to your favourite leather lace-ups, a good pair will see you through the season in style. And this year it's all about the best knee high boots, chic, on-trend, and glamorous, knee high is the way forward.

Amal's look from 2019 shows the perfect way to style them, pairing them effortlessly with a tailored jacket and matching skirt for a polished finish. If you're opting for dark neutrals like black or navy, consider adding a pop of vibrancy—think a bold pink t-shirt or crimson red knitwear piece to elevate your look. You'll be adding this style to your winter capsule wardrobe in no time.

Shop Similar Knee High Boots

flat lay image of black boots
Sam Edelman Molly Knee High Boot

Now discounted in the Nordstrom sale these squared-off boots are made from a smooth black suede. They have a low heel which means you can wear them all day long without any discomfort.

flat lay image of black boots25% off at check out
Anthropologie Circus NY Yulia Knee-High Boots

Made from a smooth quality leather these boots will last you a lifetime. Style with roll-up barrel leg jeans, or take inspiration from Amal and pair with a sleek mini-skirt.

flat lay image of black knee high boots
Blondo Twyla Waterproof Knee High Suede Boot

These waterproof boot are a great investment for rainy, cold days. Plus the metal buckle strap adds a luxurious detail that's ultra-stylish.

flat lay image of leather knee high boots
Kenneth Cole Marais Knee High Boot

With a vintage-feel kitten heel and silver buckle these knee-high boots are a glamorous addition to your winter wardrobe. Wear these to an evening event with a little black dress and silver jewellery you're good to go.

flat lay image of knee high leather boots
H&M Knee High Leather Boots

On a chunky heel these black leather boots are super stylish and would pair well with almost anything from your wardrobe. Plus they are now discounted in the Black Friday sale.

flat lay image of suede boots
ASOS Ciara Block Heel Knee Boots Black

In a soft textile material these knee high boots would pair excellently with a velvet mini-skirt and blazer to make the ultimate Christmas party outfit.

If you're wondering how to style knee high boots skirts and dresses are undoubtedly the chicest way forward—they instantly elevate a tailored skirt and blazer or little black dress. Although you could always opt for a pair of the best wide leg jeans rolled up, we've seen plenty of a-listers wearing this style, including Jennifer Lopez. The trick is to roll up your denim, which creates a relaxed, laid-back feel.

Shop Amal's Tailored Look

Mango
Mango Crop Jacket Black

Now discounted this is the perfect jacket to invest in if you're looking to luxe up your office wear. Or you're simply after a smart-casual daytime jacket that you can layer over your favourite knitwear piece.

flat lay image black skirt25% off at check out
Anthropologie Maeve Lady Suit Skort

With the appearance of a mini-skirt and the practicality of shorts, the skort is a great way forward in the colder months. Layer over the top of thick tights and your favourite knee high boots.

flat lay image of pink t-shirt
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt - Pink

A pink cotton t-shirt is a go-to staple all year round, and with a Black Friday discount now's the time to buy those wardrobe must-haves.

Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

