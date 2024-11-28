We're copying Amal Clooney's luxe knee high boots style this season - and you should too

'Tis truly the season for boots, so we're taking inspiration from this luxurious look from Amal Clooney featuring a fabulous pair of suede knee-high boots. She styled the pair with a sleek black cropped blazer, a black pleated mini-skirt, and a leather handbag.

There is something about the turn into December that truly signals boot season; from smart ankle boots to your favourite leather lace-ups, a good pair will see you through the season in style. And this year it's all about the best knee high boots, chic, on-trend, and glamorous, knee high is the way forward.

Amal's look from 2019 shows the perfect way to style them, pairing them effortlessly with a tailored jacket and matching skirt for a polished finish. If you're opting for dark neutrals like black or navy, consider adding a pop of vibrancy—think a bold pink t-shirt or crimson red knitwear piece to elevate your look. You'll be adding this style to your winter capsule wardrobe in no time.

If you're wondering how to style knee high boots skirts and dresses are undoubtedly the chicest way forward—they instantly elevate a tailored skirt and blazer or little black dress. Although you could always opt for a pair of the best wide leg jeans rolled up, we've seen plenty of a-listers wearing this style, including Jennifer Lopez. The trick is to roll up your denim, which creates a relaxed, laid-back feel.

