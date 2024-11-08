I've been looking for Christmas party outfits, and Amal Clooney's asymmetric jumpsuit is the best by miles

She's the queen of jumpsuits, but this all-in-one from 2019 is surely her chicest. And it's still available to buy...

Amal Clooney attend a Charity Gala in Edinburgh, 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

When it comes to style inspiration, Amal Clooney is very often our first port of call. As a busy lawyer and red carpet regular, she's often pictured in either smart tailoring or really glamorous eveningwear. But we've noticed there's one wardrobe item she does better than any other celebrity: jumpsuits.

From neutral styles to an eye-catching burgundy jumpsuit, she's got quite the collection, but this navy style is my new favourite. I should know, I'm a fashion editor and have been following Amal's style for years!

The one shoulder shape is super flattering, and so is the cropped wide leg trouser. The blue hue is softer than classic black, oh and it's got pockets. Genius! In short, it's THE perfect inspiration if you're searching for Christmas party outfits.

Amal wore hers for a charity gala in Scotland back in 2019, and it's by one of her favourite designers, Stella McCartney. The British icon makes some of the best jumpsuits, and if you're willing to splash the cash you can find Amal's exact jumpsuit for £674 (that's 53% off!) here at Yoox.

Hoping to recreate the look for less? Scroll down for my top high street alternatives.

Amal Clooney pictured on a red carpet wearing a navy one shoulder jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Amal's look for less

Karen Millen One Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit on model

Karen Millen Satin One Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit

I think this is my favourite of all the jumpsuits I've found. The cape will help you make a dramatic entrance at any festive event!

navy Amazon jumpsuit on model

PaladMom One Shoulder Jumpsuit

If you prefer a bit more arm coverage, this off-shoulder style still gives you the feel of Amal's style. £40 is such a bargain too.

Eliza J one shoulder jumpsuit pictured on model
Eliza J One Shoulder Jumpsuit

The voluminous shoulder on this option is so chic, and it's got 5 stars. One reviewer remarked that it "fits like a glove".

George and Amal Clooney in front of a floral backdrop at an event in 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She's often a fan of bright colours, but this understated look on Amal is totally timeless. The structured finish of the satin fabric looks incredibly luxurious, and when styled with a punchy leopard print box clutch bag, plus designer shoes in a matching shade of navy blue, this is the ultimate in party season glamour.

The beauty of finding a jumpsuit you really love is that it takes out all the stress of having to work out if that top works with those trousers. Be prepared to pay a bit more than you might for say a skirt, since this is an entire outfit in one. Make the most of the asymmetric neckline by wearing your hair up and adding some earrings.

How to accessorise

navy satin knot court shoe cut out

Phase Eight Satin Knot Court Shoes

You probably know that Phase Eight is great at occasionwear like dresses and jumpsuits, but the shoes are well worth a try too. This navy knotted style is a great way to channel Amal's Christian Louboutin heels without the designer price tag.

& Other Stories Crystal Hoop Earrings
& Other Stories Crystal Hoop Earrings

What's a Christmas party outfit without a bit of bling? Amal's are diamond of course, but these crystal earrings are just as sparkly.

M&S x Sienna Miller Animal-Print Leather Clutch Bag cut out

M&S x Sienna Miller Animal-Print Leather Clutch Bag

Amal is carrying a leopard print clutch bag, but this animal print option from Sienna Miller's new M&S collection will do the job nicely. It's really roomy for all your essentials like keys, phone and lipstick.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

