I've been looking for Christmas party outfits, and Amal Clooney's asymmetric jumpsuit is the best by miles

When it comes to style inspiration, Amal Clooney is very often our first port of call. As a busy lawyer and red carpet regular, she's often pictured in either smart tailoring or really glamorous eveningwear. But we've noticed there's one wardrobe item she does better than any other celebrity: jumpsuits.

From neutral styles to an eye-catching burgundy jumpsuit, she's got quite the collection, but this navy style is my new favourite. I should know, I'm a fashion editor and have been following Amal's style for years!

The one shoulder shape is super flattering, and so is the cropped wide leg trouser. The blue hue is softer than classic black, oh and it's got pockets. Genius! In short, it's THE perfect inspiration if you're searching for Christmas party outfits.

Amal wore hers for a charity gala in Scotland back in 2019, and it's by one of her favourite designers, Stella McCartney. The British icon makes some of the best jumpsuits, and if you're willing to splash the cash you can find Amal's exact jumpsuit for £674 (that's 53% off!) here at Yoox.

Hoping to recreate the look for less? Scroll down for my top high street alternatives.

Get Amal's look for less

Karen Millen Satin One Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit £131 (was £219) at Karen Millen I think this is my favourite of all the jumpsuits I've found. The cape will help you make a dramatic entrance at any festive event! PaladMom One Shoulder Jumpsuit £40.20 at Amazon If you prefer a bit more arm coverage, this off-shoulder style still gives you the feel of Amal's style. £40 is such a bargain too. Eliza J One Shoulder Jumpsuit £66.85 (was £133.70) at Nordstrom The voluminous shoulder on this option is so chic, and it's got 5 stars. One reviewer remarked that it "fits like a glove".

She's often a fan of bright colours, but this understated look on Amal is totally timeless. The structured finish of the satin fabric looks incredibly luxurious, and when styled with a punchy leopard print box clutch bag, plus designer shoes in a matching shade of navy blue, this is the ultimate in party season glamour.

The beauty of finding a jumpsuit you really love is that it takes out all the stress of having to work out if that top works with those trousers. Be prepared to pay a bit more than you might for say a skirt, since this is an entire outfit in one. Make the most of the asymmetric neckline by wearing your hair up and adding some earrings.

How to accessorise