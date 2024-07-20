Alison Hammond just found the chicest way to wear leopard print – and her outfit is from a high-street favourite

Alison Hammond is a constant source of style inspiration for us here at woman&home. But her most recent look – all-out leopard print – has got to be our favourite yet.

Presenting This Morning on Friday 19 July, Alison appeared alongside Dermott O'Leary wearing a pair of wide-leg trousers and padded shoulder sleeveless top both pieces in a gorgeous, super-flattering leopard print.

Posting a photo on Instagram after the show, viewers were quick to say how amazing she looked, with many wondering where her outfit was from. And it's none other than high-street favourite George at Asda. Known for its stylish, affordable fashion, Alison's top and bottoms cost less than £30 combined. We're not able to see her footwear of choice, but a pair of the best white trainers would work perfectly for a more dressed down feel with this outfit, as would some stylish black sandals for the evening.

Shop Alison's look

Exact Match Leopard Print Wide Leg Trousers £15 at George (Asda) These are the exact pair worn by Alison, the wide leg leopard print trousers from George at Asda – and unbelievably just £15. It's not hard to see why these are selling fast, the lightweight fabric and wide leg cut make them a cool, super flattering option for summer. You'll need to hurry if you want some, there's a few sizes left, but they won't be there long. ASOS Leopard Shoulder Pad Tank Top £18 at ASOS Alison's top was so popular it has sadly sold out online, but this leopard print padded tank from asos is strikingly similar. It has a round neck, shoulder pads to add structure and an oversized fit. Perfect for teaming with jeans, black leggings and boots, or more animal print a'la Alison. Birkenstock Black Leather Arizona Sandals £76 (was £90) at Urban Outfitters The perfect footwear to pair with leopard print, particularly in this humid weather we're having right now. Many of the woman&home team own these exact sandals, and can vouch for how cool and comfortable they keep your feet, while also add a touch of class and style to any outfit.

Leopard print never really goes out of trend, but it's definitely seen a surge in popularity again in 2024 – many of the best British clothing brands have various animal print pieces in stock right now.

Leopard print is great for adding a splash of colour and texture to a more neutral outfit, that is, if you don't feel as comfortable going full-on leopard print like Alison showcases beautifully here. For us, the more leopard print the better, and this outfit choice from the This Morning presenter is one of the chicest ways we've seen to style it. It's also super versatile as either piece could be worn with other items, offering multiple outfit choices from these two pieces alone.