Alison Hammond’s khaki shirt dress and backless loafers are an effortless day-to-night look we all need to try this summer.

Having timeless pieces that work for daytime and evenings is important when you’re putting together your summer capsule wardrobe. This can often seem like a tricky task as you consider everything from the latest trends to what colours suit you. However, This Morning host Alison Hammond has been giving us plenty of outfit inspiration lately and she’s convinced us that shirt dresses and loafers are must-haves this summer. The star shared several videos from This Morning on Instagram this month and one glimpse of Alison’s khaki shirt dress and backless loafers was enough to have us searching for these pieces.

Her dress is the Tana Dress from Phase Eight which is now reduced from £110 to £59, and it’s no surprise that it’s selling out fast. It has three quarter length sleeves which are perfect for summer and a drawstring detail at the waist so you can cinch it in as much or as little as you’d like.

Shop Alison Hammond's Look

Phase Eight Khaki Midi Dress Was £110, Now £59 at Phase Eight Unsurprisingly given how beautiful it is, Alison Hammond's khaki shirt dress is selling out fast. Currently discounted, this beautiful piece works so well for daytime and evenings and has a drawstring waist and 3/4 length sleeves. Jones Bootmaker Leather Mules £89 at Jones Bootmaker Finish off your summer looks in style with these stunning leather loafers. The mule design is so easy to slip on and off and the neutral white shade means that these will go with so many outfits. Orelia Interlocking Bangles £25 at John Lewis These interlocking bangles are not only very affordable but make a real statement, especially when worn with a very paired-back outfit. It's crafted from gold plated brass and is a pretty piece to have in your jewellery collection.

Shop More Loafers For Summer

Ted Baker Backless Leather Loafers Was £110, Now £77 at John Lewis These black backless loafers are a great option if you want to look polished in minutes. Simply slip them on and head out for the day or night looking incredibly chic. These have a gold bar trim which adds a bit more glamour. Dune Leather Snaffle Detail Loafers £59.50 at John Lewis Metallics are so wearable and these gold leather loafers are such a great alternative to wearing heels if you still want your shoes to look special. These have a flat heel and a classic rounded toe with a gold trim detail. M&S Trim Two-Tone Flat Loafers £35 at M&S Keeping to a neutral colour palette with a bit of a twist, these two-tone loafers are gorgeous. They're easy to slip on and have antibacterial padding and M&S's Insolia Flex® technology which helps to ensure your foot is positioned correctly for long-lasting comfort.

The khaki colour isn’t one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2024 but it’s such a fabulous shade to wear if you love neutrals but want to step outside your colour palette comfort zone a little bit this summer. This tone of green is earthy and the warm undertones in it means it works with so many other neutrals like camel, white and black.

Alison wore her dress unbuttoned a little at the top which gave it a more casual feel and in the video shared on Instagram on 10th May, we saw her fun backless loafers. If you’re uncertain about wearing heels for summer events like weddings or garden parties then loafers are a great alternative.

They’re smart without being too formal and backless styles make these an especially easy slip-on choice for the warmer months too. Alison Hammond’s were white with a fun gold trim across the front and keeping things to just a few key colours helped make her outfit on This Morning look very put-together and sophisticated.

She added gold accessories which matched the decoration on her loafers and we particularly admire what looks to be a gold bangle. Gold jewellery is always a timeless addition to an outfit and a bangle is a lovely choice for a touch of glamour that’s easily visible. Alison accentuated this sense of glamour with her subtle smokey eye makeup and her glossy lipstick.

This was such an easy yet elegant outfit for hosting This Morning during the day though with a crossbody bag and some more gold jewellery it would also look just as stunning for an evening out.

To make a khaki dress like Alison’s more formal you could swap the loafers for a pair of heeled sandals or wedges, but a pair of metallic loafers would also create a similar feel. Add a blazer for chilly nights or a denim jacket over the top for daytime excursions and you’re good to go all summer long with this combination.