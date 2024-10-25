Alison Hammond perfects festive dressing in gold shibori blouse, cherry red skirt, and the chicest jewellery - plus her blouse is from one of our favourite brands
She glowed in the ultimate look for her interview with pop icon Kylie Minogue
Alison Hammond has stunned us all in a fabulous silk blouse that's both super glamorous and perfect for the festive season ahead. During her recent interview with pop icon Kylie Minogue, Alison showcased this elegant staple that's from one of our favourite high street brands.
The winter months call for a capsule wardrobe revamp, from finding the best Christmas party outfits to hunting down stylish cool weather staples that will keep you warm and cosy too. And if you're lost for inspiration, don't stress, we're taking notes from Alison Hammond's fabulous gold and black ensemble. Her Rixo silk blouse, paired with a red leather skirt and understated gold jewellery, captures the refined glamour that winter requires—we can't wait to shop this look for the upcoming season.
Shop Gold & Black Blouses
exact match
This silk crepe de chine version features glamorous but bohemian gold foil that's perfect for special occasions, wearing to the office or for dinning out at your favourite restaurant.
This flowy blouse offers a fabulous gold floral print that's both on-trend and timeless. Team with black tailored trousers and some chunky heels or pair with deep reds.
Style the Blouse with
Forget jeans this season and opt for a statement skirt, this faux leather pick is in a cherry red shade and is cut to a slinky straight shape and will go with just about everything in your wardrobe.
These kitten heel ankle boots are an absolute steal, and will become your go-to time and time again this season. Wear with anything from the best wide leg jeans to an elegant evening dress—you can't go wrong with these boots.
Alison took to Instagram to share the photo of her and Kylie Minogue. She wears the Moss Silk Blouse in Shinori Gold, paired perfectly with a burgundy faux leather skirt and gold jewellery. Captioning the post "Queen Kylie coming to @thismorning soon !! @kylieminogue can’t wait for this," she exuded winter style at its finest. Kylie wore a vibrant blue printed dress from Acne Studios with a relaxed black jacket and leather boots.
The festive appeal of a gold and black blouse is perfect for gatherings, dining out, and especially parties. So if you're on the hunt for a polished and sophisticated staple, this should be a top contender. Whether paired with tailored trousers for a sleek, refined feel or with a faux leather skirt and heeled ankle boots, a statement blouse is the ideal for the upcoming season.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
