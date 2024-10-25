Alison Hammond perfects festive dressing in gold shibori blouse, cherry red skirt, and the chicest jewellery - plus her blouse is from one of our favourite brands 

Alison Hammond has stunned us all in a fabulous silk blouse that's both super glamorous and perfect for the festive season ahead. During her recent interview with pop icon Kylie Minogue, Alison showcased this elegant staple that's from one of our favourite high street brands.

The winter months call for a capsule wardrobe revamp, from finding the best Christmas party outfits to hunting down stylish cool weather staples that will keep you warm and cosy too. And if you're lost for inspiration, don't stress, we're taking notes from Alison Hammond's fabulous gold and black ensemble. Her Rixo silk blouse, paired with a red leather skirt and understated gold jewellery, captures the refined glamour that winter requires—we can't wait to shop this look for the upcoming season.

Shop Gold & Black Blouses

exact match Rixo Moss Silk Blouse £185 at Rixo This silk crepe de chine version features glamorous but bohemian gold foil that's perfect for special occasions, wearing to the office or for dinning out at your favourite restaurant. Anthropology Queens of Archive Niki Gold Lurex Blouse £185 at Anthropology This flowy blouse offers a fabulous gold floral print that's both on-trend and timeless. Team with black tailored trousers and some chunky heels or pair with deep reds. Zara Semi-Sheer Shirt £27 at Zara If you're wanting to add a touch of sophistication to your current special occasion wear, then this blouse should be on your radar. Wear with black tones, white, or even a chocolate brown tone.

Style the Blouse with

Boden Straight Skirt Ox Blood £98 at Boden Forget jeans this season and opt for a statement skirt, this faux leather pick is in a cherry red shade and is cut to a slinky straight shape and will go with just about everything in your wardrobe. ASOS Design Rosalie Kitten Heel Boots £40 at ASOS These kitten heel ankle boots are an absolute steal, and will become your go-to time and time again this season. Wear with anything from the best wide leg jeans to an elegant evening dress—you can't go wrong with these boots. Anthropology The Petra Mini Drop Earrings £48 at Anthropology These earrings are simply beautiful, and they are a brilliant lookalike for the sought-after Bottega Veneta earrings that have been trending all year. Team with a simple gold necklace and your favourite bracelet.

Alison took to Instagram to share the photo of her and Kylie Minogue. She wears the Moss Silk Blouse in Shinori Gold, paired perfectly with a burgundy faux leather skirt and gold jewellery. Captioning the post "Queen Kylie coming to @thismorning soon !! @kylieminogue can’t wait for this," she exuded winter style at its finest. Kylie wore a vibrant blue printed dress from Acne Studios with a relaxed black jacket and leather boots.

The festive appeal of a gold and black blouse is perfect for gatherings, dining out, and especially parties. So if you're on the hunt for a polished and sophisticated staple, this should be a top contender. Whether paired with tailored trousers for a sleek, refined feel or with a faux leather skirt and heeled ankle boots, a statement blouse is the ideal for the upcoming season.