Banish the winter blues with cobalt - Alison Hammond’s cosy jumper and ombré skirt have sold us on this shade

Alison Hammond banished the winter blues with her cobalt jumper and matching ombré skirt on a January episode of This Morning.

Spring might be edging ever closer but the weather means it’s not quite time to pack away our winter capsule wardrobe yet and it’s all-too-easy to fall into a pattern of wearing the same jeans, jumper, boots and coat day after day. Of course, this formula is a seasonal staple for a reason but one way to switch things up is by injecting a bit of colour. Our current pick is cobalt blue which is navy’s bolder cousin and yet works just as well with all the same colours - as Alison Hammond just proved. She was styled by the brilliant Rachael Hughes for This Morning on 17th January and showed a glimpse at her cobalt blue outfit on Instagram.

Alison’s jumper and pleated skirt were by Live Unlimited, a beautiful brand that specialises in stunning plus size clothes and was formed out of a desire to redefine inclusivity standards in the clothing industry. The knit was high necked, with ribbed detailing and long, slightly flared sleeves.

Recreate Alison Hammond's Outfit

Exact Match Live Unlimited High Neck Jumper £79 at M&S With its gorgeous cobalt blue colour this high neck jumper is sure to make a statement however you style it. It has long sleeves, side splits at the hem for easy movement and a textured stitch detail at the shoulders. Wear with a pleated skirt like Alison did or throw over jeans or leggings for a more casual look. Karen Millen Woven Pleated Skirt Was £75, Now £53 at Karen Millen Ombre designs won't be for everyone but if you want to coordinate your skirt to your jumper then this blue belted midi skirt is a lovely alternative. It's currently reduced in the sale and with the code SALE20 you can also get an extra 20% off sale items. M&S Square Toe Ballet Flats £35 at M&S Affordable and easy to wear with tights and socks in the winter and without in warmer weather, these ballet flats can help complete an outfit like Alison's. They're made from smooth leather with a square toe and also come in silver if you're looking for a statement option.

Shop More Cobalt Blue

Phase Eight Suede Clutch Bag Was £75, Now £49 at Phase Eight This blue suede clutch bag is perfect for winter weddings, family parties or even just evenings out. It has plenty of room for all your essentials and has a timeless flapover design, with intricate stitch detailing giving it a more luxurious feel. Whistles Blue Satin Midi Skirt Was £119, Now £55 at Whistles A satin skirt is a great choice when you want to feel elegant but comfortable at the same time as the sheen of the material is so stunning. This one is bias cut and midi length and you can tuck in a lightweight knit or leave a chunky jumper draped effortlessly over the top. & Other Stories Mock-Neck Sweater £47 at & Other Stories & Other Stories make these classic mock-neck sweaters in so many shades year after year and the royal blue one works so well as an alternative to Alison Hammond's jumper. It features ribbed trims, dropped shoulders and a straight silhouette.

It’s crafted from a cotton-blend and has a regular fit and handy side splits at the hem for ease of movement. The attention-to-detail on Alison’s jumper makes it really stand out, with a textured stitch pattern at the shoulders giving it more dimension. Had this been a black or white jumper - or even pastel pink or khaki in line with the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 it would still have been fabulous, but the blue was another level.

Cobalt is a tone that will always make an impact but doesn’t require careful styling as much as a sunshine yellow or lime green might, for example. It can be paired with black, white, grey and camel, as well as red or even orange which is opposite blue on the colour wheel and is a contrasting but complementary tone.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

When you want to add a splash of colour to an everyday outfit a jumper like Alison’s is an easy way to do it as it is only a small part of an overall outfit, but if you want to go all-in a cobalt blue dress or jumpsuit would also be fabulous. The This Morning star wore her jumper with a black and cobalt ombré midi skirt and the blend of the neutral and brighter colours right down into the pleats highlighted this beautiful detail even more.

Alison then added to the blue and black combination with her choice of footwear - a pair of simple black ballet flats. When we want the comfort of trainers but the style of heels then ballet flats are a good in-between as they bring a polished feel to an outfit. These ones were square-toed which was a little more contemporary than classic rounded ballet pumps.

Sticking to just two key colours from head-to-toe was so striking and showed us all how to style this colour to bring some brightness to our winter style. Cobalt is a hue we’ve seen Alison wear before, including last winter when she wore a fun blue leopard print shirt. This was a slightly more statement look and she paired the shirt with a black top underneath, black loafers and dark indigo jeans.