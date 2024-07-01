Alexa Chung's sunshine yellow tea dress and cosy Barbour rain coat at Glastonbury has given us inspiration for the next drizzly day

Glastonbury might be over for another year, but we still can’t get enough of Alexa Chung’s festival look. As the sun shone over Worthy Farm, the fashion icon showed why she is the queen of boho chic in a stunning sunshine yellow dress.

It’ beena long time since Alexa first attended the festival in 2008 and while the knee socks have gone, we are still desperate to see what she steps out in at Glasto. Swapping out her iconic denim shorts for a buttery yellow maxi, the 40-year-old looked effortlessly chic in a cosy Barbour jacket at the weekend.

Designed by Doen, the 'Grace' yellow midi dresswas the epitome of Glastonbury glam with short capped sleeves and sweeping A-Line skirt. Giving a nod to the festival’s heritage, the gown has seventies inspired elements too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Yellow Dresses

While we loved the Doen dress, this H&M find looks incredibly similar and is a fraction of the price. With it's sunny yellow hue and vintage inspired print, you can recreate Alexa's look with stepping foot in a muddy field. While the presenter wore a more boho look, you can still enjoy the sunshine yellow trend at work this summer. Simply swap out boho details for a staple shirt dress, like this one from Mango, to enjoy the trend. Featuring a similar deep-V to Alexa's dress, this & Other Stories maxi has a chic boho feel. With fluttery capped sleeves and gathered waist, these sunny yellow dress will be a go-to-all summer.

Steal Alexa's Style

A quintessential part of British fashion, Barbour jackets can worn everywhere. From long country walks to summer festivals, this wax coat is timeless and will help keep you dry - even in the worst of weather. As summer has finally arrived, most of us will be scrambling to find our favourite sunglasses. If you want a chic, updated look though, M&S have a chunky rectangular version that is nearly identical to Alexa's. Boots might usually be reserved for autumn and winter, but we can't get enough of how Alexa styled hers. Perfect for pairing with summer dresses, these black boots from Zara adding a masculine edge - without going overboard.

This included stunning lace detailing on the bodice, sleeves and neckline, which had been sown into the delicate silk material. Upping the vintage feel, the tea dress also had a Peter Pan collar - a signature style of Alexa’s since the noughties.

As if we weren’t already in love with the dress, it also had a waist tie which emphasised Alexa's statuesque figure as she walked through fields.

The buttery sunshine hue looked beautiful on the A-Lister as she nailed one of 2024's biggest colour trends.

Having attended the festival countless times before though, the presenter made sure she was festival ready by layering the midi with a long-line raincoat from Barbour.

Making sure she was ready for any sudden downpour, she wore an oversized coat in a dark khaki shade that is synonymous with the British brand.

Finishing just below her knees, the coat was roomy enough to layer a vintage buttery-yellow cardigan under and even had a large hood - ideal for the typical wet weather.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting for a relaxed look, the presenter styled her outfit with a pair of black boots which were perfect for the muddy fields and looked effortlessly chic.

Adding a chunky gold ring and angular sunnies, Alexa was ready to dance the night away as Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Shania Twain took to the Pyramid stage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While not all of us will be able to attend major music festivals this summer, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says we can definitely recreate Alexa’s look at home.

She explained, "Yellow was something of a theme at Glastonbury this year, no doubt because Coldplay was one of the headliners. Whilst Jo Whiley went for bright yellow to introduce the band to the stage, Alexa's softer, pale yellow hue is even easier to incorporate into your summer wardrobe.

"Doen is one of my favourite brands (keep an eye on the Net-A-Porter sale for some great discounts), and if you're going to try the dress and boots combo anywhere, Glasto is the place to do it. See Sienna Miller wearing Chloe last week for more inspiration on this trend."