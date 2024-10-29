Chloë Sevigny is one of the most stylish women in the world - and these looks prove it

Chloë Sevigny is without a doubt, one of the best-dressed women, ever.

Never one to follow the crowd, she has a rare knack of being able to hunt out unique and interesting pieces - from designers and thrift stores alike - and the ability to style them to perfection.

From statement designer dresses and chunky knits to classic jeans, Sevigny makes no apologies with her style, often swerving trends, in favour of making her own.

Always described as the ‘it girl’ of New York City, the actress's one-off style has seen her top best-dressed lists for decades with many eager to mimic her cool-girl aesthetic.

We take a look at her most stylish and memorable looks from the past 25 years.

Chloë Sevigny’s most stylish looks

The LBD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chloë proves little black dresses don't have to be boring. She teamed her baby doll ruched satin mini by Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu with cool peep-toe slingbacks and simple pearl earrings.

Cool casual

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giving a lesson in how to wear denim shorts well, Sevigny pairs hers with a smart sleeveless baby-pink shirt, bright white high-tops, and sunnies for a stroll through New York City.

Dream dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Never afraid to go bold when it comes to silhouettes and colour palettes, Chloë stuns in this Proenza Schouler hot pink and black flamenco-inspired textured dress at the New York #Horror premiere at MoMA Titus One. Super high slingbacks, feathered earrings, and a simple black clutch (also by Proenza Schouler) ensure the dress takes all the attention it deserves.

Monochromatic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the premiere of Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Chloë opted for her much loved monochrome colour palette, choosing a tight check black and white Miu Miu coat with lace and mesh detailing over a stunning candle-printed black shirt dress. The chunky brogue-style shoes and handbag pull the look together effortlessly.

Shades of blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing cropped flared jeans, a ruffle-front blouse, and a smart suit jacket, Chloë proves mixing and matching differing shades of blue is an easy way to look smart and polished using wardrobe basics. Her Gucci loafers and trademark lipstick add a touch of elegance.

Dainty details

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miu Miu is one of Sevigny’s favourite and much-worn designers and we can see why - she looks adorable amazing in this crimson mini dress with A-line skirt and black satin bow detailing. Crystals add a touch of glamour to her black satin mules and interesting clutch bag.

Black and blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hanging out at New York’s Social Drink and Food Club, the actress proves black and blue is a winning combination with this unique navy blue dress with black net accents. With perspex heels, her black boots have an edge over plainer styles while she keeps her accessories simple with just a pair of classic gold hoops.

Ethereal whimsy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While straight-leg jeans and a simple white vest don’t sound too exciting, Chloë makes it her own by adding a sheer cream puff-sleeved jacket, chunky black boots, and a black Louis Vuitton handbag. Her fave red-orange lippy and a dainty gold cross necklace finish the look off with ease.

Strike a pose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this outfit put together by Sevigny’s long-term stylist Haley Woolens. Aside from the draped faux fur coat and gold hoops, the entire look is by Fendi. The crimson satin knee-high cowboy boots are the stuff of dreams, while the logo dress looks comfy and stylish.

A touch of gold

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending The Act premiere at The Whitby Hotel in New York, the trend-setter opted for an all-black look combining sheer tulle, fishnets, lace, pearls, and sequins, adding just a hint of gold with her peep-toe shoes and mini bucket bag.

Matchy-matchy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another day, another corker of a look. Here Chloë goes preppy cool in a navy blue mini-skirt and matching cropped jacket with white piping. The navy blue hairbow, worn centred in a half-up-do, and a mini white quilted Chanel bag complete the look.

Hot pink for the win

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accessorising with an array of Chopard jewels, Sevigny showed off her trademark bold style by wearing a hot-pink scalloped-edge mini dress and ginormous black satin shoulder bow. The slicked-back hair look can be tricky for most people but the actress pulls it off with ease and finishes the look with her fave orange-red shade of lipstick.

Print-clash mash-up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At W magazine’s 50th anniversary presented by Lexus, Chloë showed why she’s the ultimate style icon by teaming polka-dot flared trousers with a clashing circle print top. A flash of lace, a chunky gold necklace, slicked bag hair, and an understated black bag finish off the look, ensuring it’s one of her best.

Bubble hem dreams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Choosing a dress from emerging designer brand Renaissance’s Spring 24 collection, Chloë proves her love for fashion by opting to support a low-key brand over the established designers many celebrities choose to wear. With an exaggerated collar, the pale grey taffeta mini dress is structured thanks to the bubble hem but extremely easy to wear and looks great with a plain pair of black heels.

Leather does it

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hitting an LA premiere, Chloë looked super cool in this aubergine-hued leather bomber jacket dress by Phoebe Philo. Stepping away from her trademark orange-red lipstick, she instead opted for a rust-brown shade, complimenting the outfit to perfection.

I love NY

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A custom-made ‘I love NY’ white ruffle-hem dress was the look of choice as Chloë rocked up to her long-term stylist and fashion collaborator Haley Woolen’s launch party. The mini beige Telfar bag, cropped black jacket and oversized Uggs shouldn’t work, but they do.

Cute and cool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

High-waisted shorts look incredible on Sevigny, so it’s no wonder she opts for this style a lot. Here, she teams a pretty metallic brocade pair with a sheer rosy-hued shirt and strappy black heels for Planned Parenthood's Spring Into Action gala.

Wrapped up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even wrapped up in a faux fur coat, Chloë manages to exude style adding classic shades, mini gold hoops, and a stunning Vivienne Westwood bag as accessories. The wide-leg flared trousers are ideal for cosy NYC days, as long as it doesn’t rain.

Baby-doll

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This cute collared baby-doll dress with a black pussy bow is playful yet smart and works well with just a pop of colour on the actress's lips with her trademark orange-hued lipstick. Wearing her hair slicked back, she keeps her accessories simple with a simple chain-strapped bag and kitten heels.

Fun fringing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Without the black fringed waistcoat, this would be just any other mini dress and denim jacket combo, but Sevigny always knows how to elevate her looks to the next level and stand out from the crowd.

Black and white

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending a photocall at the Cannes Film Festival, Chloë’s Loewe overcoat, pearl-embellished shirt, and matching broderie Anglais skirt is the look of dreams. Elegant yet daring, she keeps her accessories simple with just a pair of black shades and plain heels.

Leather love

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mixing blue and green, one of the coolest colour combinations around, Chloë proves double leather works well as she pairs her statement pieces with a 70s style print roll neck top and Prada bag. Chanel pumps and round-framed glasses add a touch of sophistication.

Race to Rodarte

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hitting the theatre in New York, this lacy red and black Rodarte look gives off flamenco vibes with its highly ruffled crop top and lace detailing on the patterned skirt. Her oversized gold earrings add the ideal finishing touch.

Down to business

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a touch of fun snakeskin print on the heels, Chloë looks dressed to impress in this smart suit-style look with a crisp pinstripe shirt at the Good Time New York premiere. Aside from the shoes, her entire look is from Y/Project, a Paris-based label that is known for playful proportions and fun detailing.

Head-to-toe Westwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Utilising varying prints, textures, fabrics and colours, this draped asymmetric dress from Vivienne Westwood wouldn’t be everyone’s choice but it sure works on Chloë. The blue tartan bag and black platform heels are also from the revered British designer.

Acid green girl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This lime-green Alessandra Rich dress is one of the most striking looks we’ve seen Chloë wear. Featuring a ditsy pink rose print, high-neck, diamonte button detailing, and ruched sleeves, the actress pairs the bold creation with black and gold accessories and flowing locks.

Chunky knit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s so much going on in this look; cool chunky knit, high-waisted leather skirt, green snakeskin boots, oversized gold hoops, a metallic box clutch - and it’s all Louis Vuitton. While it shouldn’t work on paper, like most outfits it works oh-so-well on Chloë as she attends the Louis Vuitton Jeff Koons' collaboration dinner at Musee du Louvre in Paris.

Simple does it

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, a floor-length black lace gown is all you need. Black heels, slicked-back hair, and a swish of burgundy lippy are the only extras added as Chloë hangs out in NYC back in 1998.

Bows and flowers galore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the screening of Paterson at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival, Sevigny opted for a leather Chanel dress embellished with bows and flowers and a pretty pink bow tied at the waist. Chanel cork-heeled shoes and a bag timeless bag finish the look off perfectly.

Muted tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pastel pinks, soft greys, and taupe blend seamlessly in this outfit worn to a Prada book launch back in 2009. The embellished skirt and top are both by one of her favourite designers, Miu Miu.

Tweed and lace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The black and gold bag and pee-toe shoes worn here are some of Chloë’s most loved as the actress often pairs the fun styles with black and white outfits. Here, wearing head-to-toe Chanel for a Vanity Fair and HBO Dinner, she proves tonal dressing is the way forward.

Chanel girl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This tweed red-and-white look from Chanel's Métiers d’Art collection is too chic for words. While Chloë accessorises with Chanel pumps, this look would work just as well with heels. Gold hoops and slicked-back hair add a cool-girl edge.