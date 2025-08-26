Chic and cosy: How celebrities up the ante in statement coats

While we'll always welcome the combo of sunny days and summer dresses, there's nothing quite like putting on a gorgeous coat when the temperature drops.

As well as its functional purpose of keeping us warm, a statement coat really can make an outfit - simply throwing one over a jeans and top combo can transform your look.

And we're not the only ones - celebrities also know the importance of a good coat. From bold block colours to cute prints and glamorous macs, scroll through these snaps for some serious coat inspiration.

Celebrities rocking statement coats

Alicia Keys

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Gotham)

Posing for the cameras, Alicia Keys looked stylish in a mega glam, white faux fur coat. It was the perfect pairing for the singer's gold sequin jumpsuit that she teamed with ankle boots and a slick-back ponytail.

Chrissy Teigen

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

We love this bold number from Chrissy Teigen. The supermodel opted for a gorgeous black and green floral coat, which she teamed with baggy jeans and a black cap.

Proof that her off-duty looks are just as stylish as her red carpet ones.

Jane Fonda

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Tullberg)

Channelling her inner mob wife, Jane Fonda looked chic at a glitzy showbiz event in 2025. The stylish star left her full-length leopard print coat as the main attraction, teaming it with an-black ensemble and chunky gold chain.

Jane finished off the look with glam shades and a bouncy blowout.

Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Houndstooth is a classic print and Helen Mirren proved just this while out and about in New York City. The actor wore a collarless coat that featured the iconic black and white print and matched her black headband and shoes.

Showing us a glimpse of her grey pleated skirt, Helen completed the look with pink lippy and pearl flower earrings.

Kerry Washington

(Image credit: Getty Images/EOH/Star Max/GC Images)

Colder weather doesn't mean you have to skip the bright shades, as demonstrated by Kerry Washington here. The star wore a bold cobalt blue coat that perfectly matched her blue clasp bag.

Underneath, Kerry wore a burgundy blazer but continued the blue theme with a chic rollneck top.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images/The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

There's nothing quite like a leather coat and we love this one, worn by Madonna. The musician's croc-effect number featured shaggy detailing along the sleeves and collar.

Completing her glam get-up, Madonna wore black shades, knee-high boots and an oversized bag.

Amanda Holden

(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)

Never one for blending into the background, Amanda Holden stood out in this girly ensemble. The presenter kept warm in a pastel pink coat that she teamed with a bubblegum pink trouser suit. Wearing her locks in a high ponytail, Amanda finished her look with a pair of black aviators.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)

Katie Holmes was snapped looking chic while out and about in New York. Giving us major coat envy, the star wore a denim trench that was embellished with silver studs. Keeping the rest of the look simple, Katie wore black trousers, pumps and a leather tote.

Kylie Minogue

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Here, Kylie shows us how sometimes all you need is a statement look to make an outfit. The Aussie star wore a bottle-green leather trench that she cinched at the waist with a matching belt. Adding a playful twist, the Love At First Sight singer also wore fluffy purple peeptoe heels.

Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Another day, another stylish look from Kate Hudson. The star wore a maxi denim skirt that she teamed with a striped multi-coloured knit and wedge boots. But the star of the show was her cream, fluffy coat. Slung around her shoulders, the cosy number also featured olive-hued sleeves.

Jessica Alba

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Is there anything chicer than a white coat? We think not! Jessica Alba wore a tailored mid-length one while attending Paris Fashion Week in March 2025. The coat was the perfect contrast to her sheer black lace tights and stilettos.

Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images/James Devaney/GC Images)

Everyone needs a trench in their lives and we love this one that Taylor Swift wore. The Love Story singer looked stylish in this camel-hued leather number that she teamed with chunky platform boots and a black shoulder bag.

Wearing her locks in a chic up 'do, Taylor gave us a glimpse of her glowy highlighter and smoky eyes.

Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jacopo Raule)

A faux fur coat is the perfect item for any winter glam look. Alexa Chung wore a cropped white number that she teamed with a mini black leather skirt and strappy pointed shoes. Wearing her brown locks in her trademark tousled waves, the star ticked all the boxes with this ensemble.

Beyonce

(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)

We love this monochrome ensemble from Queen B. The superstar wore a striped black and white minidress that featured a chic hood. On top, Beyoncé kept warm in a mega black fur coat that oozed glamour.

Accessorising with monochrome heels and rectangle shades, the singer nailed yet another stylish get-up.

Oprah Winfrey

(Image credit: Getty Images/ MEGA/GC Images)

Oprah Winfrey brought a very fun look while strutting the streets of New York. The presenter wore a silk lilac two-piece, but what really grabbed our attention was her sparkly coat. The sequin lilac and yellow number coordinated with her glitter lilac trainers - and even her lilac bag!

Katy Perry

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Katy Perry brought the glamour to the streets with this look. The star wore a bold red leather trench that she teamed with matching croc knee-high boots. Underneath, Katy opted for a red and cream knitted top and skirt co-ord.

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images/Pierre Suu/GC Images)

When it comes to winter fashion, a faux fur coat is the perfect option for looking stylish and staying toasty. Kate Moss did just that with this ensemble that consisted of a bejewelled black fur coat and sheer diamante dress.

Wearing her blonde locks loose and glossy, the supermodel rocked plenty of bronzer and a smoky eye.

Trinny Woodall

(Image credit: Getty Images/David M. Benett/Dave Benett)

Trinny Woodall looked fabulous in this vibrant number at a red carpet event. The fashionista stood out in a sunny yellow-hued coat that featured black buttons and balloon sleeves. Underneath, Trinny wore a matching yellow top and camel-coloured trousers. Not stopping there, a slick of red lipstick and bouncy blow-dry completed her look.

Amal Clooney

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Robert Kamau/GC Images)

A leopard print coat is the perfect option for jazzing up an outfit and Amal Clooney showcased this in 2022. The star wore a mid-length jacket that featured the iconic animal print.

As for the rest of the outfit, Amal opted for a grey knit, black thigh-high boots and a pair of oversized sunnies.

Michelle Yeoh

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Michelle Yeoh stood out on the red carpet in this seriously glamorous coat. The star wore a floor-length trench that featured a chic cheetah print and a waist belt. Leaving the coat as the star of the show, Michelle added a black top and stiletto boots to the look.

Serena Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images/Arnold Jerocki)

Serena Williams always nails it with a fabulous red carpet look and this one is no exception. The athlete wore a chic black strapless dress that matched her statement shades. But what really upped the glam factor was her floor-length cobalt blue fur coat.

Serena also wore her locks into a curly up 'do, which showed off her dazzling diamond necklace and earrings.

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Demi Moore oozed Hollywood glam while attending a fashion event in 2023. The actor wore a floor-length black faux fur coat that coordinated with her black pointed stilettos. Wearing the coat slightly open, Demi gave us a peek of her emerald green dress that matched her leather clutch.

Emma Thompson

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson)

When Emma Thompson attended the Coronation service of King Charles in 2023, she made sure that she looked the part in this stylish get-up. The actor wore a red mid-length coat that featured cropped sleeves and a bold rose print.

Underneath, Emma wore a black dress that matched her embellished block heels.

Mindy Kaling

(Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Mindy Kaling gave us coat envy when she was snapped in New York in March 2025. Posing for the camera, the actor wore a black leather trench that featured a faux fur collar and belt. Accessorising with black stilettos and a box clutch, Mindy wore her locks sleek and shiny.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Sienna Miller was papped looking stylish as always while out at a glitzy event in 2023. The actor wore a cream shearling coat that looked chic and oh-so-cosy.

Sienna paired the jacket with a sheer printed cream dress and styled her blonde locks into glossy, tousled waves.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Getty Images/James Devaney/GC Images)

Eva Longoria looked stunning in this all-red combo when out at a red carpet event in March 2025. The star rocked a skin-tight ruby dress while draping a matching floor-length coat over her shoulders.

Not stopping there, she also added pillarbox red stilettos to the look. Eva finished things off with glossy, tousled locks and a nude pout.

Cindy Crawford

(Image credit: Getty Images/BG024/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Proof that she looks just as stylish on the streets as she does on the runway, this look from Cindy Crawford is effortless. The supermodel wore a camel-hued knit that teamed with midwash blue denim jeans.

But our favourite item is her shearling camel-hued coat that featured a faux fur collar - and it even matched her ankle boots!

Mel B

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

We all know Mel B loves animal prints, so obviously she was bound to have a leopard print coat in her collection. The Spice Girl teamed her printed trench with matching stiletto heels and sunglasses.

We also love her Louis Vuitton bag that was emblazoned with the words 'Zig A Zag Ah' - iconic!

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)

Jennifer Lopez showed us how to nail colour clashing while on the red carpet in New York. The singer wore a red rollneck top that she teamed with leather trousers and matched her mini red clutch.

Keeping warm, JLo added a vibrant pink mohair coat to the look and tinted shades.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool)

Meghan Markle looked elegant in this cream get-up while on royal duties. The star wore a belted dress coat that she coordinated with a matching wide-brimmed hat. Not stopping there, Meghan accessorised with cream gloves and pointed-toe heels.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

Kate Middleton made sure she kept the cold out, but still looked stylish when attending the Irish Guards' St Patrick's Day Parade. Keeping in theme with the occasion, the princess wore a bottle green coat that featured an A-line fit and matched her beret hat.

And with an extra nod to the occasion, Kate also pinned a gold shamrock brooch to the coat.

Jada Pinkett Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images/Eric Charbonneau/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank)

A pop of colour is always a good idea and Jada Pinkett Smith proved this when posing on the red carpet. The actor wore a longline lemon yellow coat that she teamed with a grey-hued zip-knit and trousers. Wearing her locks slicked back, Jada showed off her glowing complexion and rose-hued pout.