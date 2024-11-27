Cate Blanchett's best looks over the years prove she's a daring fashion icon

Cate Blanchett is a tour de force in her career and her fashion prowess. An icon on and off the red carpet, the acclaimed actor has an impressive archive of looks.

There's no denying that the Australian native is one of the best-dressed stars in Hollywood; she transitions from classic glamour to eclectic outfits with ease. Since her breakthrough in the industry in the '90s, the star has graced the red carpet with solid looks. But it's her recent fashion moments that show a new era of daring styles.

We've rounded up Cate Blanchett's best looks, from designer gowns on the red carpet to casual looks with killer accessories.

Cate Blanchett's best looks over the years

1. The candy-stripe two piece

Cate Blanchett attended a screening of Rumours during the BFI London Film Festival in London 2024, wearing a quirky combination of a candy-strip two-piece and a bright blue shirt, which shows her unique style. Matching blue shoes finish the look perfectly.

2. The statement necklace

Cate Blanchett is familiar with statement accessories - and this gold textured supersized pendant has to be one of the biggest neck pieces we've ever seen! She's pictured here attending the Disclaimer Special Event during the BFI London Film Festival in London in 2024, wearing a relaxed-fit black suit with the show-stopping accessory.

3. That attention-grabbing top

There are some looks only Cate Blanchett could pull off - and that's why she's such a fashion icon. Cate chose an unusual outfit to attend the premiere of Rumours at the 62nd New York Film Festival in 2024, wearing a top seemingly made from blonde hair extensions and tight leather trousers. Somehow, the actor made this shiny-hair-like top look chic - we're in awe of Cate's style prowess.

4. The bold blue jumpsuit

Cate Blanchett was seen arriving at the CBS studios in autumn 2024 wearing one of her signature pieces - a powerful jumpsuit. The bright blue shade complements the actor's fair hair perfectly - plus extra style points for the matching dark sunnies and chunky chain belt, giving the outfit an extra edge.

5. Glittering all-black

Cate Blanchett shows us how to add pizzazz to an all-black ensemble by layering different textures and effects during an appearance at The Albies, Clooney Foundation for Justice in autumn 2024. The actor wore a glittering black top and tight leather trousers with a shiny effect for a slick, understated, yet eye-catching outfit.

6. The powerful two-piece

Along with her signature jumpsuits, Cate Blanchett is often seen wearing some powerful two-pieces on the red carpet and, for public appearances, veering away from feminine styling and choosing boxy, masculine cuts. We love this navy two-piece with tan piping.

7. Shades of metallic

Whether silver, bronze or gold, Cate Blanchett often leans into metallic shades on the red carpet to add extra glamour. The actor attended the premiere of Rumours during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre wearing a fitted black dress with a metallic shirt-style top section for a shimmering red carpet look.

8. Spoon accessories

Never one to shy away from a daring fashion choice, Cate Blanchett has raised a few eyebrows with her unusual red carpet-outfits over the years. The actor attended the premiere of Disclaimer during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival wearing a fitted jacket adorned with a selection of silver spoons - and somehow made it look fierce.

9. The classic black gown

Cate Blanchett wowed on the red carpet for the Wolf's premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in 2024, wearing a classic floor-length black gown. It was a more straightforward look for the actor but no less impressive, with a striking jagged neckline adding more interest.

10. The Met Gala feathered dress

Cate Blanchett attended the 'Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations' Met Gala in 2012 wearing a striking black feathered gown with a full skirt from Alexander McQueen. Cate was pictured looking ethereal under the spotlights on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps, her blonde hair swept into an elegant updo.

11. The draped blue dress

Cate Blanchett wore an unusual and eye-catching gown at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood in 2023, again showing her love for unusual and quirky designs. The actor opted for a metallic finish for a shimmering ensemble, with an elegant Grecian-style draped effect.

12. The 20s-style white dress

Embracing the 1920s 'flapper' era, Cate Blanchett attended a Disclaimer - Chapter 5-7 screening during the Venice International Film Festival 2024, wearing a floor-length white dress with an embroidered layer. Retro sunglasses elevate this striking look further.

13. The monochrome dress

A big fan of structured, statement gowns, Cate Blanchett wore a striking monochrome dress with structured panels on the red carpet during the 2023 screening of The Zone of Interest in Cannes. The actor added extra definition and structure with a bold waist belt and kept her hair and makeup simple to let her stunning dress shine.

14. The (literally) floral jumpsuit

Taking it up a notch from a floral print or embellished flowers, the actor stunned on the red carpet wearing this striking Schiaparelli jumpsuit featuring floral detailing to the Venice Film Festival in 2022.

15. The glittering top

For an appearnace on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024, Cate Blanchett shined in metallics once again, wearing a bold glittering gold top. Leather trousers and heels complete this chic look - and we're taking notes for the festive season.

16. The embroidered gold dress

Cate Blanchett is a master at finding show-stopping gowns with elegant details as much as she is at power suits and striking jumpsuits. The actor wore this pearl-embellished and gold applique detail to the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2024.

17. The one-shouldered yellow dress

Cate Blanchett wore an incredible gown to receive her first-ever Oscar at the prestigious awards. The one-shouldered yellow Valentino gown has a shimmery finish and ethereal quality that suit the actor's ivory skin tone - and we love the addition of a bold red lip.

18. The spoon top

There's a common unusual accessory that Cate keeps returning to - spoons! As a nod to the actor's commitment to sustainability, Cate chose a halter top made of spoons from Swedish brand Hodakova. Designers hand-styled 102 antique spoons on the striking halter top for Cate's glam red carpet look.

19. Double denimn

Cate Blanchett knows how to style a casual look just as well as a red-carpet ensemble. In recent years, the Hollywood star has leaned into relaxed and casual styles, opting for trainers over heels. This 2024 look, showing the star wearing a navy co-ord and large glasses, shows her trademark polished style - even when the look is more casual.

20. The floral bustier

A dedicated advocate of sustainable fashion, Cate Blanchett is often seen wearing the same piece twice. In 2020, she walked the red carpet ahead of the movie Amants at the Venice Film Festival wearing a custom McQueen floral top over tailored trousers. This was the same embroidered floral bustier she had worn with a feathered skirt a few years earlier.

21. The show-stopping embellished gown

For a night at the Oscars, Cate Blanchett was undeniably one of the best dressed, with a stunning baby blue floral-embellished Armani Privé gown and glowing makeup. With an incredible fit, this custom-made designer gown is the stuff of Hollywood fashion legends.

22. The monochrome power combo

One of Cate Blanchett's most striking recent looks is a black-and-white combo worn for Paris Fashion Week. This striking monochrome ensemble consisted of leather-look trousers and a structured white top with voluminous sleeves.

23. The black, green and red Met Gala dress

One of Cate Blanchett's most memorable red carpets in recent years was her Met Gala 2024 black dress, which had a green and red material section as part of the train. Some thought this made a political statement, as the colours are the same as the Palestine flag - but the actor never confirmed this.

24. The floral floaty gown

This floral, floaty gown from Valentino’s spring 2003 collection is a winning dress for Cate Blanchett. The actor wore this ethereal outfit for the Golden Globes in 2003, with her blonde hair flicked out in a retro style.

25. The intricate lace gown

This stunning Armani Privé has been worn by Cate Blanchett three times - it must be a favourite! The actor is pictured wearing the beautiful gown for the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2014.

26. The multi-layered skirt

Cate Blanchett stunned on the red carpet wearing a ruffled skirt in an array of colours. The star wore a Givenchy Couture backless turtleneck and layered ruffle skirt hybrid gown for a show-stopping look at the Berlinale International Film Festival.

27. The gold tasseled gown

Another show-stopping gown from Cate Blanchett! At the 2007 Met Gala, the theme revolved around French couturier Paul Poiret, and Cate chose a striking gold Balenciaga gown with layers of tassels for an eye-catching look.

28. The bejewelled gown

Cate Blanchett's blonde hair is part of her signature style, so seeing the actor with a darker shade is unusual. We love this embellished gown seen on the actor, featuring large jewels as part of a striking neckpiece.

29. Another power jumpsuit

Cate Blanchett often wears trousers or two-pieces rather than dresses on the red carpet, and this flattering navy jumpsuit on the actor gives the actor a striking look. We love the unique slash sleeves.

30. The vampy black dress

Cate Blanchett looked every inch a gothic goddess in Armani Privé at the SAG Awards Fragrance Foundations event in 2023. The super glam gown is a medley of lace and wet-look leather. Not the easiest gown to pull off, but Cate does so with ease.

31. The statement red trouser suit

Cate Blanchett is known to be an Alexander McQueen fan, often opting for the designer for big event moments. For a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen show during Paris Fashion Week, Cate opted for a sculptural trouser suit with bold red details.

32. The shimmering gold dress

Cate Blanchett never fails to give us a masterclass on how to wear metallics. For the 2007 Oscars held in LA, the actor wore a fitted gold dress with thick straps and statement jewellery. We love this understated and elegant look.