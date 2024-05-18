Jewellery, gowns and stunning makeup are all commonplace at the Golden Globes, and that red carpet has seen its fair share of breathtaking and memorable looks.

One part of this awards show (or any awards show for that matter!) we all look forward to are the outfits and the theatrical jewellery that comes with it. From glamorous and highly sought-after diamonds steeped in history to one-of-a-kind and unique creations, jewellery is always a staple accessory worn at the Golden Globes.

A yearly celebration of American and international film and television that takes place in California, it's where Hollywood's A-listers gather in the hopes of taking home a coveted gold award. So, to celebrate the glitz and glamour, we have rounded up 32 of our best jewellery looks ever worn at the Golden Globes.

32 of the best jewellery looks ever from the Golden Globes

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow accessorised her bronze-hued tulle Fendi gown with striking jewellery designed by Bulgari at the 2020 Golden Globes. Featuring two high jewellery necklaces that peeked through just under the dress, the actress and Goop owner paired the look with complimentary dangling diamond earrings from the same brand. She also used the perfect makeup for blue eyes, with cool, copper-tones adding a touch of edgy glamour.

Penelope Cruz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penelope Cruz's captivating choice of earrings by Chopard perfectly complemented her timeless champagne-coloured Armani Privé gown she wore to the 2009 Golden Globes. The statement earrings feature diamonds in a lozenge shape and work so well with her mermaid-style hair and warm bronze glitter eye makeup.

Ruth Negga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Irish actress Ruth Negga was a vision in metallic at the 2017 Golden Globes. In a shimmering gown designed by Louis Vuitton, the actress paired the look with Fred Leighton jewellery that featured Gemfields Mozambican rubies and beautifully reflected the light on the red carpet. The thick bangle works perfectly with the panelling and structure of the dress and gives an edgy twist to her feminine and fresh makeup and clean pixie cut.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker made a statement with a bold diamond choker by Fred Leighton on the red carpet in 2006. The choker’s focus was a singular bright opal-cut diamond set in an encrusted link chain that hugged her neck. This was the perfect choice to match her strapless Rochas dress and was finished with a touch of glamour on the ears with simple studs that can be worn for all types of events.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Popstar and beauty mogul Rihanna wore tastefully bold jewellery at the 2023 Golden Globes. Designed by Cartier, the 18-carat white gold Sixième Sens High necklace and REZA and diamond high jewellery earring combination was a classy touch to her custom black velvet gown designed by Schiaparelli. The star finished the look with a fun twisted updo and rose-hued makeup.

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Acting royalty Nicole Kidman's ensemble was heavily influenced by vintage jewellery as she wore Fred Leighton on the 2014 Golden Globes red carpet. The double-stranded riviere necklace was said to date back to the 19th century and be studded with 48 carats of diamonds. She also wore an 18th-century 9-carat rose-cut diamond ring and a 1920s diamond and onyx ring.

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Witherspoon opted for classic diamond stud earrings by Tiffany & Co., reflecting her timeless style as she graced the Golden Globes in 2015. The super simple platinum and diamond earrings and ring show why Reese is an icon of style that inspires confidence and minimal dressing to make the maximum impact.

Olivia Wilde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress and director Olivia Wilde wore a swoon-worthy Bulgari Heritage Sautoi choker and square-cut ring on the Golden Globes carpet in 2016. The warm tones of the gold jewellery work incredibly well with her burgundy red Michael Kors halter-neck gown and honey-toned balayage hairstyle that works so well on both long and short hair.

Viola Davis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis stunned in intricate diamond earrings and a statement gold bracelet designed by Harry Winston, perfectly matching her glamorous yellow sequined gown. She didn't wear a necklace, letting her earrings and bracelet add a touch of cooler-toned sparkle.

Natalie Portman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Portman wore an intricate layered diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co. at the 2011 Golden Globes. The element of maximalism was out in full force because of the Viktor & Rolf pink and red gown that featured a 3D embellished rose and tie-front detailing under the bust that was styled with a statement necklace.

Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Julianne Moore accessorised her cherry red gown as she walked down the Golden Globes red carpet in a stunning Cartier High Jewellery made from white and yellow diamond and petrified wood. This jewellery is said to be an extra-rare appearance on the red carpet at any awards because of its high level of design and one-of-a-kind nature. Snake-like in its design, it sat perfectly on Moore’s neckline and was topped off with simple diamond studs. Truly elegant!

Lily Gladstone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Lily Gladstone shone on our screens in her powerful portrayal of Indigenous woman Molly Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon and received critical acclaim and nominations during the 2024 awards season. She was positively covered in stunning jewellery on the red carpet, most notably a Bulgari High Jewellery necklace set in 50-carat round and pavé-set diamonds and a pair of truly gorgeous earrings designed by Indigenous Blackfeet/ Cree bead artist Lenise Omeasoo. Being of Blackfeet heritage herself, we think this jewellery look is not only beautiful but truly powerful.

Kate Winslet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winslet adorned herself with stunning Chopard diamond earrings, a sweet pendant brooch that sat on the waist of her Yves Saint Laurent black gown and wide diamond bracelet as she posed on the red carpet at the 2006 Golden Globes. The actress wore her hair in a classic Hollywood-style updo and paired the dark gown with rose-coloured lipstick.

Amy Adams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amy Adams accessorised with a dainty long diamond necklace, drop pendant earrings and ruby ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz, adding a touch of glamour to her two-toned red dress. The warm tones of the jewellery and dress work so well with Amy’s warm hair colour, and are elevated even further with a shiny pale ribbon pink lipstick we absolutely love. She won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture award for her role in American Hustle.

Queen Latifah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the red carpet at the 2003 Golden Globes, Queen Latifah wore this seriously impressive honeycomb design diamond necklace by De Beers that she paired with simple bold diamond studs. The necklace is very unique in design and is a clear departure from the typical chain or choker designs often worn at the Golden Globes. The jewellery is brought to life with an aquamarine outfit and a flattering half up half down hairstyle that oozes class. A smokey eye and bronze glossy lips complete the look.

Rachel Weisz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

British actress Rachel Weisz opted for classic diamond stud earrings and a high jewellery choker designed by Cartier featuring onyx, coral and diamonds at the 2019 Golden Globes. Her dramatic white ruffled gown (designed by Celine) was the star of the show and worked super well with the necklace that sat high up on her neck.

Elizabeth Debicki

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Elizabeth Debicki, best known for her role as Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown, wore these stunning Dior rose necklaces from the Bagatelle collection on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. The necklaces are artfully layered to complement her somewhat sparkly Dior gown and were additionally paired with a bracelet and ring from the Bois de Rose collection.

Charlize Theron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Theron dazzled with diamond drop earrings by Tiffany & Co. that she wore on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet. The necklace, studded with a square-cut emerald was said to be inspired by the movement of a grosgrain ribbon, while her earrings were the perfect simple stud that many of us reach for on a daily basis.

Priyanka Chopra

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a sparkling diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz. The handmade necklace featured a 45-carat emerald-cut diamond pendant that dangled at the end of a long chain and pulled out the silvery tones in her reflective metallic dress of both gold and silver.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look saw Jennifer Lawrence opting for an eye-catching ‘bib’ of Chopard diamonds that sat perfectly on the neck of her bright red Dior gown at the 2016 Golden Globes. The necklace was crafted from white gold and set with 157 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds .

Meryl Streep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Streep accessorised with 13.62-carat yellow diamond earrings designed by Harry Winston that worked perfectly with her black gown, embellished with large stones across the neckline and bodice. The earrings also work perfectly with her glasses and showcase how easy it is to match jewellery to our spectacles and give them an elevated and red-carpet-worthy look.

Tracee Ellis Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen of red carpet fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross gave us plenty of glamour at the 2017 Golden Globes. In a strapless jewelled dress, she wore maximalist jewellery from a slew of designers including Noudar, L’Dezen by Payal Shah and Hueb. The rings are the star here, reminiscent of the Henna hand design in their embroidered design and matching style.

Emma Watson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressed in Lilian von Trapp to present a Golden Globes award in 2018, Emma Watson wore simple and dainty jewellery that we think makes all the right statements. What’s interesting about this jewellery look is its sustainable and socially conscious background. The designer told Vogue that melting down inherited jewellery to make new repurposed pieces was the right direction for the future of jewellery. Watson wore a diamond-studded bangle, creole hoop earrings and thick rings that glimmered under the lights.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J-Lo accessorised with these bold 200-carat diamond earrings, ear cuff and cascading drop necklace, all designed by legendary jewellery designer Harry Winston. This jewellery worked beautifully to enhance her mustard-coloured gown, golden eyeshadow and super glossy red lips, reminiscent of the 90s vampy lip trend.

Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blanchett wore statement diamond earrings by Chopard at the 2014 Golden Globes from their Green Carpet Collection, which highlight the importance of sustainably mined diamonds. The earrings give the illusion of a circular wreath and add a touch of sparkle to her black lace gown. She opted for a pop of colour by wearing a rose-coloured shimmer lipstick.

Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is truly a jewellery look to remember. Here, pictured at the 2017 Golden Globes, Blake Lively stunned in bold oval-cut diamond earrings and eye-popping emerald and diamond-encrusted bangles by Lorraine Schwartz. These dramatic jewels perfectly complemented her glamorous velvet gown that featured mesh detailing around the waist and neckline. Every detail was given thought here, as she even has perfectly matched nails with a nude background and a sparkly topcoat.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie's structured dress that flowed into a beautifully embellished skirt with a flower and ribbon motif was complemented by diamond earrings and a ring studded with elegant pearls by Tiffany & Co. at the 2018 Golden Globes. The I, Tonya actress opted to not wear a necklace, which we think works wonderfully with the v-cut of the black gown. A sleek long bob hairstyle gives this look a feminine finish that doesn’t take away attention from the sparkle and glamour.

Jessica Biel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Jessica Biel's bold diamond earrings by Bulgari perfectly complemented her red carpet look at the 2018 Golden Globes. The top of the earrings appear as a cluster of eye-catching diamonds that cascade into a beautiful layered drop. Her Dior gown was the perfect addition to this jewellery look and exuded red carpet glamour as its chiffon material had beautiful movement.

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle Berry was a vision in blue at the 2003 Golden Globes in a dress designed by Reem Acra and complimentary blue jewellery. While we (unfortunately!) can’t find out exactly who designed this gorgeous jewellery, we still thought it deserved to be included because of its timeless appeal. A large pear-shaped diamond sits at the end of a simple dainty diamond chain and delicately finishes off this dreamy look. The actress paired the dress with a matching clutch and matching pendant earrings.

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aniston wore a lovely double-layered 1950s Cartier diamond necklace and drop pendant earrings by Fred Leighton. The elegant small square cut diamonds are the perfect pop of glitz to Aniston’s minimalist red carpet look, from her plain black dress to her loosely waved highlighted hair and minimal eye makeup that is often featured on the red carpet.

Zoe Saldana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Zoe Saldana was pretty in pink at the 2017 Golden Globes as she wore a fun and feminine Gucci gown that she accessorised with similar coloured Bulgari jewellery. The dress featured three shades of pink and was finished with a pink bow and lots of ruffles. The jewellery was the perfect addition to this bright look as it gave a touch of class to this look that was not glittery, unlike many of the looks we see on the red carpet.

Jessica Chastain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain added elegance to her periwinkle blue embellished gown with an 18-carat white gold necklace by Piaget in the shape of a rose and set with 265 diamonds. The actress opted to wear no other jewellery on the red carpet to keep the focus on the glamorous necklace and dress. Her hair was styled in a braided bun, giving us classic elegant vibes.