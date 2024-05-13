32 of the best jewellery looks ever from the Emmys

Jewellery has always been a staple of awards season. Sweeping, floor-length gowns, perfect makeup and extravagant jewellery, the Emmys have always been a good excuse for celebrities to don their fineries and sparkliest jewels.

From Jane Fonda's daring jewellery that cascaded down her back to Reese Witherspoon's sparkly blue diamond choker, jewellery is the perfect accessory to add a dramatic pop to a red carpet outfit. Designers spotted on the red carpet include Fred Leighton and Lorraine Schwartz, who have provided the likes of Heidi Klum and Dame Helen Mirren with jewellery pieces for the red carpet.

We're looking back over the years and have put together 32 of the best jewellery looks from the Emmys.

Reese Witherspoon

At the 2022 Emmys, Reese Witherspoon was a vision in blue as she rocked blue jewellery designed by Tiffany & Co. that consisted of aquamarines, blue zircons and diamonds. The captivating jewellery was perfectly paired with her shimmery Armani gown and impressive diamond stud earrings.

Eva Longoria

Actress Eva Longoria wore these fun statement earrings designed by Loren Jewels at the 2010 Emmys. The ruby earrings were additionally encrusted with diamonds and were designed to move beautifully because of their chandelier design. To ensure these gorgeous gems were out for everyone to see, she wore her hair in a chic messy bun, an easy hairstyle idea that can be quickly achieved to give a put-together vibe any time of day.

Sofia Vergara

The Colombian-American actress made heads turn on the 2013 Emmys red carpet, in a luxurious red lace gown and eye-popping Lorraine Schwartz jewellery rumoured to be worth a whopping $7 million ! The sapphire, ruby and emerald earrings boldly hang from her ears and while they no doubt would have caught the light, they do not seem to overpower her bright outfit. She additionally wore two bold rings with different cut diamonds for each hand (of course!).

Jane Seymour

British acting legend Jane Seymour looked wonderful at the 1988 Emmys where she won Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for her role in Onassis: The Richest Man in the World. The jewellery was all about the pearls - she wore large teardrop-shaped earrings studded with different shapes and sizes of pearls and finished with gold detailing. The earrings were the perfect addition to her milky white embellished frock.

Zendaya

Zendaya has given us numerous memorable looks over the years, from the Emmys to her truly iconic Met Gala looks. Here, jewellery is the star of the show as she sports dreamy drop earrings and a statement bangle designed by Cartier. The highly reflective nature of these jewels work beautifully against her dark emerald green Vera Wang gown and give a sense of timeless elegance to her look.

Amy Adams

Pictured here attending the 2019 Emmy Awards for her role in Sharp Objects, Amy Adams wore these large hoop earrings, encrusted with 40 carats of diamonds. Designed by Norman Silverman, these earrings are not ground-breaking but still do the job in bringing a touch of sparkle to the red carpet at the Emmys.

Mindy Kaling

Looking a vision in gold and yellow, Mindy Kaling brought the sunshine to the 2015 Emmys. Wearing Neil Lane earrings that make yellow diamonds the star of the show, the big square shape no doubt gave beautiful movement and shone under the lights. Her embellished dress and gold Edie Parker clutch give this look a truly radiant feel we absolutely love.

Heidi Klum

Adding a touch of ethereal sparkle to the Emmys, supermodel Heidi Klum wore adorable butterfly earrings designed by Lorraine Schwartz on the 2008 red carpet. The unique and truly fun earrings featured diamonds, lavender jade and blackened platinum. Accompanying the look was a rather noughties sequined slinky gown and matched the look with typical Y2K frosty eyeshadow and baby pink blush on her cheeks.

Marcia Cross

These glamorous turquoise earrings were worn by actress and star of Desperate Housewives Marcia Cross in 2007. Three-tiered and encrusted with diamonds, these teardrop earrings were an amazing piece of jewellery designed by Lorraine Schwartz.

Jane Fonda

Acting royalty Jane Fonda brought out the big guns at the 2017 Emmys, wearing a necklace that cascaded down her back and was studded with emeralds. The impressive jewellery set was completed with matching earrings that were all designed by Gismondi 1754, perfectly contrasting her hot pink dress. Her hair is in a sleek ponytail and ensures all eyes remain on these incredible jewels.

Zooey Deschanel

Proving that diamonds really are a girl's best friend, Zooey Deschanel wore this eye-popping tourmaline cocktail ring designed by Chanel at the 2013 Emmys. The ring was the perfect compliment to her J. Mendel gown which was a similar icy blue colour and really made her eye colour shine here. Giving the look a sense of playfulness, she accented this class with a fun nail design that we think anyone can pull off.

Thandiwe Newton

Looking super feminine and fun in a pink one-shoulder gown designed by Brandon Maxwell, Thandiwe Newton shone on the red carpet at the 2018 Primetime Emmys. Wearing stunning layered hoop earrings that were studded with small diamonds, they offered the perfect touch of sparkle and shine to her refined look.

Sarah Hyland

Star of Modern Family, Sarah Hyland gave us major jewellery envy at the 2016 Emmys where she rocked a beautifully bold set of orange sapphire and diamond earrings in the shape of a rose, designed by Lorraine Schwartz. More warm tones were invoked here through her caramel-toned highlights and metallic gold graphic eyeliner that added an edge to her ensemble.

Tina Fey

A vision in green, actress and comedian Tina Fey wowed at the 2016 Emmys in 100-carat emerald drop earrings, designed by Lorraine Schwartz. Truly eye-catching and light reflective, these earrings were paired with a simple diamond stud at the top to add a bit of silver to the look. She made the look a truly memorable one by wearing a green gown of the same shade!

Kerry Washington

Oozing old Hollywood glamour, Kerry Washington rocked the 2021 Emmys in these to-die-for drop earrings by de Beers. The dangly-shaped earrings are adorned with small-cut diamonds that reflect the light and are glam enough to attract anyone's attention.

Christine Baranski

Wearing a lavish earring and necklace set to the 1998 Emmy Awards, Christine Baranski wowed in plenty of diamonds and rubies. The actress, known for her roles in many films including Mamma Mia and the Grinch, looked truly elegant with this jewellery dripping from her. The intricate design of the necklace makes this look extremely decadent and works perfectly with the simple (but huge!) ruby and diamond cluster earrings.

Emilia Clarke

British actress and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke wore these seriously impressive earrings to the 2019 Primetime Emmys. Designed by David Webb, they feature bold shapes and multiple colours and act as the perfect blingy accessory to her navy dress. The actress wore her hair behind her ears to bring a sense of class to this fun jewellery look.

Barbara Streisand

An icon of the stage and screen, Barbara Streisand is no stranger to gracing the red carpet. Here she is pictured at the 1965 Emmys wearing a beautiful sequined gown that was accessorised with the most elegant diamond drop earrings - proving bold jewellery on the red carpet isn’t always necessary. Her signature winged eyeliner and arched eyebrows are a reminder of how 60s makeup can be worn in so many fresh and modern ways.

Jennifer Garner

Looking glamorous as always, Jennifer Garner wore an all-Ralph Lauren outfit to the 2002 Emmys. Most noticeable are her gorgeous jewellery pieces, including a 14-carat white gold and diamond watch, three-stone drop earrings and a floral-style diamond necklace.

Sandra Oh

At the 2019 Emmys, Sandra Oh opted for a tousled and curly messy hairdo, a baby pink floor-length gown and fun-shaped earrings designed by Messika. The teardrop-shaped earrings were hollow in the middle and attached to a rather fun trailing diamond ear cuff that added a touch of sparkle.

Christina Hendricks

Departing from the usual styles seen on the Emmys red carpet, Christina Hendricks opted for a summery coral red dress with gold embroidery and gold jewelled bangles and girandole chandelier earrings designed by Neil Lane.

Billy Porter

Pose star and activist Billy Porter wore this jaw-dropping Lorraine Schwartz diamond ear cuff and diamond and emerald necklace that was rumoured to be valued at $1 million ! The outfit was far from boring as well, as he wore a winged all-black ensemble that was adorned with rings also by Lorraine Schwartz and H. Crowne.

Betty White

Pictured here at the 1976 Emmys, Betty White shone as she won the Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Wearing gorgeously classy thin pave-diamond oval earrings and a dainty chain necklace, the actress looked radiant in her bejewelled gown.

Sarah Snook

Succession star Sarah Snook wore a fun jewellery look at the 2022 Emmys, studded with aquamarine, tourmaline, morganite, kunzite and emeralds. Designed by Irene Neuwirth, this fun relaxed choker look was an amazing addition to her simple silvery gown.

Tracee Ellis Ross

What better way to accessorise a gorgeously sequined Chanel gown than with diamond and pearl earrings? Designed by jewellery designer Irene Neuwirth, these gorgeous earrings caught the light beautifully as Ross walked the red carpet. The three-strand diamond pendants are artfully finished with rather eye-catching pearls to add a touch of Hollywood sparkle.

Virginia Mayo

Hollywood starlet Virginia Mayo wore these impressive jewels to the 1955 Emmys. A mix of diamonds and pearls features in this necklace, draping into three different pendants that all sit at different heights. Her earrings are just as glam, featuring the same stone pendant style but this time on a pave-diamond hoop. Truly gorgeous!

Viola Davis

In 2019, Viola Davis wore a gorgeous black and white look at the Emmys showcasing truly beautiful jewellery. The How to Get Away with Murder star wore a gorgeous trio of Forevermark necklaces set in 78 carats of diamonds and gave a timeless touch of sparkle to her beautifully elegant gown.

Jameela Jamil

Decked out head-to-toe in Tiffany’s blue, actress Jameela Jamil wore a load of sparkly David Webb jewellery that matched her gorgeous, princess-like gown. Wearing earrings, a big ring and a statement bangle, they were all studded with turquoise and were wonderfully contrasted by a fun pop of coral on the lips.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren made things classy and simple as she walked the Emmys red carpet in a lovely floaty white dress and a decadent diamond and emerald choker designed by jewellery powerhouse Fred Leighton. The focus of the necklace (and perhaps the entire look) is the beautiful oval-cut emerald at the front of the choker, which is set on three rows of small diamonds. She gave the look a final glitzy flourish with small pendant earrings that peeked out from just under her lightly curled bob.

Kristin Davis

At the 2003 Emmys, Kristin Davis wore these truly gorgeous amethyst and gold chandelier-style earrings designed by Fred Leighton that tied in perfectly with her purple dress. The actress, who is known for playing art critic Charlotte York in Sex and the City, attended the awards with lovely fresh makeup and big loose curls in her hair that gave off a truly effortless red carpet style moment.

Cynthia Erivo

Wearing a not-so-subtle feathered Louis Vuitton gown, Cynthia Erivo accessorised with plenty of bling at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Wearing jewels designed by Italian designer Roberto Coin, Erivo wore a diamond choker, an assortment of earrings and a statement ring.

January Jones

Channelling her inner ballet dancer, January Jones wore this impressive jewellery look at the 2008 Emmys. Rather than sporting jewels on her neck, the actress wore a truly magnificent five-row diamond hairband that glittered in the light and sat beautifully on her low bun hairdo. To continue with the apparent ballerina theme, she wore a lightly feathered dress, reminiscent of a ballerina’s tutu and headpiece.