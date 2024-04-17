I want a luxurious-looking wardrobe for less - here's what I'm shopping in the Arket sale
Get 40% off, plus score an additional 20% off sale prices when buying 2 or more items
If Arket isn't already on your radar, then it's time to read up. The Swedish label is one of H&M's sister brands, and sits somewhere alongside Cos and & Other Stories in terms of price and minimalist aesthetic.
Famous for selling some of the best white trainers, and creating chic pieces that will boost your spring capsule wardrobe, a discount at the Scandi brand is a real win. So we weren't about to let you miss out on saving a massive 40%.
My top tip when scouring sales is often to think beyond the season you're in, but this time you won't need to do that. There's lightweight knits, dresses to wear to weddings, the most amazing pair of metallic mule summer sandals and even the Arket Acne Musubi lookalike bag.
Most importantly, the quality of Arket is always really impressive. Their responsibly-made cashmere is some of the best you'll find on the high street, and the beautiful leather bags could easily be mistaken for designer.
The Nordic designs are 'inspired by simplicity, nature, and the aesthetics of slow living', and the emphasis is on curated, anti-trend luxury basics that will really last. If you want your wardrobe to look a bit more expensive but don't want to spend too much, you've come to the right place.
So how do you go about narrowing down the 330-something items currently on offer in womenswear? With a little help from us. We've edited it down to nine pieces that are bound to fly off the virtual shelves very soon.
There's currently an additional 20% off sale prices when buying two or more items from the sale, and did we mention Jennifer Aniston is an Arket fan? Happy shopping...
Shop the Arket sale
RRP: £46 (was £77) | This cotton knit will solve the wardrobe dilemmas we're all currently facing. Does it feel like spring or winter today? Team it with the cream pleated midi skirt, or sling it over your shoulders with a chic shirt and jeans.
RRP: £77 (was £129) | The bag we've all been talking about in the woman&home offices. This shape is available in different finishes like smooth leather and soft suede, but this glittery beauty will be your go-to for glamorous occasions this summer.
RRP £58 (was £97) | Move aside, jeans and jumpsuits, midi skirts are the big denim story for this year. The eyelet embellishment adds interest, and this one will look great paired simply with your best cotton t-shirts.
RRP: £58 (was £97) | Yes pleats! This skirt moves beautifully and features a very pretty asymmetric hemline. You have to admit it looks much more expensive than £58?
RRP: £71 (was £119) | The denim dress that does it all. Add trainers for comfort, heels for an occasion, or team it with the mesh ballet flats we're currently coveting for a modern spin on the classic shirt dress.
RRP: £71 (was £109) | Just the prettiest addition to any outfit, make sure this necklace ends up in your shopping basket. Again, it looks like it should cost three or even four figures.
RRP: £83 (was £129) | Run, don't walk to the till with these. They've got five star reviews, and they're a combination of everything we love about the Hermes and Saint Laurent slip-on sandals. Silver will go with everything so we really have hit the jackpot here.
RRP: £53 (was £97) | I much prefer covering my arms when it comes to dresses, plus I love the fluid fabric and bias cut on this midi. The head-turning colour is stunning and the buttons on the back of the neck are a nice touch.
