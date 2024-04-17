I want a luxurious-looking wardrobe for less - here's what I'm shopping in the Arket sale

If Arket isn't already on your radar, then it's time to read up. The Swedish label is one of H&M's sister brands, and sits somewhere alongside Cos and & Other Stories in terms of price and minimalist aesthetic.

Famous for selling some of the best white trainers, and creating chic pieces that will boost your spring capsule wardrobe, a discount at the Scandi brand is a real win. So we weren't about to let you miss out on saving a massive 40%.

My top tip when scouring sales is often to think beyond the season you're in, but this time you won't need to do that. There's lightweight knits, dresses to wear to weddings, the most amazing pair of metallic mule summer sandals and even the Arket Acne Musubi lookalike bag.

Most importantly, the quality of Arket is always really impressive. Their responsibly-made cashmere is some of the best you'll find on the high street, and the beautiful leather bags could easily be mistaken for designer.

The Nordic designs are 'inspired by simplicity, nature, and the aesthetics of slow living', and the emphasis is on curated, anti-trend luxury basics that will really last. If you want your wardrobe to look a bit more expensive but don't want to spend too much, you've come to the right place.

So how do you go about narrowing down the 330-something items currently on offer in womenswear? With a little help from us. We've edited it down to nine pieces that are bound to fly off the virtual shelves very soon.

There's currently an additional 20% off sale prices when buying two or more items from the sale, and did we mention Jennifer Aniston is an Arket fan? Happy shopping...

Shop the Arket sale