Stop the search, Helen Skelton's ruby red sequin skirt is the only festive party piece you need this season

Helen Skelton brought all the seasonal glamour to her latest outfit must-have - and we're on the hunt for a ruby red shimmering skirt of our own.

The hunt for Christmas party outfit ideas is well underway, and in the name of being sustainable, pieces that move seamlessly between the festive season and being a part of your overall capsule wardrobe are to be coveted. Helen Skelton's latest outfit inspiration provides just that - a gorgeous long sequin ruby skirt that is both beautifully festive for the winter months, but pairs well with other wardrobe staples for an all-year-round showstopping look.

The sequin trend has taken off this year and won't be going anywhere soon, meaning anything you buy adorned with the added shimmer of sparkle will not only put you at the forefront of the fashion curve, but make you feel amazing in the process. Wearing her eye-catching red skirt during an episode of BBC Morning Live, Helen teamed hers with an artfully tucked in red blouse, and the all-red monochrome look was absolutely on point - we can't wait to emulate the same chic and stylish look ourselves.

A post shared by Dr Oscar Duke (@droscarduke) A photo posted by on

Shop Sparkly Ruby Red Skirts

M&S Sequin Midaxi Pencil Skirt £45.00 at Marks & Spencer Steal Helen's style with this shimmering pencil skirt - a dazzling choice for party season and all year round. It's designed to flatter, featuring with a high waist and a midaxi-length hem. A zip fastening at the back offers a neat finish, and the overall look effortlessly combines classic and contemporary. Paulo Due Sequin Maxi Skirt With Side Slit £32.00 at Debenhams Elevate your style with this Stretch Sequin Maxi Skirt, crafted from a stretch all-over sequin fabric that glitters with every movement. Featuring a fused-on lining for a smooth, comfortable feel, this skirt is designed for ease with a pull-on style and a stretch contrast tape waist. Perfect for all parties, special occasions, and evenings out. The Cotswolds Shed Red Sequin Skirt £49.99 at The Cotswold Shed A beautiful sequin skirt that can be dressed up with a blouse or camisole, or made more casual with a jumper blazer.

Shop Vibrant Red Blouses

Landsend Women's Bow Neck Blouse £75.00 at Lands' End Delicate texture adds an extra dimension to this stunning blouse. While the bow is star of the show, its flowing silhouette dresses up or down and drapes without clinging. As well as being cool and light, the fabric doesn't hold creases, making it a perfect addition to your wardrobe. Wallis Collared Overhead Top £39.00 at Debenhams This Wallis collared overhead top is both stylish and comfortable. Featuring a striking V-neckline and billowing balloon sleeves, this top can be styled up or down to ensure all-day comfort that doesn't compromise on elegance. Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Satin Charmeuse Shirt £159.00 at Ralph Lauren Elevate your look even further with this timeless fitted shirt. Embellished with signature engraved buttons, this shirt is crafted with glossy satin charmeuse for a luxurious look.

Helen styled her red skirt and blouse with thick gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet. Her red nails, lipstick and fabulous application of red blush tied the look together perfectly - we love the use of red all over.

A post shared by BBC Morning Live (@bbcmorninglive) A photo posted by on

Helen left her hair loose and flowing, with her blonde side-parted locks adding a soft contrast to the glorious sea of red. Once again, the presenter has proved herself to be a style trailblazer, and we can't wait to see which incredible look she offers up next.