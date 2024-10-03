I'm a scent-loving beauty editor and I think everyone should try these vegetable perfumes

Strange as it may sound, perfume notes straight from the vegetable patch are putting a new spin on gourmand scents, with sugariness being replaced by veg from carrot to cauliflower, beetroot and fennel.

Earthy yet crisp and clean, they’re unusual and elegant but also tap into our well-being wants via long lasting perfume. “Vegetable notes in fragrances have gained popularity due to a growing desire for natural, fresh scents that evoke wellness and sustainability,” enthuses perfumer Caterina Catalani, who trained in the epicentre of scent, Grasse in France. “By bringing a fresh, earthy complexity, these notes feel grounding and authentic, often surprising wearers with their unique, non-floral character."

Plus, at a time when perfumes are noticeably more pricey thanks to the cost of raw ingredients, paying to not smell like everybody else and have your own fragrance identity certainly appeals. So it’s no wonder that innovative vegetable notes are becoming more prevalent in the perfumer’s palette across everything from fruity perfumes to unisex fragrances by niche and mainstream brands.

12 beautiful perfumes with vegetable notes that are well worth a spritz

Green, clean notes

Diptyque Rose Eau de Parfum £153 at John Lewis RRP: £153 According to Diptique, perfumers say that, “a good rose always smells of artichoke,” and this rose-lovers dream underscores why. A blend of the flower’s most elegant extracts - damascena and centifolia – plus upcycled firad rose water, the mellow green accord of artichoke that appears as part of the heart makes the fragrance cleaner and fresher where it could have been an overwhelmingly floral rose perfume. DKNY Woman Eau de Parfum £43.95 at Allbeauty RRP: from £45 Fans of a Sunday morning Bloody Mary should try a spritz of this citrus-floral scent that opens with a hit of sharp green tomato leaf poured over chilled vodka and mandarin. Evoking the energy and attitude of New York, it sparkles with green coral orchids that keep the floral element sharp, while white birch and tulip tree wood transform the base note into that weekend city staple – a cool, white cotton t-shirt. L'Artisan Perfumeur Tonka Blanc Eau de Parfum £170 at Liberty London RRP: £170 For many, cauliflower might be a ‘meh’ vegetable, but in this unisex, citrus-gourmand scent it takes on a delicious yet soft sweetness. Inspired by chefs’ desserts, you’ll smell bright, fresh bergamot and tangerine before the creaminess of the cauliflower accord appears as the dominant part of the heart note. Then, you're taken through to the warm, almondy note of tonka bean that lingers to the end. Ideal if you want to try a foodie niche fragrance that’s cosy and sparkling with but isn’t too sugary.

Earthy, rich notes

Foras Mushroom Forest Eau de Parfum £70 at Foras RRP: £70 The smell of mushrooms and moss might transport you to English woodlands, but they make an unlikely perfume pairing. The noses at small-batch, nature-inspired perfumery Foras, however, have crafted them into a luscious, warm “sensory snapshot” fragrance. With earthy mushrooms plus wood and spices as top notes, it becomes juicier through bitter crab apple in middle, before the dry down of moss and vetiver, bridging woody and green fragrance families. Buly 1803 Eau Triple Iraqi Beetroot and Rhubarb Eau de Parfum View at Officine Universelle Buly RRP: £144 On first spritz, you’d be forgiven for thinking this fragrance is simply another green chypre. But the gritty, earthy beetroot note quickly kicks in, teamed with zestiness from rhubarb that lasts until the base, where patchouli and musk add more depth. If you like the invigorating scent of a dewy morning walk around a vegetable garden, this is for you. With a water rather than alcohol base, it’s gentle on the skin too. Malin & Goetz Bergamot Eau de Parfum £82 at Cult Beauty RRP: £86 Although falling into the citrus fragrance family, the addition of green bell pepper as one of three top notes (the others are bergamot and grapefruit) helps cut through any sweetness with a fresh, juicy vegetable shot. Mood-boosting and gender-neutral, it stays light while becoming a warmer spicy perfume with ginger and cardamon spices in the middle and woods at the base. Perfectly refreshing.

Crisp, watery notes

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte Eau de Parfum £185 at Selfridges RRP: from £115 Part of the Cologne Forte perfume collection focused on intensified freshness, this latest addition is inspired by green at the centre of the rainbow and how we find it in sunlight and water. Shimmering and tangy, the sweet fennel that forms the heart of the fragrance gives an aromatic aniseed balance to bright, citrusy verbena, mint and bergamot, while matcha tea and wood add a warmer finish. Baseille Perfumes Rayon Vert Eau de Parfum £145 at Debenhams RRP: £145 Also embracing fennel as a main middle note, Rayon Vert is a blend of 95% natural ingredients that has an impressive amount of staying power and long-lasting perfume notes. That liquorice-like aroma is made even more punchy teamed with aniseed in the top alongside fresh, aromatic basil plus blackcurrant bud to give a juicy but slightly sharp nod to floral notes. Try this if you like your greens a little bitter. Jo Malone Earl Grey & Cucumber Cologne $85.85 at Amazon $130.67 at Walmart $165 at Saks Fifth Avenue RRP: £118 Inspired by that very British tradition of high tea, this is one of the best Jo Malone perfumes for a refreshing feel and the name says it all. Expect an almost immediate hit of freshly-cut cucumber sandwiches, although the cucumber accord lives in the heart of the perfume. Aquatic, cool and refreshing, perfectly teamed with the delicate bergamot note found in Earl Grey tea, while beeswax, honey and vanilla give the base a comforting warmth as it dries down.

Sweet, succulent notes

NOYZ Lost + Found Eau de Parfum £85 at Harrods RRP: £85 Rhubarb is often classified as fruit when it’s actually a vegetable – a popular one for fragrances as it gives a tangy, fruitiness that’s sharp rather than sweet and blends well with citrus, green and woody notes. In Lost & Found, a scent created to evoke the skin’s warmth, you’ll find it bursting through the heart, with fresh lemon and pepper on top while amber and cedarwood bring the base depth. Memo Paris Sherwood Eau de Parfum £235 at Selfridges RRP: £235 Carrot seed oil is juicy and succulent instead of giving the kind of crunch you might expect, making it ideal if you like creamy and softly sweet fragrances that aren’t cloying. It’s carrot that introduces the perfume, being the top note along with sparkling blackcurrant bud. As it dries down, you’ll find spices, rose and orange blossom in the middle, before it rounds off with a sensual blend of sandalwood and cashmeran. Perfumer H Rhubarb Eau de Parfum View at Perfumer H RRP: from £130 Drawing on the vegetable patch in her grandmother’s walled garden, rhubarb is such an emotive scent for esteemed British perfumer Lyn Harris that she created a perfume entirely devoted to it. It’s elegant and juicy through the opening notes as rhubarb mingles with red fruits, while orange flower softens the heart and there’s a surprisingly fresh finish to it.

How to select a perfume with vegetable notes

Keen to try notes such as beetroot or carrot but not to be left scented like a salad or with a perfume that lacks staying power? Look for blends that are rounded out with familiar notes such as musk, woods and citrus fruits, these fragrances will stand up alongside some of the best perfumes for women as they become more appreciated.

“We're already seeing brands push the boundaries of how vegetable notes can be elevated to a starring role in a fragrance,” says Clare Varga, Director of Beauty at WGSN, the global trend forecasting company. "There are strong signals that vegetables will continue to evolve beyond supporting roles. We'll likely see more experimental notes that reflect this farm-to-bottle movement, offering a fresh take on what modern luxury can smell like.”

Why vegetable scents are trending

Our recently reignited fervour for gourmand fragrances, which originated way back in 1992 with Thierry Mugler Angel, has mainly been focused on a sugary high, with hefty doses of sweet vanilla, caramel or honey providing the hit. But perfumers and perfume lovers are increasingly turning to culinary aromas that are more daring and unexpected for a fresh approach to spritzing.

“They offer something unexpected – a crispness but also a complexity that stems from their natural origins,” says Clare. “It's that unique balance of freshness and earthiness that captivates wearers. There's something both comforting and novel about smelling like ingredients you'd find in your kitchen or garden. It feels like a return to basics, but in a way that's still highly sophisticated.”

Eva Carlo, Perfume Expert for The Orange Square Company, the leading distributor of niche fragrances in the UK, agrees, “Perfumery follows lifestyle trends and we certainly have seen a big move towards the natural,” she explains. “Though the scent of a vegetable might not give you a vitamin boost, it will certainly make you feel wholesome, healthy and remind you of sharing favourite dishes with friends. If food is for the body, then scent is for the mind.”

"They can create a sensory connection to nature, making the fragrance experience more dynamic, almost like a second skin," notes Caterina Catalani, "Unlike traditional scents, they add an element of surprise, appealing to those seeking something a little different.”