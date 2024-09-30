6 aromatic, spicy perfumes to make you feel all warm and cosy this season

While delicate florals and fresh citrus scents will always be timeless picks, sometimes our senses crave an altogether headier aroma, like these spicy perfumes...

The list of best long-lasting perfumes caters for every preference, whether you're a lover of juicy fruit notes or creamy vanilla blends. But, it's also home to several spicy and aromatic signatures - the sort that leave a trail of sultriness behind you and envelope your skin in intimate, peppery warmth. A spicy perfume, by its very definition, captivates the senses and is perfect for autumn and winter spritzing. That said, if don't tend to gravitate towards traditional floral fragrances and gourmands, you can of course dose yourself with notes of cardamom and cinnamon year-round.

So, if you're on the hunt for a nuanced blend to add to your collection, we've rounded up six spicy scents we love. From popular to underrated blends, every one of these is guaranteed to attract compliments...

6 spicy perfumes that are so perfect for this season

A spicy perfume can encompass anything from a heady, leathery blend to a floral musk. They're versatile, with classic spice notes like clove and star anise pairing harmoniously with woods, florals and even fruity accords. What distinguishes these scents is their recognisable warmth and complex allure, which - like fig perfumes and sultry cherry scents - is proving to be very popular this season.

To that end, we've rounded up an array of fragrances from the likes of Diptyque and Le Labo to help spice up your life...

What are spicy perfume notes

Popular spice notes include the likes of cardamom, star anise, pink and black peppercorn, cinnamon, cloves and ginger. They're often used to ground a scent, offering a warm and lasting base. That said, notes such as pink pepper can also be found as opening 'top notes' in spicy perfumes, to afford a perfume an immediate powdery muskiness - scents like Glossier You and Diptyque's Fleur de Peau, are very chic examples of this.

As for what a spicy perfume smells like, there is no one answer. They tend to be on the earthy side, with a smokiness that lingers and clings to the skin. The overall impression depends on what other notes the spices are layered with because as mentioned, you can find the likes of cardamom blended with cedarwood - for a very warm, earthy scent - or, bursts of zingy ginger paired with citrus hints, for a fresh and summery signature.