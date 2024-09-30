6 aromatic, spicy perfumes to make you feel all warm and cosy this season

With earthy patchouli, rich cinnamon and fragrant cardamom, these spicy perfumes are complex in the best possible way

A selection of Spicy perfumes from M&amp;S, Byredo, Aesop and Maison Margiela/ in a pink template
(Image credit: M&S, Byredo, Aesop and Maison Margiela)
Jump to category:
Naomi Jamieson
By
published
in Features

While delicate florals and fresh citrus scents will always be timeless picks, sometimes our senses crave an altogether headier aroma, like these spicy perfumes...

The list of best long-lasting perfumes caters for every preference, whether you're a lover of juicy fruit notes or creamy vanilla blends. But, it's also home to several spicy and aromatic signatures - the sort that leave a trail of sultriness behind you and envelope your skin in intimate, peppery warmth. A spicy perfume, by its very definition, captivates the senses and is perfect for autumn and winter spritzing. That said, if don't tend to gravitate towards traditional floral fragrances and gourmands, you can of course dose yourself with notes of cardamom and cinnamon year-round.

So, if you're on the hunt for a nuanced blend to add to your collection, we've rounded up six spicy scents we love. From popular to underrated blends, every one of these is guaranteed to attract compliments...

6 spicy perfumes that are so perfect for this season

A spicy perfume can encompass anything from a heady, leathery blend to a floral musk. They're versatile, with classic spice notes like clove and star anise pairing harmoniously with woods, florals and even fruity accords. What distinguishes these scents is their recognisable warmth and complex allure, which - like fig perfumes and sultry cherry scents - is proving to be very popular this season.

To that end, we've rounded up an array of fragrances from the likes of Diptyque and Le Labo to help spice up your life...

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de ParfumLeathery & floral
1. Le Labo Santal 33 EDP

RRP: from £170 for 50ml | Notes: Violet accord, cardamom, iris, papyrus, ambrox, cedarwood, leather and sandalwood

A favourite of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, Le Labo's iconic Santal 33 combines spicy cardamom with leathery facets, for a signature that is both warm and musky. The addition of violet and iris also offers a flattering powderiness to the scent that is just so cosy.

Who should buy it: those seeking a unisex cosy perfume that is timeless and effortlessly chic.

M&S Spiced Bergamot Eau de ToiletteSpicy citrus
2. M&S Spiced Bergamot EDT

RRP: £10 for 100ml | Notes: Bergamot, cardamom, lemon, orange flower, cedar and amber

Touted as the best high-street spicy scent on woman&home's list of best perfumes for women, M&S' Spice Bergamot is refreshingly affordable and minimalistic. It combines the citrusy freshness of bergamot with warm cardamom and amber, as well as delicate white florals. It's musky and soft, with its £10 price tag making it the perfect everyday signature.

Who should buy it: those seeking an affordable spicy citrus scent that they can spritz generously.

Maison Margiela Replica Under the StarsSmokey & comforting
3. Maison Margiela REPLICA Under the Stars EDT

RRP: £60 for 30ml | Notes: Black pepper essence, cinnamon leaves, cypriol, Virginian cedarwood, labdanum resinoid, oud Infusion and leather accord

If you're a lover of the best oud perfumes, this newer addition to the Maison Margiela Replica perfume family might be right up your alley. It's described as being warm and leathery, with opening hints of tingly black pepper and comforting cardamom and cinnamon. There's also a smokiness afforded by labdanum and oud, to recreate the feel of stargazing in the nighttime air.

Who should buy it: lovers of smoky and leathery oud scents.

Aesop's Marrakech Intense Eau de ParfumWoody floral
4. Aesop's Marrakech Intense EDP

RRP: £115 for 50ml | Notes: bergamot, rose, jasmine, neroli, cardamom sandalwood, cedarwood and clove

Blending a rich base of sandalwood, cedarwood and clove with delicate but luxe hints of rose, jasmine and neroli, this scent is the epitome of warmth. The mix of spices makes this a very captivating and distinctive signature that is as chic as it is alluring.

Who should buy it: those seeking a long-lasting and individualistic signature.

Byredo Eleventh HourDistinctive & Incense-like
5. Byredo Eleventh Hour EDP

RRP: £150 for 50ml | Notes: Bergamot, Sichuan pepper, wild fig, carrot seeds, rum, cashmere wood and tonka bean 

Captivating and dark, Byredo's Eleventh Hour marries citrusy bursts of bergamot and spicy Sichuan pepper with a silky base of cashmere wood and tonka bean for a scent that is designed to capture, "a journey to the end of time." It is bold and tells a story when you wear it, rather than simply making a chic impression - and it's a favourite of woman&home's Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim.

Who should buy it: those who are seeking an incense-like scent that is bold and unusual.

Diptyque Tam Dao Eau De ParfumCreamy
6. Diptyque Tam Dao EDP

RRP: £153 for 75ml | Notes: Ginger, sandalwood, cedar, cypress and coriander

Ranked among the best Diptyque perfumes, Tom Dao offers a velvety blend of warm woods and rich spices. It's creamy and aromatic thanks to its hint of sandalwood, cypress and ginger, and affords a lingering impression that is timeless and effortlessly chic.

Who should buy it: unisex fragrance fans who are seeking a creamy, almost milky signature with a spicy edge.

What are spicy perfume notes

Popular spice notes include the likes of cardamom, star anise, pink and black peppercorn, cinnamon, cloves and ginger. They're often used to ground a scent, offering a warm and lasting base. That said, notes such as pink pepper can also be found as opening 'top notes' in spicy perfumes, to afford a perfume an immediate powdery muskiness - scents like Glossier You and Diptyque's Fleur de Peau, are very chic examples of this.

As for what a spicy perfume smells like, there is no one answer. They tend to be on the earthy side, with a smokiness that lingers and clings to the skin. The overall impression depends on what other notes the spices are layered with because as mentioned, you can find the likes of cardamom blended with cedarwood - for a very warm, earthy scent - or, bursts of zingy ginger paired with citrus hints, for a fresh and summery signature.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. 

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸