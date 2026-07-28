We all have things we’re a little insecure about, even if to others, they seem inconsequential – and for me, that’s my chin and neck. I worry about photos taken of me in profile, and even tend to tuck my chin into my T-shirt if I’m relaxing at home around a friend or partner.

For this reason, I’ve long been on the lookout for something to target the skin here. I’ve tried plenty of "firming" neck creams and went through a very strict gua sha phase, but nothing really seemed to make a difference.

This is when I started considering my aesthetic options. I didn’t want anything too invasive, or that came with any worrying potential side effects. I was also seeking a treatment that didn’t require a ton of downtime, didn’t take ages to take effect and wasn’t super painful.

Aesthetic doctor, Dr Christine Hall of Taktouk Clinic, suggested Exion Fractional RF, a procedure that combines radiofrequency with microneedling (and uses AI). Now, after four sessions, with several months passing after my last, I'm far more confident about my jawline and not nearly as self-conscious about my profile. For this reason, I don’t want to gatekeep it, so here’s what you need to know.

What is Exion Fractional RF Microneedling, and how does it work?

This treatment uses a machine that combines two of the most prevalent aesthetic approaches for skin: microneedling and radiofrequency. “Microneedling alone helps with collagen stimulation and is often done as a standalone treatment because it creates controlled areas of trauma. When the body experiences trauma, it responds by repairing the area and producing new collagen,” explains Dr Hall.