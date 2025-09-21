If you try one beauty product this week, make it a tingly foot balm that deep-treats while you sleep

Are you the sort of person who takes great care of their toes for half the year, then tucks them away like a pair of prickly hedgehogs going into winter hibernation?

I ask this with no judgment whatsoever, because I am one of you. The pleasure I get from diligent foot filing and following pedicure trends from March to September is matched only by the relief I feel when I can forget about all that for a while.

And now the weather's finally granted a reunion with my beloved HeatTech crew socks (these ribbed ones with the frill), my season of podiatral negligence can begin - save for one excellent product that'll keep things ticking over.

To call this product just a foot cream is a bit like calling Margaret Dabbs a podiatrist or her signature treatment a pedicure. It's technically accurate, but you're burying the lede.

For those who aren't across this phenomenally successful brand, essentially, Dabbs has done the un-doable and made foot care chic and aspirational. There are 16 clinics in the UK and beyond offering cosmetic and medical tootsie treatments, most notably every beauty editor's favourite medical pedicure. If you're tempted to book one of those, I'd say run, don't walk.

The product line is equally, rightly, revered, with high-tech formulas and a luxuriousness rarely, if ever, seen in products designed for below the ankle. Which brings me to this...

Margaret Dabbs London Miracle Foot Cream £22 at Amazon UK I repeat: not just a foot cream. This has a loose balm texture that's easily massaged into weary soles. It smells expensive and feels mildly tingly, thanks to antibacterial tea tree and salicylic acid. This BHA is an excellent exfoliant for hardened heels and has pleasantly soothing properties, if the skin's a bit cracked there. Even more pleasingly, this is an overnight treatment, so you spread it on under bed socks (cashmere for the win) and it grafts away while you're all tucked up. Efficient!

(Image credit: Future / Fiona Mckim)

I think we should approach our autumn-winter beauty routines a bit like our exercise ones. As in, do the things you enjoy, try to keep good habits, but don't force yourself when you're not in the mood. That way misery lies.

I enjoy taking my foot off the grooming gas during the social lull between summer's end and the beginning of "we must meet up before Christmas" season (side note: why must we? Is the world ending on December 24th?)

But another thing that's enjoyable at his time is getting into cocoon mode with easy, indulgent home rituals like this, ready to put your best foot forward when party season strikes. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.