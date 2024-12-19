This simple trick will help your makeup look pristine all day - and night

It’s peak rush-around season. ‘Tis the season of crammed-in social plans alongside work and life admin, not to mention the mile-long post office queue.

And in that rush, you’re unlikely to find a spare half hour to do or re-do your makeup, especially if you’re dashing from one event to another. Annoyingly, even your best foundation will start to wane after its eighth hour of wear, but do you really have to start the whole look again if you want a fresh face?

Thankfully not. There’s a handy trick that will help your foundation look freshly applied, recommended by make-up artist Jamie Genevive. The best bit? It’s incredibly quick and easy.

How to refresh your foundation hours after the first application, according to an MUA

You'll only need to use three products - all of which you probably already own and are easy to pop into even a tiny clutch bag. The technique is incredibly simple too. “Use a sponge to gently blend any creasing or natural oils that have built up, then apply a tiny amount of concealer anywhere you want to rebuild that coverage before patting out with that same sponge,” recommends Genevive. "Apply powder if needed, then refresh your whole base with a healthy dose of setting spray to lock everything in and melt everything together.”

The three products you'll need

Beauty Blender $17 at Amazon $25.50 at Walmart RRP: £17.50 You can't beat a classic Beauty Blender - it provides a flawless finish and makes application quick and easy. You can also buy a case from the brand to protect it if you're taking it out and about to top up. Glossier Stretch Concealer $20 at Glossier $27.28 at Amazon RRP: £22 This is the perfect concealer to top up your makeup. It's lightweight and really melts into the skin, never looking cakey. It hides dark circles, blemishes and redness in a flash. Vieve Invisiveil Setting Spray Check Amazon RRP: £28 This was a sell-out hit when it first launched and it's finally back in stock. It has a really fine mist that refreshes and sets your base, with a formula that promises 16 hours of wear.

The sponge will even everything out while the concealer will help re-cover any imperfections. The powder will take away shine, and then the mist of your best makeup setting spray will blend the whole thing together and make the whole base look freshly applied.

Genevive explains the importance of applying lightly, especially when topping up your bronzer or blusher. "Use a light hand and sheer layers - you don’t want to disturb any of the makeup underneath, or get a cakey finish."

So there you have it - an easy way to refresh your whole look without having to remove and reapply your makeup or load on lots more foundation - happy party season!