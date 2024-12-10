Perfume is the chicest present to receive – these 9 gift sets make gifting it easy *and* affordable

Shopping for someone else can be tough at the best of times but when the festive season rolls around, the pressure and panic increase. That said, fragrance is one genre of gift that never ceases to delight – and while a 100ml bottle might be a stretch, perfume gift sets promise comparable luxury for less.

While any of the best long-lasting perfumes would make wonderful and very luxe gifts, few of us could justify the cost of presenting multiple friends and family members with them at this time of year. Therefore, if you want to gift perfume you have to be savvy. Luckily, you have woman&home's beauty team on your side, all of whom have many of the best perfumes for women on their dressers – and who have been scouring the web for the best scented sets to gift this Christmas themselves.

With December already upon us, there's thankfully no shortage of festive sets available – with limited-edition options from the likes of Jo Malone, Diptyque, Maison Margiela and Glossier. So, for those seeking a straightforward but expensive-looking gift, here are the perfume sets that we think are worth buying – and that are guaranteed to make any fellow fragrance lover's day.

9 perfume gift sets that offer luxury for less

Where to shop Christmas perfume gift sets

Luckily for our fellow fragrance fans – and those seeking an easy but luxe-looking gift – there's no shortage of perfume gifts sets, from both designer and cult-favourite brands, nor retailers who stock them.

You can find a plethora of festively wrapped gift bundles (featuring the scent and a travel-size, or a matching lotion, hand cream or candle and so on), at the likes of Cult Beauty, SpaceNK, Sephora, John Lewis and LOOKFANTASTIC – as well as directly from the brands you're looking to gift, such as Jo Malone London. Better still, several of the larger beauty retailers, like Sephora, often have discounts available, which will likely increase as the festive period draws nearer.